Russian Government Suspends Taxes For Imported Eggs Amid Abrupt Price Hikes

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy displayed their close relationship on December 12 and sought to bolster the alliance of their two countries, even as Biden struggled to convince opposition Republicans of the need to further aid Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion that is close to entering its third year.

Biden told a joint news conference with Zelenskiy that Russia "has failed" to wipe Ukraine from the map and hailed Kyiv's ability to hold out against Moscow’s full-scale invasion as a "victory" already.

Biden urged the U.S. Congress to pass a supplemental budget bill containing billions of dollars in additional aid for Ukraine, saying it was the best way to assure Kyiv's eventual triumph in the war.

Biden, in response to a reporter's question about Ukraine's potential NATO membership, said that "NATO will be in Ukraine's future, there is no question about that." But he also said the country would join the alliance only when the time was right and if all member nations agreed upon it.

Zelenskiy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has not won any victory in his war against Ukraine and that "we have freed 50 percent of territory Russia took following the invasion."

Zelenskiy added said that any peace deal that would require Ukraine giving up any of its territory would be "insane."

The comments at the White House came as the Democratic U.S. president continued to struggle to convince many opposition Republican lawmakers of the need to press forward with further military and economic aid to Kyiv.

Earlier, Biden told Zelenskiy that if Congress fails to approve additional military aid to Kyiv, it would represent a "Christmas gift" to Putin.

"Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine...before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can possibly give him," Biden added.

Zelenskiy told the U.S. president that Ukraine's fighting forces "prove every day that Ukraine can win," amid concerns by some critics over what they say is the slow progress being made by Kyiv's troops.

Despite the top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell’s support for Ukraine, many Republicans in the chamber and in the House have expressed doubts and even outright opposition to further aid to Kyiv.

Following Zelenskiy's meeting with senators, Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, told reporters that the Ukrainian leader had made it clear that Kyiv needs help-- "but if [Zelenskiy] gets it, he can win this war" against Russia.

However, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said, "I know everyone wants Ukraine to win. I just don't see it in the cards."

Zelenskiy, on the second day of his U.S. visit, did not make any formal remarks after the Senate meeting – saying only that the talks were "friendly and candid."

McConnell later told reporters that it was unlikely Congress can pass a supplemental funding package containing Ukraine aid before Christmas, even if Democrats and Republicans reach a deal in the next few days.

"[It] is practically impossible, even if we reach an agreement, to craft it, get it through the Senate, get to the House, before Christmas," McConnell said.



Zelenskiy also met privately with Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republican House colleagues have blocked a bill that includes tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.

Following that meeting, Johnson told reporters that "what the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed."

Zelenskiy's U.S. visit comes after he on December 5 canceled a video address to U.S. senators as debate heated up on Biden's nearly $106 billion request for funding for the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

The Biden administration asked Congress in October to pass the aid package, which would cover not only funds for Ukraine and Israel but also border security, but the Republican-controlled House rejected the request, saying the bill lacked immigration reforms.

Zelenskiy met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and advanced a proposal to establish a European defense hub in his country that would speed up and increase the production of military equipment and ammunition, he said on X, formerly Twitter, early on December 12.

"I met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land," Zelenskiy said.

"I also proposed establishing a European defense hub in Ukraine. We are prepared to make all essential decisions, cut red tape, and allocate orders. We are ready to produce more ammunition and military vehicles, but we require support. It is important to develop joint production of artillery ammo, air defense systems, and artillery and missile systems," Zelenskiy said.

On December 11, Zelenskiy told military leaders and students at the National Defense University in Washington that Ukraine was counting on U.S. support and that it "won't give up" as the war moves closer to the two-year mark.

"Putin must lose. We know what to do. You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you," Zelenskiy told the military gathering.

In his introduction of the Ukrainian leader, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised "unshakable" support for Kyiv and warned that Putin still had hopes of winning his war against in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's heavy losses in the conflict that begin in February 2022.

"Despite his crimes and despite his isolation, Putin still believes that he can outlast Ukraine and that he can outlast America. But he is wrong," Austin said as the crowd of military leaders and students applauded.

"America's commitments must be honored," he added.

Zelenskiy said that "if there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his secret clique. Ukrainians haven't given up and won't give up."

Meanwhile, sources close to U.S. intelligence services on December 12 said the war in Ukraine has resulted in 315,000 dead and injured Russian troops -- some 80 percent of the personnel it initially put into the conflict. The report also estimated that the Kremlin's military modernization efforts had been set back by some 18 years because of the losses in the Ukraine war.

With reporting by Reuters,AP, and AFP