Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, woke up to Russian missile and drone strikes on December 31. Ukrainian authorities say 28 people were injured in the barrage. Among the damaged civilian buildings was the five-star Kharkiv Palace Hotel, where many international journalists are based. The Kharkiv attack came after a purported Ukrainian strike on December 30 on the Russian border city of Belgorod, which Moscow said killed 24.