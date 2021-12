A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Japanese billionaire and a reporter for Russia's state news agency TASS has blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The Soyuz MS-20 is expected to complete four circles around the Earth before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after a six hour-flight.

The rocket is carrying Japanese online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, his assistant, Yozo Hirano, and TASS reporter Aleksandr Misurkin.

The group is to spend 12 days in space.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS