Tatar Lawmakers Urge Renewal Of Kazan-Moscow Power-Sharing Agreement

KAZAN, Russia -- Lawmakers from the Russian Republic of Tatarstan have appealed to Moscow to extend a power-sharing treaty between the capital and the region that is set to expire later this month.

Members of Tatarstan's State Council adopted the text of a statement addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 11, urging him to prolong the agreement signed between one of Russia's most economically advanced regions and Moscow 10 years ago.

The statement also asks the Kremlin to allow the republic to continue designating its executive-branch head as "president." Under pressure from Moscow, all other republics in the Russian Federation have abandoned that title.

The power-sharing treaty signed on July 27, 2007, expires on July 24.

Tatar lawmaker Nikolai Rybushkin said at the parliamentary session that unless the agreement was prolonged it would be necessary to amend at least 14 articles of Tatarstan's constitution, as well as several federal-level laws.

He also said the people of Tatarstan were counting on the treaty's renewal.