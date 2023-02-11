Russian Supply Ship Docked With ISS Loses Pressure, But Station Crew Safe

The United States said it was “deeply troubled” by the continued detention of Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev, who has been held since late last year under charges “understood as politically motivated.”

“We are deeply troubled that Azerbaijani activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev has remained in detention since the eve of International Human Rights Day, last December, and that he continues to face charges widely understood as politically motivated,” the U.S. State Department said in a release on February 11, using an alternative spelling of his name.

The statement said Haciyev, “who is on a hunger strike, is suffering from a severe deterioration in his health and risks going into a coma, according to an independent physician."

The State Department called for Haciyev's “expeditious release and for the release of all persons incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”

“We encourage all steps toward systemic reforms, especially those regarding the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, in Azerbaijan and around the world,” it added.

Haciyev's lawyer told RFE/RL that he had met with the activist on February 11 and that he had been transferred to a medical facility the previous day. The lawyer said Haciyev had suffered severe weight loss since being put into isolation and beginning the hunger strike.

Haciyev's brother was quoted by the Turkish Information Bureau as saying hospital officials told him the activist was still refusing meals after being transferred to a medical facility, but it was not possible to immediately verify the report.

Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested on December 9 on charges of “bullying by resisting a government representative or other person preventing a violation of public order.” He previously was convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.

He was sentenced to one month and one day in prison, but his detention was extended in early January, then again on January 21.

The activist was given a two-year prison sentence in 2011 on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of a visit by then-U.S. State Secretary Hillary Clinton to Baku.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service