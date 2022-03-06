Citing Safety Concerns, TikTok Suspends New Uploads, Live-Streaming In Russia

TikTok has blocked new video posts and livestreaming in Russia in order to keep its employees and users safe and comply with the country's new "fake news" regulations.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said on March 6 in an update to a statement issued two days earlier.

TikTok said its messaging service, a feature of the app, will not be affected. It also said it would continue to "evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority."

On March 4, the popular video-sharing app, which is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance, announced new protective measures it said it has developed.

It said it would expedite the rollout of a state media policy to bring viewers context to help them evaluate content on the platform and would continue to address misleading information on TikTok.

Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor on March 4 blocked Facebook and Twitter. A day later Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to uphold the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Russian president signed a law calling for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the activities of the Russian armed forces and "discrediting the use of Russian troops."

Major international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD, and ZDF suspended reporting from inside Russia as a result.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP