Ten People Killed In Fierce Storms In Central Russia
Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on July 30. Eight of the 10 were killed and 29 injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said. Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident, which killed three children. Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements and damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pope Urges Russian 'Brothers' to Restore Black Sea Grain Deal
Pope Francis on July 30 called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war. "I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his weekly Angelus message. Global wheat prices have spiked since Russia on July 17 quit the pact, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Blast Kills At Least 20 At Political Gathering
At least 20 people have been killed and scores injured after an explosion devastated a packed political rally in northwestern Pakistan, officials told RFE/RL on July 30. Police said the blast rocked a district convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) party in the Bajaur tribal district that borders Afghanistan. It was not immediately clear if the explosion was the result of a bomb or a suicide attack. No one has yet claimed responsibility, but Bajaur has long been considered a sanctuary for the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pro-Junta Demonstrators In Niger March With Russian Flags, Damage French Embassy
Thousands of supporters of a military junta that took power in Niger earlier this week have marched in the capital, Niamey, with many waving Russian flags and chanting the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The demonstrators on July 30 set fire to the door of the French Embassy, while the army tried to restore order.
The French Foreign Ministry urged the junta to "ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates," while the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said France "will not tolerate any attack against France or its interests."
Former colonial power France and the European Union suspended financial aid and security cooperation with Niger on July 29.
Junta leaders said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 28 because of what they claimed was the threat of "imminent military intervention" by the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
ECOWAS planned an emergency summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30 to discuss the situation in Niger.
Russia's Kremlin-connected Wagner mercenary group has a presence in neighboring Mali.
Before the coup, Niger was considered the most reliable remaining partner for Western efforts to combat jihadists in the Sahel region. France has 1,500 troops in Niger to conduct joint operations with Niger's military, while the United States and the European Union have provided security training and assistance.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Binken, traveling in Australia, said continued U.S. aid was conditioned on "the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order" in Niger.
The African Union has issued an ultimatum to the junta to restore Niger's democratically elected government within 15 days. Failure to do so, the bloc said, would force it to take "necessary action, including punitive measures against the perpetrators."
Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world and relies on some $2 billion in annual international assistance.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Putin Says 'Armed Conflict' With Ukraine Justifies Crackdown On Dissent
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the ongoing crackdown on dissent in Russia, saying that "there must be a certain attitude toward people who are causing harm inside the country." During a press conference following the Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg on July 29, Putin noted that Russia "is in an armed conflict with a neighbor" when a journalist asked if it was "normal for people to be arrested for things they have written or said." Putin also rejected calls for a cease-fire in Ukraine, saying Russian forces could not stop responding "when we are being attacked." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport As Ukraine's Counteroffensive Continues
Russia has closed a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack as Ukraine's counteroffensive continues to make progress in the southern and eastern parts of the country.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on July 30 that Kyiv's forces were "slowly, but surely advancing" in the direction of Berdyansk and Melitopol in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
"Fighting continues in all directions of the offensive," Malyar wrote.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Authorities in Moscow temporarily closed the capital's Vnukovo airport after an overnight drone attack on July 30 injured one person and damaged two office buildings.
Russia's state-controlled RIA Novosti agency published photographs showing damage to an office tower in the prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
The Defense Ministry reported that one drone was shot down over the capital, while two others crashed before reaching their apparent targets.
The assertions could not be independently verified.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said in Kyiv on July 30 that "there is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular."
"Something is coming, and loudly," Yuriy Ihnat added. "No matter that the Russian authorities would like to close their eyes and say they have shot down everything…. There is no point in talking about peace in the Russian hinterland."
It was the fourth time this month that Moscow has been targeted by drone attacks.
Ukraine's military said on July 30 that the Chonar Bridge, which links Crimea with the occupied part of the Kherson region, was damaged in an attack the previous day.
The Russian occupation authorities in Kherson also reported Ukrainian missile strikes targeting railroad supply lines in the region, claiming the attacks had been repulsed.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that "25 drones" attacked unspecified targets in Crimea, adding that all were destroyed or disabled.
Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, is the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and vital supply link between Russia and the Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff reported 36 combat clashes during the July 29-30 period.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that one civilian had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack the previous evening. The attack damaged a residential building and a school.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
WSJ: Saudi Arabia To Host Ukraine Talks Early Next Month
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks next month, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29, citing diplomats involved in the discussions.
Senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia have been invited to the meeting in Jeddah on August 5-6, the report said.
It is not clear how many of them will attend. Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union are among those who have confirmed attendance and the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is expected to attend, the WSJ said. The talks exclude Russia.
The report said, Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would only be possible after Moscow withdraws its troops.
Russia -- which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine -- has said it is open to peace talks with Ukraine but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
U.S. Officials To Hold Direct Talks With Afghan Taliban Representatives In Doha
United States officials will hold rare direct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha to discuss economic issues, security, and women’s rights, the U.S. State Department said.
Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights will meet a Taliban delegation led by the militant group's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a two-day meeting that is expected to begin on July 30.
“Priority issues will include humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the State Department said in a statement earlier this week.
Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told RFE/RL that the issue of Afghanistan central bank funds frozen in the United States will also be on the agenda of the meeting.
The funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021, after the hard-line Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination of ethnic minorities.
Ahead of the talks in Doha, the State Department pointed out that the upcoming meeting “does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States.”
The meeting doesn’t mean “any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban,” a deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said.
Patel reiterated Washington’s concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses.
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending universities, and prohibited girls from getting education beyond primary schools. Women have also been excluded from many workplaces.
In December, it banned women from working for nongovernmental organizations, including international aid agencies.
Most recently, the Taliban ordered the closure of beauty salons in a move that will lead to the loss of an estimated 60,000 jobs.
West and Amiri will arrive in Doha from Kazakhstan after meeting officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan and other regional issues.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Russian Investigators Call Children As Witnesses Against Their Mother Accused Of Discrediting Army
A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother after she was accused of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Amy. Lidia Prudovskaya and her two children were summoned by investigators in the northern Russian region of Arkhangelsk on July 28 to give testimony in the case, Russian news outlet Sota reported. Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The law is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Armenian Aid Truck Convoy Blocked At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For Third Day
A convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor for three days.
The corridor is the only route linking Armenia with the breakaway region, and has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months. Armenia on July 28 vowed not to turn back the convoy, with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian saying that although "there are no positive developments at the moment," the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
The trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
"We will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor through all the political means available to us. The trucks will continue to stay here at the moment," Kostanian told the media in front of the convoy.
He was accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia.
Armenian officials had expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
But Vardan Sargsian, a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, told the media late on July 27 that no progress has been made and that the Russian side has not responded yet to the request.
In a statement on July 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a “provocation” and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing,” Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
“The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes.”
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
- By AFP
U.S. Says Russia's Shoigu Looking For Weapons In North Korea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on July 29 that the United States believes Russia's defense minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine. Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. "We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Australia. Russia is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.
Ukrainian Fencer Allowed To Compete Again At World Championships After Disqualification
Ukrainian multiple saber fencing world champion Olha Kharlan was set to compete later on July 29 in the team event at the world championships in Milan, after originally being disqualified for refusing a handshake with a Russian opponent in the individual event. The ruling body FIE said on the evening of July 28 that it had suspended the sanction after consultations with the athlete and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which for its part guaranteed her a place at next year's Paris Games. Kharlan was disqualified on July 27 after refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova.
EU Sanctions Russian Companies For Spreading War Propaganda
European Union countries have placed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign. Those sanctioned were responsible for a campaign called "RRN," or Recent Reliable News, aimed at "distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the European Council said on July 28. Those affected by the punitive measures include officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU), which allegedly founded a front organization called the "Institute of the Russian Diaspora" for the campaign.
Zelenskiy Visits Eastern Front Line In Ukraine As Surge Of Fighting Reported In South
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the front line near the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut as heavy fighting continued in the country's south.
Zelenskiy posted images on social media on July 29 showing him meeting with Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting of the 17-month war and which Russia seized in May.
"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Zelenskiy wrote, praising Ukraine's special forces troops on the occasion of Special Operation Forces Day.
Two people were killed, and another was wounded in the city of Zaporizhzhya on July 29, where a "missile hit an open area," a local official said.
"The shock wave shattered the windows of a very tall building, and damaged an education center and a supermarket," city council official Anatoliy Kurtev wrote on social media.
Ukrainian media outlets published images of what they described as the aftermath of the attack, including the destroyed frontage of a supermarket with empty shelves that had been plunged into darkness by the explosion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces had launched "five missiles and carried out 19 air strikes" during the day.
They had fired "multiple rocket launchers 30 times" on Ukrainian positions and inhabited areas, the military added.
Fighting has reportedly intensified in recent days after months of slow progress, with Ukrainian military officials saying that Kyiv was ramping up its counteroffensive with operations in the Zaporizhzhya region.
British intelligence said in an assessment issued on July 29 that over the past 48 hours it had recorded an "uptick of fighting in two sectors of southern Ukraine": Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhya region, and 80 kilometers to the east in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.
On July 29, the Ukrainian military said that there were 27 clashes the previous day between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops, with Russian forces carrying out attacks in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
The Ukrainian military also said it was continuing to stave off a Russian offensive near Maryinka, in the Donetsk region, and that Russia was concentrating its troops in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in the south.
Peace Efforts
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks next month, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29, citing diplomats involved in the discussions.
Senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia have been invited to the meeting in Jeddah on August 5-6, the report said.
It is not clear how many of them will attend. Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union are among those who have confirmed attendance and the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is expected to attend, the WSJ said. The talks exclude Russia.
The report said Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would only be possible after Moscow withdraws its troops.
Russia -- which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine -- has said it is open to peace talks with Ukraine but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 29 that Moscow did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.
He made the comments at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg. China's peace plan, published in February, doesn't call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. It calls for negotiations and respect for national sovereignty, but doesn't provide specific proposals.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Fencer Invited To Olympics After Refusing To Shake Russian's Hand
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on July 28 awarded Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan a place in the Paris Olympics after she was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships for refusing to shake her Russian opponent's hand.
Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit announced the IOC decision, quoting a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach addressed to Kharlan.
In the letter, Bach expresses support for the Ukrainian athlete, who was disqualified by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) on July 27 after refusing to shake the hand of Anna Smirnova after defeating her in the individual saber bout.
"Given your unique situation, the IOC will allocate you an additional place at the 2024 Paris Olympics in case you fail to qualify in the remaining period," Bach said in the letter.
"Rest assured the IOC will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine during these extremely difficult times," it added.
The Fencing Federation of Ukraine (NFFU) had announced an appeal of the decision to disqualify Kharlan at the World Championships, which are being held in Milan, Italy.
The FIE later on July 28 reinstated Kharlan at the World Championships, a decision that will allow Kharlan to take part in the team competition.
Gutzeit noted that work continues to remove the "black card" for Kharlan’s future competitions and to prevent similar situations in other sports.
Kharlan violating fencing’s rules when she refused to shake the hand of Smirnova, who was competing as a neutral athlete. She instead offered Smirnova a touch of her saber’s blade.
Smirnova was furious over the handshake snub and her defeat and refused to leave the arena for more than 30 minutes after the incident.
The IOC said earlier that international federations should show sensitivity when handling situations involving Ukrainian and neutral athletes from Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
African Union Chairman Says Putin's Grain Offer Is Not Enough, Calls For Cease-Fire In Ukraine
The chairman of the African Union said on July 28 that proposals by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide grain to Africa were insufficient.
In a closing address to a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Azali Assoumani also said that a cease-fire is necessary in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Putin earlier told the African leaders that Russia was ready to supply Africa with grain, some of it for free, after refusing last week to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative before it expired. The deal, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, allowed Ukraine to export grain safely from Black Sea ports despite the war.
The global price of grain has soared since Russia withdrew and since it subsequently began bombing Ukrainian grain export facilities.
Russia wants to provide 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free in the next three to four months, Putin told the African leaders on July 27. Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic are to receive the grain.
Assoumani said Putin had “demonstrated that he is ready help us in the field of grain supply," adding that this is important, “but it may not be quite enough. We need to achieve a cease-fire."
Putin has shown that he is “ready to engage in dialogue and find a solution," he said. "Now we need to convince the other side."
Putin told the African leaders that Kyiv was refusing to negotiate under a decree Moscow passed shortly after Putin claimed in September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions. Russia has long said it is open to talks but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected the idea of a cease-fire, saying it would leave Russia in control of about 20 percent of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 months of war.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak criticized what he called the Russians' "traditional negotiating whine." He said it "makes no sense" for Ukraine currently to negotiate with Russia.
"If Moscow wants to negotiate, the path is clear. 1. Get out of Ukraine. 2. Change the political elite. 3. Admit war crimes. 4. Extradite the authors of the war to the tribunal," Podolyak tweeted.
The expired Black Sea Grain Initiative previously enabled the export of 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain.
The British Defense Ministry warned on July 28 that African countries will experience prolonged consequences due to Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the deal.
"The impact of the war in Ukraine will almost certainly compound food insecurity in Africa for at least the next two years," the ministry said.
Putin also said Russia signed agreements during the summit for military cooperation with more than 40 African countries.
"For the purposes of bolstering the defense capability of the continent’s countries, we are developing partnership in the military and military-technical spheres," Putin said.
Representatives of 49 out of 54 independent countries on the African continent, as well as leaders of the African Union and other continental organizations, took part in the summit, the second after the inaugural in Sochi in 2019. Of the 54 African delegations invited to the summit, only 17 were led by presidents.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Rejects Appeals Of Crimean Tatar Leader, Co-Defendants Against Prison Terms
A court in Russia has rejected appeals filed by Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal and two activists -- brothers Aziz and Asan Akhmetov -- against prison terms handed to them in September on a sabotage charge that Kyiv and rights groups call politically motivated.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Third Court of Appeals of the Common Jurisdiction in the city of Sochi ruled on July 28 to impose more restrictions on the three men, ordering that they must spend the first three years of their terms in cells and the rest of the time in penal colonies.
A Russia-imposed court in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea sentenced Dzhelyal to 17 years, Asan Akhmetov to 15 years, and Aziz Akhmetov to 13 years in prison on September 21.
Dzhelyal and his co-defendants were arrested in September 2021 on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline.
Ukraine has called the charges against the activists fabricated, while the United States has urged Russia to release them.
Dzhelyal is deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar's self-governing assembly, the Mejlis, which was banned by pro-Moscow representatives in Crimea after the annexation in 2014.
The arrest of Dzhelyal and the Akhmetov brothers immediately sparked a protest outside the Crimean office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that ended with the detention of more than 50 people.
Interfax reported at the time that the criminal investigation against Dzhelyal and the brothers was related to a gas pipeline that was damaged on August 23 in a village near Crimea’s capital, Simferopol.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said after the three men's arrests that their detention was Moscow's "revenge" for Dzhelyal's participation in a Kyiv conference that month dedicated to the "de-occupation" of Crimea.
The event had been decried by Moscow as “anti-Russian.”
Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified.
Explosion Hits Oil Refinery In Russian City Of Samara
An explosion hit a major oil refinery in the Volga River city of Samara. According to Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein, the blast caused no casualties. Preliminary investigations revealed that an explosive device might have been planted at the facility. Khinshtein told TASS that a man suspected of involvement in the explosion was detained. The man was identified by the 112 Telegram channel as Sergei O., who worked at the refinery as an electrician. The report added that the suspect was detained while trying to flee to Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Moscow Says It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Russian Territory
The Russian Defense Ministry said on July 28 that it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region that borders Ukraine. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev said preliminary evaluations indicate a missile had exploded in the city. He later said the explosion destroyed a wall and damaged the roof of the city's arts museum, adding that nine people were rushed to hospitals with injuries caused by the blast. Rescue teams are working at the site, Golubev said. The Defense Ministry said another Ukrainian missile was downed in the region's Azov district. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Medical Personnel Blamed For HIV Infections Via Tainted Blood
An investigation has revealed that medical personnel were responsible for HIV infections in three patients who received tainted blood transfusions last month at the Central Clinical Hospital in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. City authorities said on July 28 that medical personnel, including chief physician Nariman Tabynbaev, were fired over the issue after a special commission was established. It was not the first instance where HIV had spread in a hospital in Kazakhstan. More than 50 children were infected by tainted blood transfusions in 2006 in the South Kazakhstan region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Players Denied Entry To Prague Women's Tennis Event
Czech police stopped an unnamed Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Prague Open, organizers said, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals. But the government approved a resolution in June banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in events on Czech territory. The WTA had no immediate comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Prolongs Detention Of Two Russian Anti-War Activists
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on July 27 that the detention of Russian activists Alyona Krylova and Lev Skoryakin, who face extradition, has been extended until September 4 and September 9, respectively. Kyrgyz authorities arrested the two activists, who had openly condemned Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in early June. Skoryakin applied for asylum in Kyrgyzstan, with a decision on the issue pending. Last month, Kyrgyzstan extradited another Russian anti-war activist, Aleksei Rozhkov, who was wanted in Russia for an alleged arson attack on a military conscription center. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Brazil Rejects U.S. Request To Extradite Alleged Russian Spy Sergei Cherkasov
Brazilian authorities said they have rejected a request by the United States to extradite Sergei Cherkasov, who Washington alleges collected information on the war in Ukraine while posing as a graduate school student.
According to Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Ministry, Washington's request is without grounds as Brazil’s Supreme Court had already approved Cherkasov's extradition to Russia, which had been paused as Cherkasov is currently under investigation on espionage charges in Brazil.
In addition, Cherkasov is currently serving a prison term in Brazil he was handed for document forgery, the statement said.
In June 2022, authorities in the Netherlands said they had prevented a Russian spy, identified as Cherkasov, from infiltrating the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it investigates war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops during Moscow's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) said at the time that the suspect came to the country in April 2022 using an elaborate deep cover story that he had built up over the previous 12 years.
According to AIVD, Cherkasov is an agent with Russia's military intelligence (GRU) and used a fake identity to portray himself as a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira.
The statement also said that Cherkasov was immediately deported to Brazil upon his arrival, where he was arrested on a charge of identity fraud.
Brazilian police said then that Cherkasov initially arrived in the country in 2010, positioning himself as a Brazilian national. He then resided for several years in Ireland and the United States before he returned to Brazil and started preparations to move to the Netherlands.
In April this year, the United States officially requested Brazil to extradite Cherkasov, saying the Russian man had conducted espionage activities in Washington in 2018, posing as an international student.
However, Russia was first to request Cherkasov's extradition, saying the man is suspected of international drug trafficking.
Bellingcat and The Insider investigative groups suggested then that Russia's move was to secure Cherkasov's safe return to Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal has named Cherkasov as a possible candidate for exchange for its correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained while on a reporting trip in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in late March.
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
