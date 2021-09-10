U.S. Ambassador To Moscow Summoned To Foreign Ministry, Russian Media Report

Russian media say the country's Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan over alleged election interference by the United States.



The state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti said Sullivan arrived and left the ministry in Moscow after 20 minutes on September 10 without commenting on why he was there.



The media reports did not specify which elections they were referring to. Russia will hold national legislative elections on September 17-19.



Some Russian news outlets quoted anonymous sources as saying Sullivan was summoned over the accreditations for Russian journalists who are working in the United States.

