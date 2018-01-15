Russian Specialists Rejoin Effort To Find Lost Argentinian Sub

The Argentinian Navy says that Russian search specialists will return to the area where a submarine went missing in the South Atlantic on November 15 with 44 crew members aboard.

The navy's press service on January 14 said the specialists, who operate the Panther Plus remote-controlled submersible, will arrive with the Islas Malvinas naval vessel at the search zone on January 17.

The Argentinian warship Spiro and the Russian oceanographic ship Yantar are currently involved in the search for the San Juan submarine.

The search zone is 400 kilometers off the Argentinian coast north of the British-ruled Falkland Islands, which are known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

Russian, U.S., and British teams aided the 14-nation search for a missing Argentinian Navy submarine, which went missing following an explosion.

The Russian submersible was previously deployed to review a 60-meter-long object located at 477 meters below sea level in an area where the submarine is believed to have suffered an onboard explosion related to its battery system.

It was determined the object was not the submarine.

The Argentinian Navy on November 30 said it had ended the rescue operation as hopes were dashed of finding the crew alive. It said efforts would thereafter focus on locating the wreckage of the vessel.

The German-made submarine went missing while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata, about 400 kilometers southeast of Buenos Aires.