General Electric Stops Servicing Gas Turbines At Russian Thermal Power Plants
General Electric (GE) has stopped servicing GE-made gas turbines installed at Russian thermal power plants with extended sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine coming into force. The Kommersant daily cited officials from several thermal plants in Russia as saying that the servicing of turbines produced by the U.S. company had stopped as of June 19, adding that GE may also stop spare parts supplies for its turbines in several important thermal power plants across Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Businessman And Son Aboard Missing Titanic Sub
A prominent Pakistani businessman and his son are among five people aboard a submersible that has gone missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, their family said on June 20. The 6.5-meter tourist craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on June 18 but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities. Shahzada Dawood -- the vice-chairman of the Karachi headquartered conglomerate Engro -- and his son Suleman were aboard the vessel, which is equipped with only 96 hours of oxygen supply, a family statement said.
- By dpa
Temperatures Likely To Hit 50 Degrees Celsius Amid Heat Wave In Pakistan
Pakistan is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures expected to climb as high as 50 degrees Celsius in the country’s most populous province where people have been asked to stay indoors. “Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 50 degrees in southern Punjab and some areas of Sindh,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told the dpa news agency on June 20. The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an advisory saying day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees higher than normal in Punjab and some parts of Sindh. Temperatures in northern areas, home to over 7,000 glaciers, are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees above normal. The sweltering conditions will continue to persist from June 20 through June 24.
Investigation Based On Leaked Emails Shows How Russian Oligarchs Are Avoiding Sanctions
An investigation by a group of journalists led by IStories and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed details on how Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle has scrambled to hide assets amid waves of international sanctions imposed on Russia since it illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The groups said in a report released on June 20 that it based its findings on a leak of more than 50,000 emails and documents sent between 2013 and 2020, which shows how the billionaire brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, childhood friends of Putin, move companies around the world "like chess pieces, new bank accounts opening just as others were closed, and ownership structures morphing in response to new sanctions or questions from regulators."
The investigation, which involved more than 60 journalists, did not give any details on how the emails were obtained.
"The Rotenberg Files show that despite sanctions, not only were members of Putin’s family and his cronies able to keep many of their luxury assets abroad, but they were also able to continue investing in foreign assets," said IStories Editor In Chief Roman Anin. IStories is a nonprofit media outlet founded by Russia’s top investigative journalists.
"For the first time, the public can see a fuller picture of the complex tactics used behind the scenes to dodge accountability," Anin added.
Sanctions against many of Russia's wealthiest people were first imposed by many Western nations after the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Moscow. Since launching its dull-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been hit with 11 more rounds of sanctions by the European Union -- targeting 1,571 people and 241 companies and affecting tens of billions of dollars in assets -- as well as from Washington and many other global allies.
The asset freezes and visa bans have sent many of Russia's wealthiest people scurrying to find safe havens for assets abroad with the assistance of many people in the West, the investigation showed.
“These oligarchs are sanctioned by the West in an attempt to punish them, and yet undermining these sanctions would be impossible without Western enablers -- lawyers, bankers, consultants, and other professionals,” said OCCRP Editor-in-Chief Miranda Patrucic.
“The armies are not just on the battlefield -- they’re in offices in Europe and the U.S., fueling this system to the detriment of citizens across the world,” she added.
Belarusian Rights Defender Sentenced To 7 Years For Working On Report That Was Critical Of Police
Human rights defender Nasta Loyka has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a court in Minsk for helping in the writing of a report on the persecution of the anarchist community in Belarus in 2018. Judge Alenna Shylko handed down the punishment on June 20 after a trial held behind closed doors. Loyka, who has been arrested several times for her human rights activities, said she will appeal the sentence. The report was highly critical of police over their treatment of anarchists and anti-fascists as well as of left-wing and social activists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More Than 9,000 Ukrainian Civilians Killed, Almost 16,000 Wounded Since Start Of War, Says UN
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year. In June alone, 112 civilians were confirmed killed and 445 were wounded, the UN said in a statement on June 19, warning that the actual toll is likely to be much higher. Most of the victims were killed by heavy artillery fire as well as missile and air strikes, the UN said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Meets Two Out Of Seven Conditions To Launch EU Membership Talks, Sources Say
A European Union report will this week say that Ukraine has met two out of seven conditions to start membership negotiations, two EU sources said, with the bloc's executive set to highlight progress made despite the war triggered by Russia's invasion. In a highly symbolic move, Brussels granted Ukraine formal membership candidate status a year ago -- four months after Russia, Kyiv's Soviet-era overlord, attacked the country amid its efforts to pursue integration with the West. But the EU set seven conditions for launching accession negotiations, including judicial reform and curbing endemic corruption. Ukraine has called for talks to start this year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Amnesty International Flags Pakistan Over Treatment Of Afghan Refugees
The Amnesty International rights group has appealed "urgently" to Pakistan to stop "arbitrarily arresting and harassing" Afghan refugees, many of whom are running from ill-treatment by Taliban militants in their own country. "“It is deeply concerning that the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is not receiving due international attention," Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said in a June 20 statement marking UN World Refugee Day. Amnesty said that, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many who fled to Pakistan have been subjected to "waves of arbitrary detentions, arrests, and the threat of deportation."
Ukrainian Capital, Regions Targeted Again By 'Massive' Russian Air Attack Overnight, Authorities Say
Ukraine's capital and several other cities and regions were targeted by a large-scale attack overnight, regional authorities and the military said on June 20.
The air defenses of the Ukrainian capital repelled a "massive" Russian drone attack overnight, destroying about 20 Iranian-made drones, Serhiy Popko, the governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram.
"Another massive air attack on the capital. This time the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, according to preliminary information -- Shahed drones," Popko said, adding that the attack was the first on Kyiv in the last 18 days.
The air raid alert lasted for more than three hours in Kyiv, Popko said. There was no immediate information about victims or damages.
Ukraine's air defense said that it had shot down 32 out of a total of 35 Iranian-made drones.
In the northwestern Sumy region, one civilian was killed by Russian shelling overnight, the regional administration reported on June 20.
Zaporizhzhya and Lviv regions were also targeted by Russian strikes overnight.
In Zaporizhzhya, the attack targeted communications and housing developments as well as farming enterprises, regional military administration chief Yuriy Malashko said.
A critical infrastructure target was alsohit in Lviv, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said.
The latest wave of attacks came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
In June alone, 112 civilians were confirmed killed and 445 were wounded, the UN said in a statement on June 19, warning that the actual toll is likely to be much higher.
Most of the victims were killed by heavy artillery fire as well as missile and air strikes, the UN said.
On the battlefield, intense fighting took place on June 19 as Russian forces focused on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and as Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said.
Russian forces continue to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials confirmed earlier that they have retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region, which hosts a major nuclear power plant.
The confirmation that Ukraine's troops retook the village of Pyatykhatky came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that his country would reclaim all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."
The Russian side has not mentioned Pyatykhatky, but it said Moscow's forces had repelled numerous assaults. It also released a video of what it said was a French-made tank seized in eastern Donetsk.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine were being met with "fierce resistance."
The Ukrainians' advance has been hampered by fortifications, minefields, and a "large number of reserves," but the operation will remain on schedule, he said on Telegram on June 19.
Russian officials, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of the cross-border shelling of a town in Russia's Belgorod region in the latest of what have become near-daily reports of attacks inside Russian territory nearly 16 months into Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas where the heaviest fighting is taking place.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
More Iranian Teachers Summoned Amid Government Clampdown
Five more teachers who supported anti-government protests in Iran have been summoned to the Revolutionary Court, the latest in a series of similar moves, including trials, of teachers in other cities across the country.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has confirmed the collective summons of teachers and cultural rights activists in the central Iranian city of Yazd.
Three of the teachers, Ahmad Changizi, Mehdi Kalantari, and Hamideh Zare, were previously arrested following a nationwide teachers' rally in May 2022, which coincided with Teacher's Day in Yazd. The other two are Mansor Mirzaei and Mohammad Fakhralhosseini.
The charges levelled against the five teachers are similar to those brought against teachers and cultural rights activists during the collective trials in Shiraz and Ahvaz.
The offenses include "membership in groups with the aim of disrupting the country's security" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security," due to their presence at a teachers' protest rally.
Eight teachers were tried in the Shiraz Revolutionary Court on June 10 and a week later found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from between two years and five years.
One the teachers in Shiraz, Asghar Amirzadegan, was called to the Firozabad City Court of Justice before his sentence was issued by the Shiraz Revolutionary Court, so a suspended sentence he was previously issued due to his labor union activities could be executed.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement that since May 2022, security institutions had "unsheathed the sword of repression against associations and trade unions of educators and are trying in every way and with any kind of false accusations to extinguish the bright sun of teachers' demands."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Denmark Pledges Aid To Ukraine's Military Of More Than $3 Billion
Denmark's military support to Ukraine will be increased to 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.21 billion) during 2023-2028, the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement on June 19. The aid will be delivered through a fund that Denmark set up in March as part of the country's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine." The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery, and military needs. It is not immediately clear how much aid has been paid out.
- By Current Time
Ukraine's Defense Chief Points To Support From European Partners, Hopes To Liberate Crimea
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Current Time on June 19 provided few details about Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive but stressed the importance of the military support Kyiv is receiving from European countries and his hopes to celebrate his 58th birthday next year in Crimea.
Reznikov highlighted in the interview that the Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to train Ukrainian military pilots, engineers, mechanics, and technicians to make it possible for Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from the West. According to Reznikov, Ukrainian pilots need four-to-six weeks to get trained to operate F-16s.
He also noted a tank agreement with Lithuania and Poland that calls for establishing a maintenance hub in Poland for Leopard tanks that have been supplied to Ukraine.
In addition, Estonia and Luxemburg have supported the proposal to create an IT coalition to assist Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive against occupying Russian armed forces, he said.
In excerpts released ahead of the publication of the full interview, Reznikov said Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive was facing more difficulties than last year's push to liberate the Kharkiv region and parts of the Kherson region due to a different landscape and weather conditions.
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses, he said without providing specifics. But he said Ukrainian officials do everything they can to avoid losses and "cherish every soldier's life," while the Russians do not care about losses and send their troops to "the meat grinder."
Reznikov also reflected on the day that Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying that within hours on February 24, 2022, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin called him and offered on behalf of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to sign an agreement on capitulation.
Reznikov said he responded immediately, thanking Khrenin for his attempt to mediate and telling him that the only capitulation he would sign would be Russia's.
Referring to more recent calls by some politicians and activists to start talks with Russia to stop the war, Reznikov said that "all attempts to reach some agreements have been destroyed by the Russians."
Many have lined up to try to "reconcile us," and it has turned into a trend, Reznikov said.
"That means it is what Russians want. Why? Because they feel that they are losing what they call a 'special military operation,' they need a pause, to get rested, to lick up their wounds, and come to us with a new war, after which they will launch a war against Europe, I have no doubts about it," Reznikov said.
Reznikov also expressed confidence during the interview that Russian-occupied Crimea will be liberated along with other Ukrainian territories currently held by Russia.
He said that when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said goodbye to him at the recent Ramstein talks, Austin congratulated him on his upcoming birthday (June 18) and told him that all the defense ministers in the Ramstein group wished him all the best but added that he must invite all of them for dinner.
Reznikov agreed and predicted his next birthday will be celebrated in liberated Crimea.
Canada Places Sanctions On Iranian Judges Over Alleged Rights Abuses
The Canadian government on June 19 said it imposed sanctions on Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada. "Today's sanctions list seven individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Student Groups Issue Warnings As Policing Of Dress Code Rises
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over the increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country.
Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the educational institution's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
On June 17, special forces and plainclothes security personnel once again attacked the students at the entrance to the National Garden campus, violently arresting more than 10 male and female scholars and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
In a statement expressing solidarity with the Art University protesters, students from Tehran University's Faculty of Fine Arts, said "the aggressive and reckless actions of the security forces and the blows inflicted on the bodies of art students and other student groups, on a larger scale, are damaging to society and will provoke a direct response from the artistic and academic community."
They described the Art University administrators' actions as a "previously failed policy" and told government officials, to "remember your previous failed experiences and make a mirror of admonition because we students have joined hands and will not be silent."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Students from the K. N. Toosi University of Technology said in a separate statement that "the era of student submission to oppression has ended."
"What every oppressive power fears has happened to you, and the student can no longer be a submissive creature, because they are inherently free-thinking and freedom-loving," they added in the statement address to school administrators.
"The history of the student movement has shown that intimidation, suspensions, exiles, arrests, and killings do not weaken the unity and resistance of students...A single scratch on the body of an art student is enough to make students across the country overflow with anger and rage and pour into the streets," they warned.
In a statement titled "Woman, Life, Freedom," students from the University of Rehabilitation Sciences said the protest of art students "is nothing but the beautiful art of courage, resistance to oppression and the oppressor."
Student bodies from several other schools expressed similar sentiments in statements they issued on the subject as well.
Following the recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy.
The crackdown on students has seen them quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, following Amini's death, was suspended recently from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. To Keep Russian Assets Frozen Until Ukraine Is Compensated
The British government announced plans to tighten its sanctions policy against Russia on June 19, including introducing legislation to keep assets frozen until Moscow has agreed to pay compensation to Ukraine. The new measures will require any individual who has been designated under the sanctions to disclose assets held in Britain. The government also said there would be a new route for frozen assets to be donated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This would not result in individual sanctions being lifted. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Police Colonel Detained On Suspicion Of Abducting University Teacher
A top Tajik police officer has been detained on suspicion of abducting a university teacher who has been missing since June 12. The Prosecutor-General's office said on June 19 that Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping of Ismail Rahmonov. Rahmonov's relatives have been looking for the body of the 38-year-old father of four in the Zarafshan River amid allegations that Yusufzoda had tied the teacher's hands together and thrown him into its waters. Sources told RFE/RL that the incident might have stemmed from a dispute between Rahmonov and Yusufzoda's wife, who works at the same university. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
In Latest Move To Stifle Civil Society, Russia Labels Agora Rights Group 'Undesirable'
The Russian Prosecutor's Office has designated prominent human rights group Agora, which has provided political and rights activists with legal advice, as "an undesirable organization" and banned its operations in the country. The move was explained by Agora's alleged "threat to the basis of the country’s constitutional order and national security." Adopted in 2012, the "undesirable organization" law was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that have forced scores of nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations to halt operations as the government stifles civil society during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
'Cryptocurrency King' Sentenced To Four Months In Jail In Montenegro For Fake Passport
A court in Montenegro has sentenced Do Kwon, the fugitive former CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs, and his business partner to four months in jail for using forged documents. The Basic Court in Podgorica said on June 19 that Do Kwon will remain in custody as both South Korea and United States have requested his extradition. He is accused of fraud over his company's $40 billion collapse. Do Kwon said in his defense that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ex-Pakistani PM Gets Bail Extended Again In Graft Case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges was extended again on June 19, after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is rearrested. Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police. He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.
Moldova's Consitutional Court Bans Pro-Russian Shor Party
Moldova's Constitutional Court has declared the pro-Russian Shor party "unconstitutional" and has dissolved it amid moves by the impoverished former Soviet republic to escape Moscow's orbit.
"The Ministry of Justice will appoint a commission for the liquidation of the Shor Party, which will undertake all the necessary measures for the liquidation and deletion of this party from the state register of legal entities," the president of the Constitutional Court, Nicolae Rosca, said in handing down its ruling on June 19.
He added that representatives of the party in parliament will continue to exercise their mandates, but as independent deputies without the right to affiliate with other parliamentary factions.
Party leader Ilan Shor in an interview with Russian television station Rossia-24 called the ruling a "slap in the face" for Moldovans who had voted for his party.
"We will do the necessary legal procedures. We will find a formula with which we are counting on the Shor Party winning a majority in parliament at the next election," Shor said.
Further announcements on the party's next move will be made within 48 hours of consultations with lawyers, he said.
Party representative Marina Tauber called the ruling "shameful and unprecedented."
Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim of toppling President Maia Sandu and a newly appointed Western-leaning government earlier this year.
Tensions between Chisinau and Moscow have ramped up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, with fears that Russia could expand the war to Moldova, where up to 1,500 Russian troops are based in the breakaway pro-Moscow Transdniester region.
The Moldovan government has been critical of Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Sandu saying in May 2022 that Crimea, the Donbas, and Kyiv are all part of Ukraine.
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 and while the country currently is not aiming to join the NATO military alliance, as neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said in November 2022 that that didn't have to translate into self-isolation, demilitarization, or indifference toward world affairs.
In February, Sandu announced that the Kremlin was planning a coup in her country, claiming that Ukrainian intelligence had flagged details of an alleged plot, accusations that the Kremlin denied.
Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on seven members of a group linked to Shor for their role in Moscow's campaign to destabilize Moldova and instigate an insurrection.
An appeals court in Chisinau on April 14 rejected an appeal by Shor in his case and instead doubled his original sentence to 15 years. Shor, who fled the country while under house arrest pending the appeal, currently lives in Israel.
With reporting by Reuters
Public Outcry Forces Cancellation Of Pro-Kremlin Singer's Concert In Kazakhstan
Officials in Kazakhstan's southern Almaty region have cancelled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid a public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Almaty city lawmaker Erkin Raqyshev said on June 19 that the concert, scheduled to be held in the town of Qonaev on July 8, was cancelled by "popular demand." The concert's organizer, the Macao Luxury Village Resort company, confirmed the news. Leps and another Russian singer, Nikolai Baskov, have openly said that they would pay 1 million rubles (about $12,000) for every destroyed Ukrainian tank during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
NATO Summit Will Not Formally Invite Ukraine To Join Alliance, Stoltenberg Says
NATO leaders will not issue an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at a summit in Vilnius in mid-July, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 19. "At the Vilnius summit and in the preparations for the summit, we are not discussing to issue a formal invitation," he told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, adding leaders would talk about how to move Ukraine closer to NATO. At the same time, Stoltenberg warned against accepting a frozen conflict in Ukraine in return for an end to the war. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Journalist Who Wrote About Human Rights Killed In Georgia
Kazakh and Georgian officials say Kazakh journalist Zhanbota Tolegen was killed in the Georgian city of Telavi in late May. Tolegen's colleague Nazira Darimbet said on June 18 that she had received an official statement from Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry saying that Tolegen was killed by an acquaintance during a quarrel in Georgia's eastern region of Kakheti. Tolegen was in Georgia on a private trip. According to the ministry, Georgia's Interior Ministry informed its Kazakh counterparts that a suspect has been arrested. Mongolia-born Tolegen was well known in Kazakhstan for her articles focusing on human rights. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More Than 600,000 People Have Fled Bosnia-Herzegovina In Past Decade
An umbrella group on migration to and from Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) says the hobbled Balkan state that's still governed under a nearly three-decade-old peace deal has seen more than 600,000 people emigrate in the past 10 years. Mirhunisa Zukic, president of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration in BiH, issued the warning on the eve of World Refugee Day. She cited painfully unresolved issues since conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and said young people in particular are giving up on finding any semblance of prewar life. Bosnia's population is currently estimated at around 3.2 million. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Car Explosion Injures Russian-Imposed Official Of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Region
Volodymyr Epifanov, an aide to the Russian-imposed deputy minister of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, and his two associates were injured when his car exploded in Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19. Russian-installed officials of Crimea said Epifanov, his secretary, and bodyguard were hospitalized with burns on 30 percent of their bodies after a gas tank exploded in their car at 4 a.m. All three were hospitalized. The information could not be independently verified. Since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, several Moscow-installed officials have been killed or injured in explosions that Kyiv has not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
