Russia Says Suspected Terrorists 'Liquidated' In Yekaterinburg

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) says security forces have "liquidated" three suspected extremists in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.



According to the NAK, the three men were killed in a counterterrorist operation early in the morning on April 30.



The NAK said that weapons, ammunition, and handmade explosive devices were found at the residence of the killed suspects.



The NAK asserted that the men were members of the Islamic State extremist group and were planning terrorist attacks in the city, but did not give details.



The claims that those killed were terrorists could not be independently verified, but the NAK's statement echoed similar descriptions by Russian authorities of numberous encounters between security forces and suspected militants.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, URA.ru, and Interfax