Tatarstan Deputy Health Minister Dies While Under House Arrest

A senior official in Tatarstan who was under house arrest on financial-crimes charges has been found dead in her home, officials in the Russian region say.

The regional Health Ministry on February 8 confirmed media reports that said Deputy Health Minister Yelena Shishmaryova died in her home in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan.

"This is a real tragedy for us. We have lost a highly qualified professional," media reports quoted Tatarstan Health Minister Adel Vafin as saying.

Reports, citing unidentified law enforcement sources in the region, said that Shishmaryova, 52, was found dead on February 7.

Shishmaryova was placed under house arrest on February 3 after she was charged with financial fraud and abuse of office.

Her death is being investigated, and the cause has not been announced.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Business Online