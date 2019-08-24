Russia Test Fires Ballistic Missiles From Submarines in Barents Sea, Arctic Ocean

Russia says it has fired two missiles -- a liquid-fueled intercontinental Sineva and a new solid-fuel Bulav -- from submarines in the Arctic Ocean and the Barents Sea, hitting targets in the northern Arkhangelsk region and the Far East Kamchatka Peninsula.



The August 24 tests, shown in video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, come in the wake of a ground-launched cruise-missile test by the United States.



Russia claims the U.S. test violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) that Washington withdrew from.



The United States says it withdrew from the INF treaty because Russia already was failing to comply with the accord.

