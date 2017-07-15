Russian Team Hands China Rare Loss At World Swimming Championships

Russia's Yevgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov won the three-meter springboard synchronized diving title at the world swimming champions in Budapest, denying China gold for only the second time in history.

The Russians on July 15 finished atop the standings with 450.30 points, ahead of Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi in second with 443.40 points.

In 2003, another Russian team -- Aleksandr Dobroskok and Dmitry Sautin – handed China its only other loss in the event at the championships.

"We don't compare our success with Chinese or others, because they are old friends for us," said Kuznetsov. "We are full of energy, and we are going to win more. We will prepare for our individual events, and the next big step will be the Olympics in Tokyo.

Ukraine’s Oleh Kolodiy and Illya Kasha finished in third position with 429.99 points.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP