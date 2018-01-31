Chiefs Of Three Russian Intelligence Agencies Travel To Washington

WASHINGTON -- The directors of Russia’s three main intelligence and espionage agencies all traveled to the U.S. capital in recent days, in what observers said was a highly unusual occurrence coming at a time of heightened U.S.-Russian tensions.

Russia’s ambassador to the United States had earlier confirmed that Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the foreign intelligence service SVR, was in Washington in recent days to meet with U.S. officials about terrorism and other matters.

But the presence of the two other chiefs -- Aleksandr Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, and Lieutenant General Igor Korobov, chief of Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU -- was not previously known.

The Washington Post said January 31 that Bortnikov and Korobov came to the U.S. capital last week, and that Bortnikov had met with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, as did Naryshkin.

It wasn’t clear who Korobov may have met with.

The visits came also just days before President Donald Trump's administration announced new actions against Russia, in compliance with a law passed overwhelmingly by Congress last summer. But the measures taken late January 29 by the State and Treasury departments were met with disbelief by many observers, who expected asset freezes, travel bans, and other sanctions to be imposed.

In a radio interview in Moscow on January 30, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, said Pompeo had indeed met with Russian spy officials, but he did not say where the meeting occurred or say specifically who attended.

"Just in the last week, he has had probably the most important meetings on counterterrorism that we've had in a very, very long time, at the senior levels," Huntsman told Ekho Moskvy radiо.

A spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A CIA spokesperson declined to give details of Pompeo’s meetings.



“While we do not discuss the schedules of U.S. intelligence leaders, rest assured that any interaction with foreign intelligence agencies would have been conducted in accordance with U.S. law and in consultation with appropriate departments and agencies,” the official said in an email to RFE/RL, on condition of anonymity.



Pompeo recently said in a January 29 interview with the BBC that U.S. and Russian spy agencies had cooperated, but he told the BBC that Russia is still considered an adversary.

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," he said.

CIA directors regularly meet and hold talks with their Russian counterparts on a variety of issues. But veteran and retired U.S. intelligence officers said the presence of all three Russian officials in Washington at the same time, and at a time of intense scrutiny over Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, is highly unusual.



“I can’t recall any time in the last 15 years” that all three Russian agency chiefs were in the U.S. capital at the same time, Steven Hall, a former CIA station chief in Moscow, told RFE/RL. “It’s highly unusual.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused the FSB -- considered Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency -- and the GRU -- the Russian military’s intelligence arm -- of being behind the cyberhacks of U.S. political parties and activists.

A U.S. intelligence assessment released in January 2017 said the two oversaw a hacking-and-propaganda campaign to sway the 2016 election campaign.

The SVR, meanwhile, was linked by U.S. law enforcement to a ring of “deep cover” agents who were living in the United States and arrested and deported in 2010. An SVR officer posing as an attaché at the Russian mission to the United Nations was also linked to an effort to recruit Carter Page, a former Moscow-based investment banker who was later an official in Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Naryshkin’s trip to the United States raised concerns among some U.S. senators.

The chamber’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, pointed out that Naryshkin had been hit with a travel ban by the United States in 2014 in connection with Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.