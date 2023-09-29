Russia Strikes Mykolayiv As Ukrainian Drones Knock Out Power In Kursk Region

Russian troops launched a missile attack on September 29 on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, damaging infrastructure, a regional official said, as the governor of Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine said a drone attack had cut off the energy supply of several settlements in the area.

"On the morning of September 29, around 4:13, the city of Mykolayiv was targeted by a missile attack," the head of Mykolayiv regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram. "An infrastructure objective was damaged on the outskirts of the city. The resulting fire was extinguished at 6:45. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim wrote.

Meanwhile, Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, said on September 29 that a Ukrainian drone attack on a power substation in the region's Belovsky district left five settlements without electricity.

“One of the transformers caught fire. Five settlements and a hospital were left without power. Fire crews have left for the scene. They will begin restoring power supply as soon as it is safe,” Starovoit said on Telegram. Russia's Defense Ministry later said in a statement that it had shot down 11 drones overnight -- 10 over the Kursk region and one over the Kaluga region.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to conduct both defensive and offensive operations in the east and south, where they fought 26 close-quarters battles against Russian troops over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on September 29

On September 28, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian forces were "gradually gaining ground" in their counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

"[Ukrainian troops] face fierce fighting, but they are gradually gaining ground," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Every meter that Ukrainian forces regain is a meter that Russia loses.... Moscow is fighting for imperialist delusions," Stoltenberg said.

WATCH: Ukraine's homegrown UAV producers are modifying their drone fleets with the latest, cutting-edge technology. The domestic company Warbirds of Ukraine says that the development of so-called smart drones will play a key role in the outcome of the war.

The NATO chief also announced that the alliance has framework contracts in place for 2.4 billion euros ($2.53 billion) of key ammunition for Kyiv, including 1 billion euros in firm orders.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine's ties with the 30-member alliance had never been stronger. "Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before," he said.



At a crucial summit in July, NATO leaders said in a statement that Ukraine's future is inside the alliance, but the bloc will extend an invitation to Kyiv only when "members agree and conditions are met."

British Admiral Tony Radakin, chief of the Defense Staff, was also in Kyiv on September 28. He said a recent strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet that Ukraine said killed dozens of Russian naval officers was an example of how Ukraine holds the initiative.

WATCH: Amid their grinding counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops are training on donated German mobile-bridge equipment that could help them cross rivers and defensive Russian anti-tank ditches.

Radakin met with Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy to discuss new military aid commitments made by Ukraine's allies in Ramstein, Germany, that are aimed at helping to strengthen and sustain Ukraine's resilience through the winter and beyond.

Radakin said Russian President Vladimir Putin "has lost control of the war he started." He said his visit along with previous visits in the summer "strengthened my conviction that Ukraine will win," adding that Britain "will stay with them every step of the way."

Zaluzhniy announced the meeting with Radakin earlier on September 28, saying the situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Army were discussed during the meeting.

With reporting by Current Time, AFP, TASS, and Reuters