Tatarstan's Supreme Court Upholds Islamic Scholar's Sentence For Activities Of Banned Religious Group

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kyiv on February 8 on the second leg of his shuttle diplomacy aimed at easing the international standoff prompted by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, a day after meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.

Macron is set to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as fears grow that Moscow, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border, could be preparing to invade its western neighbor.

On February 7, Macron said he made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin and that the Russian leader had assured him of his "readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The French leader said he found points of convergence with Putin, adding that the coming days would be crucial to finding a solution to the crisis.

Macron said he told Putin that creating a new security architecture in Europe should not be done by canceling the right of states to join the NATO alliance.

U.S. officials say Russia has deployed some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.

The French presidency said the proposals discussed include a pledge by both Russia and the West not to take any new military action, the launching of a new strategic dialogue, and efforts to revive the peace process in eastern Ukraine.



Putin in turn said Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," adding that several proposals put forward by Macron could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.

"A number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said after the talks, describing them as useful, substantive, and businesslike, although Macron admitted that differences remain.

Putin said that he and Macron would talk again by phone after the French president’s talks on February 8 with the Ukrainian leadership.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov sought to tamp down expectations after the Putin-Macron talks, saying Russia and France had not yet been able to strike a deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine, although the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.

In Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 8 that while Ukraine is looking forward to discussions with Macron on Putin's proposals, it will not be forced to cross its own red lines.

"We are all waiting with interest for the signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow," Kuleba said, speaking alongside visiting counterparts from Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

"But I have repeatedly said that we are open to dialogue, we are constructive, we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our red lines and no one will be able to force us to cross them."

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden held his own crisis talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7 as the flurry of diplomacy over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine spanned two continents.

The two leaders stressed their unity and trust as they work to further deter Russian aggression in Europe. Biden said Germany and the United States were in "lockstep" as they work to address tensions.

Biden also vowed to “bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has not yet gone into operation.

"The notion that Nord Stream 2 would go forward with the invasion by the Russians is just not going to happen, Biden said during a joint news conference with Scholz.

He did not specify how the U.S. would be able to carry out such a move, but stressed that Germany and the United States were prepared to act together in their response to any invasion.

He said if Russia invades -- specifying that he means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again -- "then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said. "I promise you, we will bring an end to it."

Scholz did not go as far in his comments, but said Germany and the United States will act together in their response to any Russian invasion, which Moscow denies it is planning. He said both countries were ready to enact far-reaching, severe measures in the event of an invasion.

Biden added that the U.S was working on finding alternative sources for natural gas to make up for a loss of supplies if Russia cuts them.

"We think we could make up a significant portion of gas," Biden said, adding that, if the supply is cut, Russia would be hurt very badly. "We are looking at what we can do to compensate for the loss -- the immediate loss -- of gas should that occur."

Scholz will continue his diplomatic efforts next week, traveling to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14-15. Germany has come under criticism from Kyiv for refusing to send military equipment to Ukraine.

Apparently seeking to reassure Kyiv of Germany's backing, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is also in Ukraine, visited the front line of the long-running conflict with Russia in the eastern region of Donbas on February 8.

Wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest, Baerbock listened while a Ukrainian military commander explained the current situation to her.



During talks with Kuleba on February 7, Baerbock said of her visit to the front line, "I want to send a clear signal: we, together as Europeans, will not look away. We will not forget the people whose fates are affected by this conflict. And we stand at Ukraine's side."