Two Suspected Of Spying For Russia Arrested In Predawn Swedish Raid
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation on November 22 in the Stockholm area. The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia. Sweden's Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of "gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power." The prosecutor did not identify the other country allegedly spied on. Sweden's security agency said the probe "has been ongoing for some time."
Iran's Judiciary Says More Than 2,400 Convicted During Protests So Far
Iran's judiciary says that more than 2,400 people have been convicted of offenses related to unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for a dress-code violation, while another 1,118 people have been indicted as part of a government crackdown on dissent and are waiting for their cases to be heard.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 22 that in total, 2,432 protesters across the country had received preliminary verdicts from courts for playing a role in the demonstrations, which have swept across the country since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Setayeshi did not give a total for the number of people arrested, though he did say 40 foreign nationals were among those who have been detained. Some reports by human rights organizations indicate that more than 15,000 people have been detained during the nationwide protests.
He also confirmed the detention of some prominent figures -- including actresses Katayon Riahi and Hengameh Ghaziani -- in recent days and threatened that other celebrities will be prosecuted if they say "false and unsubstantiated words."
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to remove her hijab in protest of Amini's death, while Ghaziani published pictures of herself standing on a Tehran street without a hijab and tying her hair in a ponytail. Tying one's hair in a ponytail in public has become an act of defiance in Iran in recent weeks.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Anger over her death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said that some foreigners arrested during the riots had played "a major role" in the unrest. He said these people "are in the hands of the judiciary and are to be dealt with according to the law."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Tajik Activist's Relative Arrested, Accused Of Financing Protests In Volatile Region
KHORUGH, Tajikistan -- Tajik authorities have arrested a relative of jailed activist Oraz Vazirbekov on suspicion of financially supporting protests in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
Vazirbekov's relatives told RFE/RL on November 21 that the activist's son-in-law, Tohir Abdolbekov, had been arrested last week. They added that he had nothing to do with the protests, and had not played any financial role in them.
A regional official confirmed to RFE/RL that Abdolbekov had been arrested but refused to give any further details.
Vazirbekov and his brother, Ramzi Vazirbekov, were sentenced to 16 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, earlier this month on charges of calling for the forcible change of the constitutional order and being members of an extremist group.
The Vazirbekov brothers, who reject the charges, were forcibly taken to Tajikistan from Moscow in July amid a crackdown on activists from their native region that started after mass protests in the volatile region in May were violently dispersed by police and security forces.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police. Residents of the remote region's Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL 21 bodies were found at the sites where the clashes took place.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Still, protests are rare in the tightly controlled country of 9.5 million, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were sparked in mid-May by anger over the authorities' failure to investigate the death last year of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and of Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of the regional capital, Khorugh.
The protests intensified after one of the participants, 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called an "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Authorities In Russia's Tatarstan Add RFE/RL Correspondent To Wanted List
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, has added a correspondent from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities online project to the wanted list and issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of publicly calling for terrorist activities via the Internet.
The Soviet district court said on November 22 that it ruled four days earlier to arrest Andrei Grigoryev, whose current whereabouts are unknown. According to the court's decision, Grigoryev must be sent to pretrial deletion for two months from the moment he is detained or right after being extradited from a foreign country.
The charge against Grigoryev stems from a video that circulated on the Internet earlier in May showing an attack against a Russian ambassador in Poland.
In August, police in Kazan searched the homes of Grigoryev and several other current and former correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, saying that they were suspected of having been involved in the video's distribution online.
All of the journalists said they had nothing to do with the video that showed Ambassador Sergei Andreyev being doused with red paint by Polish activists as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since December last year, Russia's Justice Ministry has added Grigoryev and five other correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, Alina Grigoryeva, Regina Khisamova, Katerina Mayakovskaya, Yekaterina Lushnikova, Artur Astafyev, as well as former contributor Regina Gimalova, to the registry of "foreign agents" -- a move used by the government to designate what it says are foreign-funded organizations that are engaged in political activity, as well as people linked to them.
Idel.Realities is a Russian-language regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Russian Occupation Officials In Crimea Deny Reports Of Civilian Evacuations
Russian-installed occupation officials on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea have rejected social-media reports claiming that civilians were being evacuated from the city of Armyansk, near where the peninsula connects to the mainland. "The situation in the city is stable," wrote Armyansk occupation chief Vasyl Telizhenko, adding that the evacuation reports were "all fake information." Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had begun digging emplacements in northern Crimea in apparent anticipation of a Ukrainian attack. Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014, when Moscow claimed to have annexed the region. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Russian Colonel Arrested For Demanding A Washing Machine As A Bribe
A military court in Moscow has sent a colonel from the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of demanding a washing machine as a bribe from the chief of a local enlistment center responsible for the recruitment of soldiers for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Colonel Ivan Mertvishchev was detained as he received the household appliance from the officer, who had alerted the Federal Security Service (FSB) about the deal. Mertvishchev, who had threatened a bad review of the officer, faces up to 12 years in prison and a hefty fine. To read the original story from Kommersant, click here.
Former 'Open Russia' Director's Appeal Against His Imprisonment Denied
The Krasnodar regional court in southwestern Russia has rejected an appeal filed by Andrei Pivovarov, the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, against his conviction and imprisonment on a charge of heading an "undesirable" organization.
Pivovarov's support group wrote on Telegram on November 22 that the activist reiterated his innocence at the hearing, adding that he was against the existence of the law on "undesirable organizations" in Russia. The judge interrupted Pivovarov, saying that he was not "at a rally."
In mid-July, the Lenin district court in the city of Krasnodar sentenced Pivovarov to four years in prison after finding him guilty of leading the Open Russia group. The court also barred Pivovarov from being elected to public office for eight years.
Pivovarov has maintained his innocence, insisting that the case against him was trumped-up and politically motivated.
The accusation against Pivovarov stems from a law that has repeatedly been used to target critical voices.
Pivovarov was first detained in May 2021 when he was taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg.
Leaders of the Russia-based Open Russia dissolved the group in May 2021 after the authorities designated it an "undesirable" organization. They said they did so to protect supporters from further "harassment" by the Russian authorities.
Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin politically.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in the activities of such "undesirable" groups.
Siberian Court Upholds Acquittal Of LGBT Activist Whose Abstract Art Depicted Women's Bodies
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia -- A court in Siberia has upheld the acquittal of LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova in a high-profile case over drawings and other works of art she posted online that depict women's bodies.
Tsvetkova’s mother, Anna Khodyreva, said on November 22 that a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur rejected the prosecutor's appeal of her daughter’s acquittal.
Tsvetkova was acquitted in mid-July. Several days later, prosecutors filed an appeal against the court’s ruling, while anti-LGBT activists filed a petition urging the Investigative Committee to launch a new case against the activist.
Khodyreva said at the time that the prosecutors' move may prolong her daughter’s ordeal for years as the appeal meant a new investigation and trial, which could take two to three years to complete.
Prosecutors said at the time that they sought a conviction and a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
The 29-year-old Tsvetkova was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a social media page called The Vagina Monologues that showed abstract art resembling female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova’s trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 18-month investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest.
The trial was held behind closed because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
In May 2021, Tsvetkova launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her, saying the state's “cowardly” handling of her case and the ruining of her life amounted to “torture.”
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and “Kafkaesque absurdity.”
In June, the Justice Ministry added Tsvetkova to its list of "foreign agents."
Ukraine's Security Service Conducts 'Counterintelligence' Raid At Historic Kyiv Monastery
Security agents in Ukraine have conducted a “counterintelligence” operation at Kyiv’s historic Pechersk Lavra and other facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as part of a probe into suspected pro-Russia activity.
The 11th-century monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site -- which is also known as the Monastery of the Caves -- is the seat of the UOC, a branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church that was formerly under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch in Moscow. The UOC cut ties with Moscow in May over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In a post on Telegram on November 22, Ukraine’s SBU security agency said it was conducting “counterintelligence measures” aimed at countering “the subversive activities of the Russian security services in Ukraine.”
A short while later, the SBU’s regional office in the Rivne region said similar operations had been undertaken at the Korets Monastery in Korets and several other UOC facilities in the region.
The SBU said the operations were aimed at preventing the use of the facilities as a “center for the Russian World” and to search them for sabotage groups, foreign citizens, or illegal weapons. “Russian World” is a term at the heart of the Kremlin’s foreign policy doctrine aimed at promoting the Russian language, culture, and religion around the world.
A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow condemned the SBU raids as “an act of intimidation of believers.” Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has been a vocal supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
On November 15, the SBU announced it was opening a criminal investigation into a November 12 incident at the Pechersk Lavra. During a service, worshippers sang a pro-Russian song with lyrics such as, “Mother Russia is waking up.”
On November 18, the SBU charged a UOC cleric in the Vinnytsya region with distributing leaflets justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A 2020 survey found that 34 percent of Ukrainians identify as members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the country’s main Orthodox church. Fourteen percent said they were members of the UOC.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Toqaev Officially Declared Winner Of Kazakh Presidential Election
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (OSK) has declared incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as the winner of a November 20 presidential election that international observers said lacked competetiveness.
The OSK said on November 22 that Toqaev received 81.3 percent of the vote and that he will be inaugurated for a seven-year term on November 26.
Toqaev's victory was expected, given he was competing against five little-known opponents.
A monitoring mission led by the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said after the election that it lacked "competitiveness" and underlined "the need for further reforms to bring related legislation and its implementation in line with OSCE commitments to ensure genuine pluralism."
"The incumbent stood as the joint candidate of all parliamentary parties and, in effect, was not meaningfully challenged in a low-key campaign. The ability of citizens to participate fully in political life remains significantly constrained, including by limitations on fundamental freedoms," the group's assessment said.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the assessment, saying it "lacks objectivity" and "puts in question" the effectiveness of such operations.
The assessment "contains a set of typical OSCE/ODIHR biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognize the development of the internal situation in our country," the ministry said, adding that it contains "unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations."
"The content of the OSCE/ODIHR’s statement demonstrates a lack of desire to develop long-term and constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan authorities, which will, undoubtedly, be taken into account," it said.
The November 20 election came nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls a "new" Kazakhstan.
The presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to “maintain the momentum of reforms” following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious “Elbasy” (leader of the nation) status.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from his predecessor, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power and named his longtime ally as his successor.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- was presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Critics, however, have said the overhaul didn’t change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Munich Security Conference Snubs Moscow
Russia will not be invited to send an official delegation to the 2023 Munich Security Conference, a leading international forum for the discussion of global military and security issues. “Russian officials are not invited to #MSC2023,” wrote German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, who is the chairman of the conference, in a November 21 post on Twitter. “We will not give them a platform for their propaganda. We want to discuss Russia's future with Russian opposition leaders and exiled people - THEIR voices need to be heard and amplified." The conference will be held in Munich on February 17-19, 2023. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo Postpones Imposition Of License Plate Fines For 48 Hours
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has postponed for 48 hours the fining of drivers whose cars still have license plates issued by Serbia. The request for the delay, made late on November 21, was made by the United States after talks between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic failed to reach an agreement on the issue. Kurti said he is ready to work with Washington and the European Union to solve the issue over the next two days. Tensions between Pristina and Belgrade have heightened, with Kosovo's Serb minority angry over the phasing out old vehicle license plates. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Official Sees 'Vast Difference' In Russian, Ukrainian Reactions To War Crimes Allegations
U.S. Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack, commenting on Russian allegations that Ukrainian soldiers may have shot surrendering Russian soldiers, said there has been a marked difference between the ways Moscow and Kyiv have responded to such charges.
“We’re obviously tracking that quite closely,” Van Schaack said during a telephone meeting with journalists on November 21. “It’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and the defender state, and this in equal measure.
“Likewise, we’re seeing a really vast difference when it comes to the reaction to such allegations,” she added. “Russia inevitably responds with propaganda, denial, mis- and disinformation, whereas the Ukrainian authorities have generally acknowledged abuses and have denounced them and pledged to investigate them.”
She called on Ukraine to continue to comply with its international obligations, adding, however, that the scale and number of war crimes accusations against Russian forces in Ukraine was “enormous compared to the allegations against Ukrainian forces.”
Van Schaack said there is “mounting evidence that [Russian] aggression has been accompanied by systemic war crimes committed in every region where Russia’s forces have been deployed."
She noted “deliberate, indiscriminate, and disproportionate attacks against the civilian population and elements of the civilian infrastructure,” as well as “custodial abuses of civilians and POWs and also efforts to cover up those crimes.”
The Russian Embassy issued a statement claiming that “the United States enables permissiveness and impunity for neo-Nazis in Ukraine by covering up the frenzy of Ukrainian bandits,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on November 22.
The Russian State Duma the same day adopted a statement urging foreign legislatures to “unequivocally condemn the Kyiv regimes’ crimes.”
On November 18, Russia accused Ukraine of war crimes, citing video fragments that seem to show Ukrainian forces killing Russian soldiers who were lying on the ground and surrendering.
Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has said the Russian soldiers were only pretending to surrender and that their comrades opened fire on the Ukrainians first.
Lubinets pledged to conduct an investigation into the incident, which occurred sometime around November 12 in the Luhansk region village of Makiyivka.
Iran Says Fordow Nuclear Plant Now Enriching Uranium To 60 Percent
Iran has announced it is now enriching uranium at a 60 percent purity level at its Fordow underground nuclear facility after the United Nations nuclear watchdog (IAEA) condemned Tehran's failure to cooperate over visits by the agency.
The official state-run news agency IRNA reported on November 22 that the Fordow site, which is buried in the side of a mountain, was producing uranium with an enrichment level of 60 percent -- one technical step away from weapons-grade levels -- "for the first time."
Iran already produces uranium at 60 percent at two other plants.
IRNA did not say how much of the 60 percent enriched uranium had been produced at Fordow.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that Iran has also begun to replace first-generation centrifuges (IR-1) with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, which would allow it to escalate its enrichment activities further.
An IAEA board of governors meeting last week in Vienna criticized Iran for failing to allow inspections of nuclear sites, while the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, recently said he is "seriously concerned" over uncertainty surrounding Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran claims is purely for civilian purposes.
Exacerbating tensions, the IAEA has been waiting for an explanation from Tehran about the origin of undeclared uranium particles that were detected at three locations. The issue has been a key sticking point in wider talks between Iran and global powers seeking to revive a 2015 deal that curbs Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from Western sanctions.
The United States unilaterally pulled out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits, saying they could no longer be enforced.
The deal capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AFP
Belarusian Opposition Leader To Request More Pressure From Canada On Lukashenka Regime
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will ask for tougher sanctions against pro-Kremlin officials in Belarus when she meets on November 22 with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her first official visit to Ottawa. Canada has sanctioned more than 60 members of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime, Belarusian oligarchs, and others for their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Tsikhanouskaya said Ottawa must close "loopholes" that allow evasion of those measures. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran's Christians Say Officials Are Pressuring Them To Stay Out Of Protests
A senior member of the Iranian Christian community says that security officials are pressuring religious minorities to remain silent and not participate in anti-government protests.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Yonathan Betkolia, the head of Assyrian Society of Tehran, as saying that the intelligence and security authorities of the Islamic republic have asked the representatives of Christians, bishops, and Assyrian priests to prevent the participation of Christian and Assyrian citizens in nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
With the protests in Iran now in their third month, Iranian authorities have blamed the West for the demonstrations and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
While Betkolia previously has publicly agreed that foreign provocations are the cause of the protests, it is the first time he has acknowledged some Iranian Christians are supporting anti-government policies.
Betkolia, a five-term member of the Iranian parliament, has been criticized many times by Iranian Christians for being close to the authorities of the Islamic republic.
In an earlier statement, the Council of United Iranian Churches condemned the "systematic suppression of women and human rights violations in Iran" and demanded "freedom, justice and equal rights for all Iranians."
The council also stated that "like many people of our country who protested in the streets with unparalleled courage after Mahsa's death, we oppose the imposition of the mandatory hijab (head scarf) on the people of Iran, who have religious, ethnic, cultural and ideological diversity. We know that they are a definite violation of human rights.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Police Detain Yabloko Activist After Anti-War Protest In Moscow
Maria Volokh, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, has been detained by police in Moscow after holding an anti-war protest near the Russian Defense Ministry. Volokh said on Telegram that she was detained on November 21 not far from her house and taken into custody. She has been charged with violating the procedure for holding public events. Volokh and three other activists demonstrated on November 20 wearing white hazmat suits with the words No Nukes on them and lighting firecrackers. Two of the other protesters have been ordered to appear at a police station. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Authorities Bring New Charges Against Jailed Anti-Government Protesters
A regional court in the Belarusian city of Homel will try Andrey Podnebenny on new charges related to protests against the disputed results of the Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, which handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
The regional court in the southeastern city will try the 33-year-old in a closed-door hearing on November 25 with Judge Ruslan Tsaruk presiding, according to the human rights group Vyasna (Spring) on November 21.
Vyasna said Podnebenny will be tried for promoting extremist activities, inciting social enmity, and insulting Lukashenka and a representative of the government.
Podnebenny, whose name has been added to a government list of terrorists, is a Russian citizen but has been living in Belarus since the age of 6 and has a residency permit, according to Vyasna.
Podnebenny was sentenced in June to 15 years in prison on charges of terrorism, attempting to damage private property, and the creation of an extremist group. All charges are related to Podnebenny's participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies.
Vyasna also reported on November 21 that the jailed chairwoman of the independent trade union Naftan, Volha Brytikova, was transferred to a pretrial detention center in the northeastern city of Vitebsk. Vyasna said this is presumably because a criminal charge has been filed against her, but the organization has no details on the case.
Brytikova, who was released in May after 75 days of arrest, was rearrested in early November and sentenced to 15 days in prison for the dissemination of extremist materials.
Brytikova announced a hunger strike on November 8, alleging that her rights had been violated. There is no information on whether she is continuing with the hunger strike.
The cases highlight Lukashenka's harsh, and sometimes violent, crackdown against any dissent since the election, which opposition members say was rigged.
The 68-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed a campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Fire On Headquarters Of Opposition Groups Inside Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, the latest in a series of attacks as Tehran accuses them of fomenting a wave of unrest inside the Islamic republic.
At least one person was reported killed in the attack late on November 20 that hit buildings of Kurdish parties opposed to Iran, including the headquarters of Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the residence of the leaders of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.
A senior official of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan said Mohammed Nazif Qaderi, a member of the Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, was killed in the IRGC strike, while the Jengikan and Gardehchal camps near Irbil International Airport were the targets of the most-intense drone and missile attacks. Members of the group asserted that the strikes also had hit a hospital in Koya.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said Iranian forces also shelled the cities of Marivan and Javanroud in western Iran on the night into November 21. It said 13 people had been killed in the region by security forces over the previous 24 hours, including seven in Javanroud.
Hengaw said that amid the "intense confrontations" between protesters and security forces in Javanroud, there was a shortage of blood for the wounded, and in Piranshahr there was a "heavy barrage of bullets" after nightfall on November 21.
It was not possible to verify the claims.
Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a "major disruption" to online services during the protests.
The attacks in northern Iraq and in western Iran come amid a deadly crackdown in Iranian Kurdish cities in recent days over the spread of protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest and most sustained since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Tehran had acted to “protect its borders and the security of its citizens based on its legal rights.”
He alleged that the government in Baghdad and the Irbil-based administration of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region had failed to implement purported commitments to prevent threats against Iran from Iraqi areas.
The IRGC issued a statement in September saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Sues Russian Prison For Failing To Give Him Winter Boots
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he is suing the prison where he is incarcerated for failing to give him winter boots.
Navalny, who is currently being held in solitary confinement, said in a series of tweets on November 21 that he needs the boots to walk in during the 90 minutes of exercise he is allowed each day, even if the area "is an ice-covered concrete well smaller than my cell."
"Don't laugh. They don't issue them at all. And I really need them. It's been weeks since the whole colony switched to winter clothes, and my evil prison guards are brazenly not giving me my winter boots," he said.
The 46-year-old Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March he was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny said the boots were a "perfect example" of the "cunning and thoughtfulness" of Russia's penitentiary pressure system.
"You don't get winter boots. That means you either don't go out for a walk (and suffer) or you do go out and get sick (which has already happened to me). Getting a cold is nothing if you're at home with a blanket, tea and honey," he said.
"But in a cell where hot water only comes in three cups -- for breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- getting sick is strongly discouraged, even if it's just a cold. If you get sick, you will have to ask the administration for things like pills, medical care, woolen socks, etc.," he added.
The anti-corruption campaigner, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, said that making you ill was a method prison officials use to gain leverage.
"The administration will start to twist your arm and demand that you give up some of your positions. Prison struggle is a never-ending search for mutual vulnerabilities. And the stupid winter boots make me vulnerable," he said.
Navalny told his supporters not to worry, however, saying he was not complaining and appreciated the letters of support he continually receives.
He also urged people to "go do something to bring Russia closer to freedom."
Hungary's Foreign Minister Travels To Russia For Energy Expo
Hungary's top diplomat traveled to Russia on November 21 to take part in an international forum on nuclear energy, underscoring his country's persistently close ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gave a speech at the opening plenary session of the two-day ATOMEXPO international forum in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, according to the event's website. In a post on Facebook, Szijjarto said his appearance at the expo would include talks with the head of Russia's state atomic energy company, Rosatom, over a planned Russian-backed expansion of Hungary's only nuclear power plant. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Reuters
Iranian World Cup Players Silent As Anthem Plays, Signaling Protest Support
Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on November 21 in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out. The players were solemn and silent as the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out. Some jeered and others were seen making thumbs-down gestures.To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Children's Theater Canceled In Russia Following Promised Investigation Of Alleged LGBT 'Propaganda'
A theater in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk has canceled a children's play just days after local Culture Ministry authorities said they would investigate whether the performance violated anti-LGBT legislation.
The Siberian city's First Theater on November 20 abruptly announced that that day's scheduled performance of The Princess And The Ogre was being canceled due to technical difficulties.
The local publication Novosibirsk Online cited an unidentified source from the theater as saying that the building had suffered an electricity outage and that there was a burning smell near the stage.
But the cancelation followed calls last week on social media for the play to be investigated for noncompliance with Russia's law banning the "propagandizing of nontraditional sexual relationships to minors," and vows by the Culture Ministry's branch in the Novosibirsk region to follow up.
Representatives from the ministry and media had been expected to attend the November 20 staging of the play, which has an all-male cast, but it was canceled just 20 minutes before showtime.
RFE/RL was unable to obtain comment from the authorities as to whether the cancelation was related to the promised investigation.
The director of the play, Polina Kardymon, has said on social media that the performance is for audiences ages 6 and up.
The play revolves around two characters playing the roles of the late Russian writers Igor Kholin and Genrikh Sapgir, whose works are the basis for the stories in the play.
As the characters of Kholin and Sapgir think up imaginative stories, two other actors act them out on stage. One of the stories is based on a poem, The Princess And The Ogre, that was written by Sapgir and was made into an animated Soviet film in 1977.
Kardymon, in her social media comments, pushed back against suggestions that she replace one of the male characters with a female actor, saying it would be contrary to the concept of the play.
Kardymon also advised employees of the Culture Ministry to read up on Greek theater, "in which men played female roles."
First Theater's artistic director, Igor Yuzhakov, also objected to altering the performance, commenting on social media that "actors are for acting, so they can play animals, and children, and women, and gods, and goddesses, and even objects. What harm can there be?"
President Vladimir Putin signed the law banning the “propagandizing of nontraditional sexual relationships to minors” in 2013. Since then, Russia has seen a dramatic spike in anti-gay discrimination, including homophobic vigilante violence.
- By RFE/RL
Poland Sees Placing German Patriot Missile Launchers Near Ukraine Border
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak says Warsaw will accept an offer from Germany and propose deploying additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine. "I accepted with satisfaction the proposal of the German Minister of Defense regarding the deployment of additional Patriot missile launchers in our country. During today's telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with Ukraine," Blaszczak said in a tweet on November 21. Germany's offer came after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week.
IAEA Chief Says Talks Intensify On Creating Safety Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog is intensifying his consultations on setting up a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine following renewed shelling that struck the plant over the weekend.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), gave no details about the stepped up efforts to create the protection zone, which he has sought for months.
In a news release on November 21, he said the shelling that occurred late on November 19 and early on November 20 was "one of the most serious such incidents at the facility in recent months."
IAEA inspectors were able to confirm that, despite the severity of the shelling, key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns, Grossi said.
Four IAEA nuclear safety experts who are currently staying at the site were briefed by management on the impact of the shelling and then assessed the extent of the damage, he said.
The status of the six reactor units at Zaporizhzhya is stable, the statement said, but it added that the IAEA experts still observed widespread damage across the site.
“This is a major cause of concern as it clearly demonstrates the sheer intensity of the attacks on one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants,” Grossi said.
Grossi said earlier that Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster when the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine was targeted.
Ukraine's energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded. Russia's Defense Ministry on November 20 accused Ukrainian forces of firing on power lines that supply the plant, and on November 21 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow's assertion that Kyiv was behind the attacks.
Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other in recent months of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off. The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
The head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Aleksei Likhachev, warned on November 21 that there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the plant and said that he had been engaged in negotiations with the IAEA "all night."
Rosatom has controlled the facility since Russian President Vladimir Putin in October ordered that the plant be seized and all Ukrainian staff members be transferred to a Russian entity.
In a video address to NATO's Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on November 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged members of the Western military alliance to protect Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
"All our nations are interested in not having any dangerous incidents at our nuclear facilities," Zelenskiy said. "We all need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage at nuclear facilities."
Zelenskiy also repeated his call for NATO nations and other allies to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, saying that its shelling of energy supplies was tantamount “to the use of a weapon of mass destruction.”
A resolution adopted by the assembly urges NATO member governments to "state clearly that the Russian state under the current regime is a terrorist one."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
