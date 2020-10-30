Teenager Shot Dead In Russia's Tatarstan After 'Attempted Terrorist Act'

KUKMOR, Russia – Russian authorities say police in the Republic of Tatarstan have shot dead a teenage boy allegedly involved in an attempted terrorist attack against a police station.



In early hours of October 30, a 16-year-old "tried to set fire" to a building of the police department in the town of Kukmor, "using an incendiary mixture," according to the Investigative Committee.



When police tried to detain the teenager, he stabbed one officer "at least three times with a knife" before being shot by another policeman, the committee said in a statement.



The stabbed police officer was hospitalized with wounds.



The Investigative Committee said its Main Investigative Directorate had opened an investigation into the "attempted terrorist act."



Tatarstan's Interior Ministry earlier said the attacker had thrown two Molotov cocktails at the police station's parking lot.



Kukmor is a town of some 18,000 residents in Muslim-majority Tatarstan.