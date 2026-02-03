NATO's Rutte Arrives In Kyiv Hours After It's Pounded By Russian Air Strikes

Russia pounded Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, striking energy infrastructure and residential buildings just hours before NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte arrived in the Ukrainian capital to speak to officials ahead of US-mediated peace talks.

At least nine people were injured and several multistory residential buildings were damaged in the overnight attack on Kyiv and other regions, the Ukrainian officials said on February 3.

Russia used a significant number of ballistic missiles in combination with other missiles, more than 70 in total, as well as 450 attack drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy," Zelenskyy added.

'An Attempt At Winter Genocide'

Russia's Defense Ministry said the strikes were aimed at "Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities," according to the Interfax news agency.

‍Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the strikes left 1,170 residential buildings in the capital ⁠without heating after damage to energy facilities supplying the city.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said eight regions across Ukraine were targeted in what he described as "an attempt at winter genocide."

"Hundreds of thousands of families, including children, were deliberately left without heating during the harshest winter conditions," Shmyhal wrote on X.

The attack on Kyiv and other regions across Ukraine followed US President Donald Trump's announcement last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to pause air strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other "various towns" until February 1.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and five others injured by Russian shelling in the past day, according to the regional authorities.

US-Mediated Talks To Resume In Abu Dhabi

The overnight attacks came ahead of US-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi that are set to start on February 4.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on February 2, said he expected "good news" on Ukraine and Russia.

"I think we're doing very well with Ukraine and Russia. For the first time, I'm saying that. I think we're going to maybe have some good news," Trump said.

According to media reports citing an undisclosed White House official, Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will represent the United States at the negotiations with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is visiting Kyiv on February 3 where he is addressing Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

The Financial Times reported that the NATO chief will also meet with Zelenskyy during the visit.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service