Woman Suspected Of Killing Pro-Kremlin Blogger Handed Final Charges
Russia's Investigative Committee has filed final charges against Darya Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the April killing of Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin.
Media reports quoted Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin on July 25 as saying that the 26-year-old Trepova was charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
Trepova was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on April 2 killed Tatarsky. Dozens of others were wounded in the attack.
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen, Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky and further tried to link the killing to associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations and Navalny's aides said the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that apparently exploded.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, who may have been speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought the statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would answer the question "later."
Tatarsky's death marked the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August 2022, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin.
Kyiv has denied involvement in Dugina's death.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Iranian Journalist Fined, Sentenced To Internal Exile For Reposting Criticism Of Ex-Lawmaker
Marzieh Mahmoodi, a journalist and the editor of Tejaratnews, says she has been fined 24 million tomans (about $500) and sentenced to a year in exile in the northeastern district of Torbat-e Jam for republishing on social media critical statements about former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who had disparaged protesters demonstrating against the suppression of rights and freedoms following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. "This is the second time I have been convicted in this case," she said on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
EU Agriculture Ministers Meet To Discuss Vital Ukraine Grain Exports After Russia Nixes Deal
European Union agriculture ministers met on July 25 to discuss ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed the exports. At the same time, they want to protect prices for farmers in countries bordering the war-ravaged country. The ministers met in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug last week on the wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By AFP
Russian Defense Minister To Visit North Korea This Week, Pyongyang Says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea for Korean War armistice anniversary celebrations, Pyongyang's state media said on July 25, a sign it appears to be reopening its borders to high-level visitors after a lengthy pandemic closure. "A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency said, a day after it confirmed a Chinese delegation would also attend the event on July 27.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says mines Found At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Plant
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is under Russian military occupation, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement. "The IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers," the statement said, adding that the presence of mines was "inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance." The plant, Europe's largest, was occupied by Russia shortly after the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the plant.
Kyiv Repels Fresh Drone Strike as Russia Claims It Repulsed Ukraine Attack On Black Sea Vessel
Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, regional officials reported early on July 25, and Moscow said it warded off a Ukrainian attack on one if its patrol boats in the Black Sea amid reports that the United States will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth some $400 million.
All of the drones launched by Russian forces overnight in the sixth attack on Ukraine's capital this month were shot down by the city's air defense, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said early on July 25.
"The alarm lasted for three hours. The enemy used Iranian Shahed drones. This is the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. All air targets were timely identified and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv," Popko said, adding that the attack caused no casualties or damage.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A failed Russian drone attack was also reported in the central region of Cherkasy. No victims or damage were reported by regional officials.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian seaborne drones attempted an attack on one of its patrol boats in the Black Sea, but the attack failed.
"Ukrainian armed forces carried out an unsuccessful attack overnight with two naval drones on the Sergei Kotov patrol ship," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the alleged attack occurred some 370 kilometers from the port of Sevastopol.
The claim could not be independently confirmed. The Sergei Kotov is one of Russia's newest warships, being delivered to the navy last year.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, said early on July 25 that the number of victims caused by an attack on the city of Kostyantynivka the previous day had risen.
Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed, and seven others, including four children aged between 5 and 12, were wounded in the shelling of the banks of a local reservoir where people were bathing, Kyrylenko said, adding that cluster munitions were used in the attack on civilians. The report could not immediately be verified.
Cluster munitions, bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are widely prohibited because of the risk they pose to civilians. Earlier this month, the United States announced that it had also delivered cluster munitions to Ukraine.
Kyiv has pledged to use the munitions carefully, and only to liberate its territory.
On July 24, two drones were reported to have hit buildings in Moscow, with media saying debris was found not far from the Defense Ministry's headquarters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram messaging app that two drones "were suppressed and crashed," and blamed the Ukrainian military.
Also on July 24, a Russian drone attack hit port installations in Reni and Izmail, key Ukrainian grain-export hubs on the Danube just hundreds of meters across the river from NATO and EU member Romania.
President Klaus Iohannis of Romania condemned the attack in a message on Twitter.
Russia's military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 35 battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported early on July 25. It said that Russian counterattack attempts around Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
Bakhmut fell to the Russians in May after months of bloody fighting, but a Ukrainian counteroffensive to the north and south of the city has managed to make some headway in recent weeks.
Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the military said.
The United States is expected to announce as early as July 25 an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million, unnamed officials told the Associated Press on July 24.
The package includes a variety of munitions for advanced air-defense systems, the officials said.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia-Africa Summit To Discuss Moscow's Grain, Fertilizer Exports
Russia and the countries taking part in this week's Russia-Africa summit will discuss Moscow's grain and fertilizers exports, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on July 25. Last week, Russia withdrew from the yearlong Black Sea grain deal that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains, saying that its conditions for the extension of the deal had been ignored. The second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-29, as Moscow and the West compete for influence in Africa.
U.S. Places Sanctions On Three Malian Officials For Work With Wagner Mercenary Group
The United States imposed sanctions on three Malian officials "who have worked closely" with the Russian Wagner mercenary group to facilitate and expand the group's presence in Mali since December 2021, the State Department said on July 24. The statement said civilian fatalities have risen 278 percent since Wagner forces deployed to Mali. "Many of those deaths were the result of operations conducted by Malian armed forces alongside members of the Wagner Group," it said. Those designated are: Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko. A separate report by Human Rights Watch on July 24 accused Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries of having committed summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances, and other abuses.
Thousands Of Wagner Mercenaries In Belarus, Says Monitoring Group
Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said on July 24. Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have traveled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belarusian Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country. Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys in Belarus, Belarusian Hajun said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Signs Law Banning Gender-Reassignment Surgery, Hormonal Therapy
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 24 signed into law a ban on gender-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy done as part of the gender-transition process. Such treatment will be allowed only in the case of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children." Russian deputies in recent weeks approved the bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in a move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In Persian Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Belarus Extradites Tajik Opposition Activist Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
Belarusian authorities have extradited Tajik opposition activist Nizomiddin Nasriddinov to Tajikistan despite warnings from human rights groups that he "would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture on the basis of his political beliefs." Germany-based relatives of the activist said they were informed of the move by Nasriddinov's lawyer on July 24. Nasriddinov was detained at Dushanbe's request while entering Belarus from Lithuania in January. He is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of calling for extremist actions, which right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
UN Chief Urges Moscow To Revive Grain Deal As Russian Drones Hit Export Route
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Moscow on July 24 to restart the grain deal brokered by the world body, which allows shipments to be made from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports hours after reports said Russian drones had struck a key Danube River export route.
Guterres said the collapse of the Ukraine-Russia grain deal -- which was also brokered with the help of Turkey -- would mean “the most vulnerable will pay the highest price.”
“I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative," the UN chief said, speaking at a three-day Rome summit on world food delivery systems
Guterres said global wheat and corn prices are already starting to rise, affecting poorer nations the most.
The comments come amid a report of a Russian drone attack on a key Danube River grain export route for Ukraine very close to the border of NATO and EU member Romania.
The Ukrainian military said infrastructure on the river in southern Ukraine was hit by exploding drones early on July 24, wounding seven workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo.
News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the port city of Reni in an attack involving about 15 drones.
Russia’s military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food-export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from the UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
Guterres stressed that Russia and Ukraine both are “essential to global food security,'' noting that they have historically accounted for some 30 percent of global wheat and barley exports, 20 percent of maize, and more than 50 percent of sunflower oil.
"For my part, I remain committed to facilitating unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizer from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation and to deliver the food security every person deserves,'' Guterres said.
Moscow announced late on July 17 that it was suspending its participation in the accord, which ensured the safe passing of exports totaling more than 33 million metric tons of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The supplies helped address a global food emergency and tamp down rampant inflation that accelerated worldwide after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by AP
Three Russians Get Prison Terms For Planning To Set Military Conscription Center On Fire
A Moscow court sentenced three men to lengthy prison terms on July 24 for "plotting an arson attack on a local military conscription center" in the northwestern city of Vyborg last year. The Second Military District Court found Yevgeny Lagoida and Eldar Voskresensky guilty of planning a terrorist act and sentenced them to six years and 13 years in prison, respectively. Yury Zagurskikh was handed 11 years in prison on a charge of organizing terrorist activities. Dozens of arson attacks on military conscription centers have been reported across Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Election Commission Seeks Nonbailable Arrest Warrant For Ex-PM Khan
Pakistan’s Election Commission said it is seeking a nonbailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, citing a case linked to contempt of the commission, Geo News reported on July 24. Khan, a former cricket star and the country's main opposition leader, has faced a series of legal cases since being ousted from office last year. He was arrested in May in connection with a corruption case, sparking mass protests by his supporters before he was released on bail. In recent weeks, some former supporters have left his party to start another grouping.
Pakistani Finance Minister Proposed As Head Of Caretaker Government, Sources Say
One of the main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition has proposed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lead an incoming caretaker government to help push on with economic reforms agreed under a deal with the International Monetary Fund, party sources said on July 24. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the coalition will dissolve parliament next month and hand over the reins to the caretaker administration to pave the way for national elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put forward Dar's name to its coalition partners, according to the sources who declined to be identified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow On July 25
The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will meet in Moscow on July 25 for separate and trilateral talks amid heightened tensions over the situation on the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will "analyze ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh" and steps toward the implementation of tripartite peace agreements. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Iranian Rapper Yasin Reportedly Moved To Psychiatric Center
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, has reportedly been transferred to a psychiatric center.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan and the HRANA news agency said on July 23 that Yasin was transferred on the orders of Abolghasem Salavati, the judge presiding over his case. The move was made without Yasin's family or close associates being informed.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and the focus of a government crackdown against dissent -- recently released an audio message from prison in which he maintained his innocence and expressed frustration at his detention. He also claimed that the judge had denied him access to his chosen lawyer.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested that he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison, and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin was later moved to Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan has reported that Yasin was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture following his arrest, including solitary confinement, detention in a cold room, severe beatings, and being thrown down the stairs of his ward. He was also allegedly pressured into making forced confessions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges also have recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
At the same time, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law raising the maximum age of people in the military reserves by five years. According to the law, signed on July 24, the maximum ages of privates, sergeants, and ensigns in the reserves will rise to 40 from 35, while the maximum age of officers of middle ranks in reserve will be increased to 50 from 45, and high-ranking officers in reserve will jump to 55 from 50. During any mobilization, the maximum ages of officers in the reserves will be increased by an additional five years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Two Arrested In Serbia Suspected Of Smuggling Cubans To Spain
Serbian police said on July 24 they had arrested two people suspected of helping smuggle Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol, and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects were arrested in Spain. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries -- North Macedonia or Bosnia-Herzegovina -- and on to Spain, the statement said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pro-Russian Lawmaker In Ukraine Accused Of High Treason
A Ukrainian lawmaker for the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party has been officially notified that he is suspected of high treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on July 24, without identifying the suspect. Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, and several media outlets in Ukraine identified the lawmaker as Oleksandr Ponomaryov. Investigators say he is suspected of collaborating with Moscow-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region that are under Russian control. If convicted, Ponomaryov could face up to 15 years in prison. Skhemy will publish a detailed investigation on the topic later on July 24. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Military Commissioner Of Ukraine's Odesa Region Detained
Ukrainian investigators have detained Yevhen Borisov, the former military commissioner of the Odesa region, on charges of illegal enrichment, deriliction of duty, and evading military service. The State Bureau of Investigations and the Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 24 that Borisov was detained in Kyiv. Borisov was fired from the post last month after investigative reports said he and members of his family had bought property in Spain along with luxury automobiles worth $4 million at a time when Ukraine was battling invading Russian forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Faces Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka citing her "moral principles," will face trial on August 1 on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on July 24 that Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's central district court was assigned to preside over Svitsina's trial.
In May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transport, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student at the ethnology and folklore department at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship amid the unprecedented crackdown on dissent after nationwide protests over claims the election was rigged.
Vyasna also said on July 24 that the Hrodna regional court in the country's west started the trial of Mikhail Myakeka over his participation in mass rallies protesting the results of the presidential poll in August 2020.
Myakeka, who was arrested in November 2022 after he returned to Belarus from Poland, is charged with inciting social hatred, organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order, violence or the threat of violence against a law enforcement officer, and libeling Lukashenka.
According to Vyasna, Judge Viktar Syanko will oversee the trial.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile following the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Azerbaijani Opposition Politician Detained On Counterfeiting Charge
Azerbaijani opposition politician Qubad Ibadoglu was detained on July 23 on a charge of counterfeiting after police claimed they found forged bills worth $40,000 in his abandoned apartment in Baku. Ibadoglu rejected the charge, saying he had nothing to do with the fake money, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadiqova told RFE/RL. The chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party, Ibadoglu, who for many years has lived abroad, announced last month along with several other Azerbaijani politicians and activists in exile the creation in London of the Education Foundation for Azerbaijani Youth. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here
Kazakh Journalist Freed After 20 Days In Jail On Libel Charge
Well-known Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov was released from jail late on July 23 after serving a 20-day term he was handed after a court in the southern town of Saryaghash found him guilty of publishing false information about lawmaker Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly. Batyrbekov told RFE/RL he will continue to appeal the court's decision. The Almaty-based media-rights group Adil Soz (A Just Word) called Batyrbekov's incarceration "arbitrary." The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement also called for the release of Batyrbekov, who has faced trial for politically motivated libel charges in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
