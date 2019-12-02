Russia To Start Piping Gas To China In Landmark Deal

Russia on December 2 is set to tap a potentially enormous new natural-gas market outside Europe when its state-run Gazprom opens the 3,000-kilometer Power of Siberia pipeline and starts feeding China with blue fuel.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled the same day to take part in the launching of the pipeline via a TV link-up.



The event marks the first time China will receive piped gas from its northern neighbor and cement China’s spot as Russia’s top export market.



By 2025, it is slated to have a yearly capacity of 38 billion cubic meters and already will start pumping gas from Siberian fields to Russian settlements in the Far East while emerging in the Chinese border town of Heilongjiang, eventually reaching the country’s top grain hubs in Jilin and Liaoning.



The project stems from a 30-year, $400 billion deal that was struck in 2014 between Gazprom and state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).



Neither CNPC nor Gazprom has revealed the gas pricing terms, but it doesn’t have a “take-or-pay” clause in place domestically, thus leaving the marketing risk on the shoulders of the Chinese company.



"The implementation of such cross-regional projects inside the country definitely promotes development of many regions: regions receiving such a facility on their territory will subsequently receive additional infrastructure, additional jobs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.



The project, he said, is "very important not only for Russia, but also for those countries that could potentially become [gas] consumers."



Moscow also emerges as a regional rival to Turkmenistan and Australia for gas supplies, improving ties amid Beijing’s trade war with the United States.



Putin has said trade with China would reach a record $100 billion this year, up from $87 billion in 2018.



Due to gas exports, Moscow sees that figure rising to $200 billion by 2024.

