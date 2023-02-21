News
Moscow Teenage Activist Detained After Interview With RFE/RL's Russian Service
Police in Moscow have detained 18-year-old activist Maksim Lypkan after searching his and his father’s apartments for giving an interview to RFE/RL's Russian Service. According to Lypkan’s lawyer, his client is charged with distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, Moscow's city administration refused to permit Lypkan to hold an anti-war gathering in Moscow to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More Than 8,000 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of War, UN Says
The United Nations says the Russia's war in Ukraine has caused more than 21,000 civilian casualties since its start on February 24, 2022, with 8,006 people killed and 13,287 wounded. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on February 21 that the most affected were the very young and the very old, cautioning that the UN figures are "only the tip of the iceberg." Turk said some 14 million people were displaced from their homes by the conflict.
Iranian-German National Jamshid Sharmahd Sentenced To Death In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on Earth," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on February 21. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group that Tehran believes was behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of planning other attacks in the country. The verdict can be appealed. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an Intelligence Ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Another Belarusian Journalist Gets Prison Term Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Yury Hladchuk has been sentenced in Minsk to 30 months in prison, according to the deputy chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Barys Haretski. He did not specify when Hladchuk had been sentenced. Hladchuk was detained last summer and charged with the organization of actions that disrupt social order. In total, 34 journalists are currently behind bars in Belarus, most of whom were jailed following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Suspends Its Participation In New START Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address on February 21 that Moscow “is halting its participation in the New START deal” with the United States. The treaty restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Putin stressed that Russia was not leaving the accord, just halting its participation as he said Russia must stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the United States does. Washington said in January that Russia was not complying with its obligation under the treaty to allow inspection activities on its territory.
Iranian Foundation Praises Rushdie Attacker, Offers Gift Of Farmland
An Iranian foundation close to the country's Islamic government has praised the man who violently attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving the writer severely injured, and said it was offering him a reward of farmland.
The Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas, according to local Iranian media on February 21, made the offer to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey who last year jumped on stage to attack Rushdie during a literary event held at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.
The attack, which left Rushdie blind in one eye and without the use of one hand, was "the brave act of a young American trying to carry out a historic verdict," the foundation said.
The Satanic Verses, which Rushdie wrote, was banned in Iran. A year after it was published in 1988, Iran’s leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the author’s death.
Rushdie, who was forced into hiding for many years because of the fatwa, dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was no evidence of people being interested in the reward.
Still, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death in 1991, while an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the earlier edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the 75-year-old writer.
The foundation, however, remains active in supporting the fatwa and says that "the same amount of farmland" -- 1,000 square meters -- will also be handed over to those who eventually take Rushdie's life.
The Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie in 2012 to $3.3 million from $2.8 million.
In October 2022, the United States sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation "for providing financial support for an act of terrorism."
Matar, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.
NBC News quoted a law enforcement official as saying that Matar's social media accounts showed him to be sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Matar praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie.
Born in Mumbai, India, Rushdie holds British and U.S. citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000.
Matar was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Trucks Stuck At Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of trucks stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution. Taliban authorities on February 19 closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since February 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency-hit southwestern Balochistan Province on February 21, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country. Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was under way for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Balochistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Committed 'Apparent War Crime' In Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Rights Report Concludes
Strong evidence indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime," New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a joint report with the SITU Research group. The February 21 report said the ballistic missile that targeted the station was filled with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bomblets. Russia has denied involvement in the attack, one of the deadliest involving civilians since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Russian Attacks Kill More Ukrainian Civilians As Zelenskiy Vows To Do 'Everything' For Victory
Ukrainian forces were confronted by a fresh wave of Russian attacks across the front line in the east over the past 24 hours as Moscow struck civilian and infrastructure targets, killing at least six civilians, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to do "everything" to defeat Russia's aggression this year.
Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks in three eastern regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report on February 21, adding that the main targets of Russia's offensive remain the Donetsk towns of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk in Kharkiv.
In Kupyansk, a missile strike damaged a hospital, a factory, and residential buildings.
The Russians carried out six missile and 28 air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk, Zaporizhzya, and Kherson regions and executed 86 attacks from rocket-launcher systems, Kyiv said.
Russian shelling of residential areas in Kherson killed six civilians and wounded 12 others, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram on February 21.
"Kherson is under fire, probably Grad [missiles]. About 20 explosions, Prokudin wrote. "At the moment, we know of six dead and 12 wounded. The data is being verified," he wrote, adding several apartment buildings had sustained significant damage.
In Donetsk, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces used air power against frontline cities. A total of 15 cities and villages have been shelled over the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said.
In the Kharkiv region, some settlements close to the Russian border came under fire. As a result of shelling, civilian residential buildings, schools, and shops were destroyed and damaged, and there are dead and wounded, the General Staff said.
The British Defense Ministry noted in its daily intelligence bulletin that last month saw an escalation of Russian bombardments that indiscriminately targeted schools and hospitals.
"Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity, and worsening trend, of damage being inflicted on both medical and educational facilities," British intelligence said on February 21.
"These incidents, and continued civilian casualties are likely largely due to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapon systems," it said.
As the one-year mark of Russia's ongoing invasion approached, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular evening video address that he and U.S. President Joe Biden -- who made a morale-boosting visit to Kyiv on February 20 -- discussed what was needed to defeat Russia's invasion this year.
"Right now, and precisely in Ukraine, the fate of the world order, which is based on rules, humanity, and predictability, is being decided," Zelenskiy said. "Today, President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything this year for our victory in the war started by Russia. [A war] started nine years ago [that turned] full-scale last February.
"We must do everything so that this year we can put an end to Russian aggression, free our occupied territories, and provide reliable guarantees of security both to our state and to all the peoples of Europe who want to live freely and in peace," he said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Says Space Cargo Ship Likely Damaged By External Impact; Stranded Crew To Land In September
Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo ship that was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and sank in the Pacific was likely damaged by an external impact, Russia's Roskosmos space agency said on February 21.
"Such conclusions are made on the basis of images that show changes on the outer surface of the ship," Roskosmos said on the Telegram messaging platform.
Roskosmos published a photograph that it said showed a hole of around 12 millimeters in a thermal control system's radiator. It said solar panels were also damaged.
Meanwhile, Russia says three astronauts left stranded on the ISS by a leak on their return capsule last year will land back on Earth in a Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule in September.
Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio, who had been due to end their mission in March, were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago.
The Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule will launch on February 24.
The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is planned to land without a crew in March.
Putin Blames West For Ukraine War; Biden Set To Rally Allies In Warsaw
President Vladimir Putin has used a major address to try and justify Moscow’s war against Ukraine, claiming Russia’s existence is being threatened by the West, which has rallied around Kyiv after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion almost one year ago.
Speaking in a nationally televised address to Russia’s Federal Assembly just days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of the invasion -- an incursion that Putin’s camp expected to last weeks at most but which shows no signs of concluding 12 months later -- Putin repeated familiar and often false narratives about Ukraine and other issues, and lashed out at Washington and the West, saying he had tried to avoid war “but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared."
Washington immediately slammed the “absurdity” of Putin’s words, saying “nobody is attacking Russia,” while Kyiv dismissed Putin as "irrelevant and confused."
Putin’s February 21 address, which was canceled in December amid several military setbacks in Ukraine, comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic visit to Kyiv, which served to undercut the Russian leader's recent statements that the West is losing interest in backing Ukraine.
Many experts said Putin was hoping for a major battlefield success prior to the talk to provide him with a victory to hail in the speech. However, a Russian offensive appears to have stalled in eastern Ukraine near the city of Bakhmut with severe losses by his forces in what the embattled 70-year-old Russian leader now portrays as a proxy war against the West.
“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said as he looked out over an audience of lawmakers, state officials, and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.
Putin’s speech comes hours before Biden, who arrived in Poland from Kyiv late on February 20, is scheduled to give a major policy address in Warsaw, while also meeting with Polish leaders and other allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict, Europe's biggest land war since World War II.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during Putin’s speech that “this was a war of choice” for Russia and that Moscow could end the conflict if it so desired.
"Nobody is attacking Russia. There's a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else," Sullivan said in Warsaw.
“Russia stops fighting the war in Ukraine and goes home, the war ends," he said. "Ukraine stops fighting and the United States and the coalition stops helping them fight, then Ukraine disappears from the map."
Sullivan said that, in his speech, Biden would focus on the broader lesson of Ukraine in what he sees as an "inflection point" in a global struggle between democracies and autocratic regimes.
Biden spent more than five hours in Kyiv on February 20 in a surprise visit -- an unprecedented journey by a U.S. president into an active war zone where Washington did not have a large military presence -- to underscore Washington's support for Ukraine, a move that appeared to raise spirits among the Ukrainian population.
He pledged $500 million in new arms deliveries at a time when Western allies are looking to project a united front against Russia, which is expected to launch a new offensive in the war in the coming weeks.
He also took direct aim at Putin and his justifications for launching the offensive in Ukraine, saying the Russian leader “thought he could outlast us.”
“But he was dead wrong,” Biden said. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”
Later this week, Biden said Washington would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."
The visit came as Russian forces continue to pound military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, despite what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
In his speech, from which international and independent media were barred from attending, Putin avoided talking about the massive losses global intelligence officials have estimated for Russia in the war, instead once again falsely accusing Ukraine of being run by a “neo-Nazi regime” and vowing that the war will continue until “we solve the tasks ahead of us.”
The accusations prompted Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak to say "Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion."
"...He stressed that [Russia] is in 'taiga deadlock', has no promising solutions and won't have any. Because everywhere there are 'Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories...'," Podolyak said on Twitter.
Putin's address, which lasted just under two hours, was his 18th state-of-the-nation speech to date but came almost two years after his previous speech. Despite being constitutionally mandated to address lawmakers once a year, he did not give an address last year, saying he was forgoing it due to a very high "dynamics of events."
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Gets Court Protection Against Arrest
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted protective bail by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on February 20, providing him respite from arrest for two weeks in a case that involves charges under the country's anti-terrorism laws. Khan has had a number of cases registered against him since a parliamentary vote ousted him from power last year. The cases range from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials. Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court along with hundreds of supporters, witnesses said.
Ukraine Eyes $15 Billion Program After Meeting With IMF Chief
Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multiyear support program of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on February 20 after meeting the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The talks in Kyiv between IMF Director-General Kristalina Georgieva and Ukrainian officials took place three days after the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine, setting the stage for talks on a full loan program. Shmyhal said the program would be made up of two parts -- immediate financial assistance and support for structural reforms to underpin efforts at post-conflict rebuilding. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Welcomes Move By Kyrgyzstan To Repatriate Women, Children From Syrian Displaced Persons Camps
The United States has welcomed the efforts of the Kyrgyz government to repatriate 18 women and 41 children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria, where the Islamic State extremist group remains a “persistent threat.”
“We are grateful to Kyrgyzstan and to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for working with us to help resolve the ongoing humanitarian and security challenges” in the camps, the State Department said in a statement on February 20.
“We urge all governments to follow Kyrgyzstan’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children,” it added.
London Says More Than 30 Countries Vow Support For Ban On Russian, Belarusian Athletes
More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, have pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said on February 20. The statement follows recent proposals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that suggest a pathway is being explored to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition, including the 2024 Olympic Games, the government added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Foreign Minister Says No Legal Grounds To Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards A Terrorist Entity
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that German experts have found no legal grounds to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, echoing remarks made last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Baerbock told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 20 that "as of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization." The European Parliament and others have called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Six Russian Soldiers Killed In Fire At Military Site In Kursk Region
Six Russian soldiers were killed in the country’s Kursk region in a fire blamed on a “gross violation” of safety rules, Russian state media reported on February 20, citing the Defense Ministry. The reports said the blaze ignited ammunition that was stored in a military dugout. The Baza Telegram channel reported that the servicemen were conscripts. Russia often uses bases in the Kursk region as a staging area for deployment to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
China's Top Diplomat Urges End To Hostilities Ahead Of Moscow Visit
China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on February 20 for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world. "We would like a political solution to provide a peaceful and sustainable framework to Europe," Wang said during a stopover in Hungary. China regards Russia as an ally, counterbalancing U.S. global power, and has so far refrained from condemning the invasion of Ukraine while repeatedly urging for peace. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Britain Summons Iranian Diplomat Over Journalist Threats, Sets New Sanctions
The British government summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London on February 20 to protest what it said were serious threats against journalists living in the United Kingdom, as ministers launched a new security review into Iranian activities. On February 18, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States after threats it faced in Britain. Earlier, the U.K. government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, has accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite. A onetime catering entrepreneur, Progozhin has assumed an increasingly public role in Russian politics since the start of the war in Ukraine, with his Wagner Group spearheading Russia's long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. In an audio message released on February 20 by his press service, Prigozhin said he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Policeman Arrested Over Death Of Young Kurdish Man
Iranian authorities say they have arrested a police officer over the killing of a Kurdish youth in a rare move against security forces who have been leading a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.
The first official reports on February 18 said Mokhtar Fathi was killed by direct fire from police in the city of Saghez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death after her detention by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
Fathi's death was first attributed to police after he was found writing slogans against the Islamic republic on the walls of the city. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed Fathi's death by a police bullet.
However, the Hengaw human rights group, quoting sources, reported that Fathi was shot by security forces while he was sitting in a car with two other friends near his parents' house.
The human rights group added that "the government institutions had threatened the Fathi family not to inform the public about this matter."
Hossein Hosseini, the chief justice of Kurdistan Province, acknowledged that officials received a complaint from the victim's family and that "a case has been filed against those accused and a police officer has been arrested."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across Iran, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German Defense Minister Visits Tank Training For Ukrainian Crews
The training of Ukrainian tank crews in Germany on how to operate advanced German-made tanks is on schedule, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said while visiting a military training ground in northwest Germany on February 20. "The goal is for the tanks, both Leopards and Marders, to be delivered [to Ukraine] by the end of March and military training to be completed by then as well," Pistorius said. Ukrainians are scheduled to receive five weeks of training on the Leopard 2A6, an advanced German-made tank that will be shipped to Ukraine.
Pakistan Hikes Tax On Luxury Goods And Services To Get IMF Deal
Pakistan's parliament gave the go-ahead on February 20 for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Faced with critically low foreign-exchange reserves, the government has already halted most imports -- apart from food and pharmaceuticals -- but hopes to boost revenue with the tax hike. Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.
Central African Troops, Russians Inflicted Abuse In Central Africa, Says UN Expert
Government forces and Russian allies in the Central African Republic have abused civilians, and Russian operatives have hampered peacekeeping operations there, a UN rights expert said on February 20. "Government forces were responsible for arbitrary arrests and detentions, violations of the right to life, physical and mental integrity, " UN expert Yao Agbetse said after a 10-day visit. He said Russian forces -- which have been in the impoverished country since 2018 -- "continue to inflict cruel, inhuman, humiliating, and degrading treatment on the civilian population." The former French colony spiraled into civil war following a 2013 coup.
