Woman Killed In Russian Strike In Ukraine's Kharkiv As Crimea Reportedly Targeted By Drones
Russia’s military continued to bombard a besieged town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region as Moscow reported drones had targeted occupied Crimea.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A 73-year-old woman died in the August 12 Russian military strike on a southern district of Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
Ukraine on August 10 issued a mandatory evacuation of 37 towns and villages in the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces.
The city of Kupyansk and the territories around it were under Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin’s forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.
Russia has concentrated assault troops supported by tank units, aviation, and artillery in the Kupyansk area, Ukraine National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Ukrainian TV on August 10.
Elsewhere, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized control of in 2014.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported no casualties or damaged as a result of the attempted attacks on August 12.
It said 14 drones were destroyed by air-defense systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.
Crimea transport authorities said on social media that traffic on the bridge connecting the peninsula with the Russian region of Krasnodar was suspended for about two hours.
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia's military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv's counteroffensive.
On August 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of all the heads of regional conscription centers, part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.
The step was taken after Ukrainian security services presented details of 112 criminal cases against draft board officials suspected of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that the jobs should instead go to war veterans, including those with injuries.
With reporting from Reuters and AP
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 24
Georgian officials say rescue teams found two more bodies near the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 24. Regional Development Minister Irakli Karseladze told reporters on August 11 that rescue teams are continuing to search for nine other people who have been missing since the landslide hit Shovi on August 3.
Washington Adds Founders Of Russia's Alfa-Bank To Sanctions List
The U.S. Treasury Department has added Russian tycoons Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven -- founders of Alfa-Bank -- to the sanctions list. The department said on August 11 that two other Russian oligarchs, German Khan and Aleksei Kuzmichyov, who are major shareholders of Alfa-Group holding, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs were also added to the list. The four billionaires have been under European, Australian, Canadian, Swiss, and New Zealand sanctions imposed on them for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing Kremlin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Russian Courts Write Off Debts Of Prisoners Recruited To Fight In Ukraine
Russia's bailiff service has issued data on debt-relief granted to former Russian inmates who served in the Storm Z unit in the war in Ukraine. Current law allows for the temporary suspension of enforcement proceedings against members of the military but there are no laws allowing the debts of military members to be written off. The data released on August 11 shows that the debts of several mercenaries, including Vladislav Kanus, Pavel Alehin, and Oleg Batishev, have been written off. All three had been sentenced for murder. Members of the Storm Z unit, organized in February, were recruited from Russian prisons.
Typhoon Khanun Kills At Least Three In Russia's Far East
Typhoon Khanun has caused floods in seven districts and left at least three people dead in Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye. Residents of the city of Ussuriisk and the Khorol district told RFE/RL on August 11 that a woman and two children were found dead by rescue teams. The local prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee confirmed the deaths. Local authorities said a state of emergency had been declared in several districts where hundreds of homes were affected by floods and where several towns and villages were cut off from major roads.
Russian Activist Gets Six Years In Prison On Charge Of Distributing Fake News About Armed Forces
A court in the city of Mytishchi near Moscow sentenced environmental activist Aleksandr Bakhtin to six years in prison on August 11 on a charge of distributing fake news about the Russian armed forces. The charges stemmed from three posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in which Bakhtin wrote about Russian soldiers' alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv, and other places. Bakhtin also directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plans to blockade Kyiv. He was arrested in early March after police searched his apartment. The Memorial human rights center has recognized Bakhtin as a political prisoner.
In His First Public Statement After Latest Conviction, Navalny Slams 'Those Who Lost Russia's Historic Chance'
In his first public statement after his latest trial that ended with a conviction and a 19-year sentence on extremism charges last week, Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny lashed out at Russia's post-Soviet ruling class, saying, "I fiercely, madly hate all those who sold, drank away, wasted the historic chance our country had at the beginning of the 1990s."
In a statement titled My Fears And Hatred, which was posted on his website on August 11, Navalny said he feels hatred toward Russia's first president, the late Boris Yeltsin, and other officials who failed to implement proper democratic reforms in the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union and brought Vladimir Putin to power.
"I hate swindlers, whom we for some reason called reformers. Now, it is crystal clear that they did nothing but scheming and thought solely about their own wealth. Are there other countries where so many ministers of 'reformist governments' became millionaires and billionaires? I hate the authors of the most stupid, authoritarian constitution, which was cheaply sold to us idiots as a democratic one, handing the president powers of an absolute monarch from the outset," Navalny's statement said.
Navalny also criticized the "so-called independent media" and "democratic society" for "supporting the rigged [presidential] election of 1996."
"I hate everyone from the leadership of Russia, who after the 1991 coup and the 1993 shelling of the parliament building had full-fledged powers but didn't even try to carry out democratic reforms," Navalny wrote.
Navalny said that Russian society in its entirety has to learn to reject corruption.
"Only then will we be able to properly use another chance -- which we surely will have again," he said.
On August 4, judges of the Moscow City Court convicted Navalny on extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison, ruling that his previously handed prison sentences will be served concurrently in Russia's harshest prison regime.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all charges are politically motivated.
Tashkent Charges Two Bloggers With Fraud Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Uzbek authorities have charged two popular bloggers with fraud, the Interior Ministry has announced. Sanjar Ikramov 35, who resides in Turkey, often writes about the country's poor human rights record. The other blogger, Sherali Komilov 44, is well-known for his criticism of the Uzbek religious author Abror Abduazimov, who often defends government policy. Both bloggers have YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook channels with more than 200,000 subscribers. Several bloggers had been arrested in the Central Asian country in recent months and charged with extortion. Rights groups say the cases are politically motivated.
Ukraine To Dismiss All Heads Of Regional Military Recruitment Offices Amid Corruption Concerns
All the heads of Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers will be dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on August 11, amid concerns about corruption. Zelenskiy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban. "This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement.
Afghan Media Groups Decry Taliban Arrests Of Journalists
Afghan media groups on August 11 criticized the Taliban’s detaining at least five journalists in different parts of the country this month.
Haseeb Hassas, a correspondent for Salam Watandar radio in the northern province of Kunduz, was arrested on August 10.
On the same day, Taliban security forces arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and Jan Agha Saleh in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar Province. Both worked for Kalid Radio, an independent station.
“Such unprincipled arrests can be considered as pressure on journalists,” said NAI, an Afghan media advocacy group, in a statement on August 11.
“If such arrests continue, they will create an atmosphere of fear for journalists and make freedom of expression and access to information in Afghanistan a serious challenge.”
In the southeastern province of Paktia, Habib Sarab, a local correspondent for Ariana News, a private TV station, was also arrested on August 10. Wahdatullah Abdali, a local reporter in the neighboring province of Ghazni, was arrested last week.
“Arresting journalists will weaken freedom of expression and demoralize Afghan journalists,” Afghanistan's Independent Journalists Association, another media group, said in a statement on August 11.
In an August 11 statement, the Association joined NAI in calling on the Taliban government to bring the cases against journalists before the Media Regulatory Commission, which the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture has said is the only forum for dealing with complaints about journalists and media organizations.
The latest moves against Afghan journalists comes after the closure of three media organizations in Nangarhar Province last month.
On July 31, The Taliban forces raided Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan in Nangarhar. Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The once flourishing Afghan media has faced a rapid decline since the Taliban returned to power two years ago. Hundreds of media outlets have closed after losing funding and because of draconian Taliban restrictions.
The hard-line Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
- By RFE/RL
Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Reconnected To Main Power Line, Averting Possible Blackout
Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been reconnected to its main external power line, state-owned power generating company Enerhoatom said on August 11, averting what officials said was a possible blackout.
The announcement on the Telegram app comes a day after Enerhoatom had reported Europe's biggest nuclear power plant had switched to a reserve line after it had lost connection to its last remaining external power line overnight on August 10.
The plant with its six reactors has been controlled by the invading Russian military since the early days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
It has become one of the focal points of the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for shelling around the site. The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been trying to set up a safety mechanism to prevent accidents.
None of the plant's six reactors produce electricity.
On August 10, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko appealed for help from the IAEA.
"This is the only external power line left. And such a situation is one step away from the blackout of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- that is, the final loss of external power supply," Halushchenko said.
Enerhoatom warned earlier on August 10 that the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was on the verge of a blackout because power was cut from the main high-voltage line.
An IAEA news release on August 10 said the main power line had been disconnected twice during the day and "remains disconnected."
The statement said there had been no total loss of off-site power to the site and there no need to use the emergency diesel generators.
But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned in the statement that the "repeated power line cuts underline the continuing precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant."
Separately, the station's Russian-installed administration said on August 10 that the No. 4 reactor had been moved from a "hot" to a "cold" shutdown because of signs of a steam leak.
One of the six reactors needs to be in "hot shutdown" to produce steam for the plant's own needs.
Grossi confirmed this, adding the shutdown will be used to determine the cause of the water leak and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator.
There was no radiological release to the environment as a result of the leak, he added.
Tajik Minister Says Two Former Top Police Officers Involved In Banker's Disappearance
DUSHANBE -- Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda has said that two former top police officials were involved in the disappearance in June of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the Centra Asian country's leading banks.
Rahimzoda told reporters on August 1 that "two top officials of the Interior Ministry" were involved in the high-profile case. He did not disclose the names of the two former police officers.
CCTV cameras showed that Ismatulloev, the 49-year-old deputy head of Oriyonbank, was apparently forced into a car in Dushanbe by several unidentified people on the evening of June 23.
Officials in Tajikistan said they believed the alleged kidnappers had been tracking Ismatulloev since at least the beginning of June.
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office has said that the abductors tortured Ismatulloev to death after kidnapping him and ditched his body in a river. But no body was found, despite the police saying that they continued to search for it.
The prosecutors also said that 15 people are suspected of having been involved in Ismatulloev's disappearance, of whom 13 had been detained.
Sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL that the alleged abductors' leader was Dilshod Saidmurodov, who used to work at the Interior Ministry directorate dealing with organized crime.
One of the alleged members of the group was identified as Rustam Ashurov, who died in a hospital in Moldova last month after he was wounded by Moldovan police after shooting dead two security officers on June 30 at Chisinau International Airport.
Moldovan authorities said at the time that Ashurov had previously worked at the Tajik Interior Ministry for seven years, but was fired for unspecified criminal activities.
Several sources told RFE/RL that Ismatulloev, who is believed to have had links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon, officially served as Oryonbank's deputy chairman but he was the de facto head of the financial institution.
Women In Russian-Occupied Crimea Fined For Dancing To Ukrainian Song
A court in occupied Crimea has imposed a 15,000-ruble ($152) fine on three young women for dancing to a song by a Ukrainian singer. The girls, aged 19, 20, and 26 were accused of "discrediting" the Russian Army while publicly dancing to the Ukrainian song in an open-air pool in the southern Crimean town of Alushta. The song belongs to popular Ukrainian comedian and singer Serduchka, and it includes the lyrics "Ukraine has not yet died, if we walk like this." Following the verdict, the young women appeared in a video apologizing for their "rash" behavior and praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Armenia's Pashinian Warns Azerbaijan Against 'Nullifying Historic Opportunity For Peace'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus neighbors, calling for the lifting of a de facto blockade of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December 2022, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has insisted that it can only allow supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over a road from Agdam, the administrative center of Azerbaijan's Agdam district, one of seven districts adjacent to the breakaway region that Baku managed to take back under its control along with chunks of Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 after a 44-day war.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
"The best solution to the current situation is the removal of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the start of a dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of an international mechanism," Pashinian said, adding that Yerevan "continues to reaffirm its commitment to the peace agenda and calls on official Baku to refrain from steps nullifying a historic opportunity for establishing peace."
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Amnesty Launches Petition For Release Of Kyrgyz Rights Activist Rita Karasartova
Human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a petition in support of Kyrgyz rights activist Rita Karasartova, who is on house arrest for taking part in a protest against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan in November.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October 2022 after the group organized actions against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for more than three decades.
Karasartova, 48, a prominent human rights activist and expert in civic governance, was among those arrested and was held in pretrial detention for eight months before being transferred to house arrest on June 23.
Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
In its petition on Facebook, Amnesty International urged the Kyrgyz authorities to release Karasartova from house arrest, describing her as someone who "believes that change for the better starts with each of us."
"Her goal is to change Kyrgyzstan for the better by helping those in need, fighting for human rights and protecting environment. Rita should be able to freely and unhindered do her job," Amnesty said, calling for the public to sign the petition for her release.
Several international human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release those jailed and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed the disputed agreement with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and the deal was then ratified by both Central Asian countries' parliaments.
Journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov Fined In Russia Over RFE/RL Interview
A court in St. Petersburg on August 10 ordered one of the country's most prominent TV journalists, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who fled Russia in March 2022, to pay 20,000 rubles ($205) for "extremist" thoughts he expressed in his interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service and on his YouTube channel about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In February, a court in Moscow sentenced Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison on the charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. In June last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife, Lidia.
Trial Opens In Uzbekistan Over 65 Chldren's Deaths Blamed On Indian-Made Medicine
TASHKENT -- A court in the Uzbek capital has opened the trial of 21 individuals over the deaths last year of 65 children blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup.
The Supreme Court said in a statement that the trial started on August 11.
The defendants include former top Uzbek officials of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines who were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max cough syrup, and executives from the private Uzbek firm Quramax Medical that imported and distributed the syrup.
Charges against the defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports of mass deaths of children blamed on the Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products in the Central Asian country.
The Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
In December, a legal representative of Marion Biotech said the company regretted the deaths.
In October last year, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the Western African country of Gambia.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Reuters
Charges Against 82-Year-Old Writer Of Discrediting Russian Army Dropped
A court in the Russian city of Perm has dropped all charges against 82-year-old writer Aleksandr Nikonov, the writer's lawyer said on August 10. Nikonov was charged in June with discrediting the Russian armed forces after he spoke to a man while selling his books in a park. The man who talked to Nikonov reported to the police that the writer recommended that he should not go to the war in Ukraine and instead listen to what opposition activists say about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov's books and declared them "literature aimed at discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation."
Microsoft Suspends Extending Licenses For Companies in Russia
U.S. software giant Microsoft will not renew licenses for Russian companies from September 30, the U.S. company said in a letter sent to Telecom Daily Agency in Russia on August 11. Microsoft stopped sales in Russia in March 2022 after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, but continued to issue licenses for the products that had already been sold. Hundreds of Western companies left Russia after the start of the war.
Russian State-Media Group Applies For Ekho Moskvy Name, Logo
One of Russia's longtime leading independent sources of news, which closed last year amid growing pressure from the Kremlin, is now facing the prospect of seeing its brand snatched up by Russian state-controlled media.
Rossia Segodnya, the massive state-run media conglomerate, has formally submitted a request to register the name and logo of Ekho Moskvy, state-run TASS reported on August 10.
Commenting on the development, Aleksei Venediktov, the former chief of Ekho Moskvy, said the name and logo were still registered with Ekho Moskvy, its parent company. However, Venediktov added that he believed that would not stop the authorities from allowing the move.
Rossia Segodnya is headed by Dmitry Kiselyov, whose News of the Week program on state TV is viewed by millions across Russia.
Kiselyov, known for his anti-Western diatribes, has been on the West's sanctions list for years for his role in promoting Kremlin propaganda.
In its filing with the Federal Service of Intellectual Property (Rospatent), Rossia Segodnya lists not only media services as the type of activities for the intended brand, but nonmedia services as well, including the rental of diving equipment and oil-well control systems.
Ekho Moskvy, a media outlet long critical of the Kremlin, announced in March 2022 that it was ending operations amid moves by the Kremlin to restrict its outreach.
The move came after the Prosecutor-General’s Office took the radio station off the air for broadcasting what the authorities deemed information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have stepped up efforts to silence any independent media.
In March 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian military.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Ekho Moskvy first aired on August 22, 1990, in Moscow. Before the war with Ukraine, the radio station was taken off the air only once, during the failed coup by Soviet hard-liners in August 1991.
- By Reuters
Russia Launches Lunar Lander In Race To Find Water On Moon
Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on August 11 in a bid to be the first country to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. The Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, and more broadly with the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar-exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole. A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time.
Explosions Over Kyiv, Air Strikes Elsewhere Keep Alert Level High Across Ukraine
Explosions over Kyiv on August 11 prompted Mayor Vitali Klitschko to urge residents to stay in air raid shelters as Russian air strikes in the west, south, and east of Ukraine killed and injured more civilians.
The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched hypersonic missiles at the Kyiv region, including the Kh-47 Kinzhal. Klitschko said fragments of a downed missile had fallen on the territory of a children's hospital in the city, but that there were no injuries or damage.
In the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk on August 11, an 8-year-old child was reported killed in a Russian missile strike.
"There are wounded (people) including a child who was brought to hospital in critical condition. Medics did everything possible, but unfortunately the child's life could not be saved," regional Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on the Telegram app.
A reported Russian drone strike on August 11 hit a humanitarian-aid-distribution center in Beryslav, a town in the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said, but no injuries were reported.
A Russian air strike was also reported to have hit a home in a village in the eastern Kharkiv region, killing a 60-year-old woman, and injuring a 60-year-old man, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on August 11.
In the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, 51 explosions were recorded on August 11 as the Russian military shelled several communities near the Russia-Ukraine border, the regional military administration said. No injuries were reported, but two housing estates were damaged, according to the administration. Russian troops regularly shell the border communities of the Sumy region.
On the front line there were 25 combat clashes during the day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening report. In addition, Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes and about 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, the General Staff said.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children," the General Staff added. "
Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed," it said, warning that the probability of more missile and air strikes across all of Ukraine remained high.
In both of its briefings on August 11, the General Staff said Russian troops had “conducted unsuccessful offensive actions” in the area of Kupyansk and Bakhmut. It also said Ukrainian forces were continuing counteroffensive operations in Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south.
The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said a drone was destroyed as it flew toward an unspecified target in Moscow.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that and added that debris had fallen northwest of the city center. He said the drone had caused no serious damage or casualties.
Earlier, reports said that Moscow's Vnukovo airport and the airport at Kaluga, some 150 kilometers southwest of the capital, had been closed temporarily due to what officials said was a suspected drone flight. They both later reopened.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by TASS on August 11 as saying that Russian assault groups improved their tactical position and repulsed four Ukrainian Army attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims from either side in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed again for long-range missiles from the United States and NATO countries in Europe.
"Long-range missiles have proved crucial. This is why Taurus and ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) are essential for Ukraine's success, and we ask partners to provide them as soon as possible. Both will be used solely inside our borders. The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," Kuleba said.
Ukraine has previously requested ATACMS from the United States and other Western partners. Washington thus far has refrained from providing the weapons over concerns that Kyiv would use them to target military objects inside Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on August 11 that Kyiv began the first round of negotiations at the working level with London on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, .
The talks were opened under the terms of a joint declaration signed in July by the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations that provides for unilateral bilateral agreements between Kyiv and the G7 countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense and intelligence capabilities.
"Great Britain became the second country after the United States with which Ukraine started such negotiations, and continued the positive dynamics of the implementation of the security agreements reached by our country with key international partners," a statement from the president's office said.
Zelenskiy has welcomed the security guarantees provided by G7 countries, calling them a step on the way to NATO membership for Ukraine.
The Kremlin said on July 12 that the West's plans to provide security guarantees to Ukraine were "extremely wrong and potentially very dangerous." Moscow claims that these guarantees will encroach on Russia's security.
With reporting by Current Time, AP, TASS, and Reuters
- By AFP
Seven Romanians Arrested For Weapons Possession Amid Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing Of Greek Fan
Seven Romanians were arrested on August 10 on the border between Greece and Bulgaria for weapons possession as police continued to probe the fatal stabbing of a Greek soccer fan, officials said. The Greek fan was killed near Athens on August 8 during a brawl between rival fans before a Champions League qualifying-round match between AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The Romanians were found in possession of knives, a face mask, and other items, police said. They were believed to be on their way to a Europa League qualifying match when they were arrested.
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
NSC spokesman John Kirby said under the deal Iran would be given access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.
Kirby declined to confirm that the amount in the account was $6 billion as reported by U.S. media but in an interview with CNN said the money was not U.S. taxpayer dollars. He also denied that it amounted to a ransom payment but added that there was "no way to get these Americans home without some bargaining with the Iranians."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference that the release of the Americans from prison was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on August 10 and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
An earlier NSC statement quoted spokeswoman Adrienne Watson as saying that while the release of the Americans was encouraging, "they should have never been detained in the first place."
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, Watson added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Deal Struck To Send German-Made Leopard 1 Tanks From Belgium To Ukraine
