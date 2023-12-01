Accessibility links

Anger, Despair After Russia's Supreme Court Outlaws 'LGBT Movement'

LGBT activists have condemned a November 30 ruling by Russia's Supreme Court banning the activities of the "international LGBT movement" in the country. There was no defendant in court, as no such organization exists. Critics see the move as the latest move to target the LGBT community in Russia and cater to President Vladimir Putin's conservative base. LGBT activists say hate crime was already on the rise in Russia before the latest ruling.

