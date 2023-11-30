'People Will Leave': Russian Court Proclaims Entire LGBT Movement Extremist

The Supreme Court of Russia has declared "the international LGBT social movement" -- which legally does not exist -- as extremist and banned all its activities. The decision was made at the Russian Justice Ministry's request behind closed doors on November 30 in Moscow. It takes effect immediately. Authorities claim the LGBT movement is, among other things, stirring social and religious unrest. It is unclear what or whom the new regulation will affect given that no such organization is even registered in Russia. Activists and rights defenders warn it could lead to the blanket prosecution of not just activists but also those who seek shelter from homophobic violence under a threat of up to 10 years of imprisonment.