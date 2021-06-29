Russia Tests Air Defense Systems In Occupied Crimea Amid Multinational Black Sea Drills

Russia has tested its air defense systems in occupied Crimea as multinational military drills co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States were under way in the Black Sea.

A total of 32 countries, including most Black Sea nations, NATO allies, and partners are attending the Sea Breeze exercise, which kicked off on June 28 amid rising tensions between Russia and the West following an incident last week involving Russia and a British warship off the coast of Crimea.

Moscow seized control of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow is also backing separatists in a war in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.

The exercise includes 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, and 18 special operations and dive teams and will last through July 10.

Russia's Black Sea fleet was cited by Interfax on June 29 as saying it had deployed around 20 aircraft and helicopters, including Su-24M bombers, as well as S-400 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems in the readiness tests.

"The Black Sea Fleet is doing a number of things to monitor the actions of ships from NATO and other countries taking part in Sea Breeze 2021," Interfax quoted the National Defense Management Center as saying in a separate statement.

The Sea Breeze exercise comes after Russia claimed on June 23 that it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the British destroyer HMS Defender to force it to change course from the area near the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

Britain's Defense Ministry denied the HMS Defender had been fired upon, saying that Russia was carrying out a previously announced "gunnery exercise" in the area. Britain said it was practicing freedom of navigation in Ukrainian and international waters.

In response to the incident, Moscow warned it was prepared to fire on warships entering territorial waters it claims around Crimea.



Moscow called for the Sea Breeze military exercises to be canceled before they started, and the Russian Defense Ministry has said it will protect national security if necessary.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Interfax