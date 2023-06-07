Another Resident Of Russia's Far East Detained On Treason Charge

Ukrainian authorities were evacuating tens of thousands of people as massive flooding caused by a breach in a major dam on the Dnieper River was expected to peak downstream on the morning of June 7.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the destruction of the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy describing the incident as "deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers" and "an environmental bomb of mass destruction." Zelenskiy said some 80 settlements downstream from the breach were in danger.



Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukrainian governor of the partly Russian-occupied Kherson region, said early on June 7 that water levels will continue to rise downstream of the breach, despite a reduction in the intensity of the flooding.



"According to our forecasts, the water level will increase by another meter in the next 20 hours," Prokudin said in a video message.



He said that more than 1,450 people have been evacuated from the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnieper, where some 1,850 houses have been flooded.



"As of 6 a.m., 1,457 people have been evacuated, including 1,286 people from [Kherson city's] Korabel neighborhood," he added.



Ihor Syrota, the head of Ukrhydroenerho, Ukraine's hydroelectric power authority, said the water was expected to peak early on June 7 and would recede over the following days.



In the Moscow-controlled part of Kherson, Russia-installed authorities imposed a state of emergency on June 7, the TASS news agency reported.



The British Ministry of Defense estimated that, since the reservoir had been filled to a record level, continued water pressure will further erode the breach and more flooding could be expected.



"The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir was at a record high before the collapse, resulting in a particularly high volume of water inundating the area downstream," the ministry said in its daily intelligence report on June 7.



"The dam’s structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding," it said.



The breach of the Russian-held dam early on June 6 unleashed a massive torrent of water that flooded tens of settlements downstream and sent tens of thousands people fleeing.

"Such deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers and other structures of the hydroelectric power station is an environmental bomb of mass destruction," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labeled the destruction of the dam a "monumental humanitarian, economic, and ecological catastrophe" in a statement but stopped short of blaming Russia directly.

Ahead of an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Guterres called it “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”



The UN’s humanitarian agency said it was gravely concerned about the destruction of the dam and the severe humanitarian impact on hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the front line.



UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council's emergency meeting late on June 6 that thousands of people in southern Ukraine were facing "the loss of homes, food, safe water, and livelihoods."

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said the destruction of the dam will cause a large ecological problem, noting that more than 400 tons of lubricating oil had been stored in tanks at the Kakhovka hydropower plant.



"We cannot be sure yet what amount has already ended up in the Dnieper River, but it will be a huge problem and an ecological disaster," Kuleba told RFE/RL.



"We are also anticipating that the water level in the Kakhovka basin will drop dramatically and this will lead to a complete change of the ecological environment of the Kherson region. It is necessary to get ready for that as well," he said.



Russia denied it carried out the attack, with the Kremlin instead calling it "deliberate sabotage" by Kyiv.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu charged that Ukraine destroyed the dam to prevent Russian attacks in the Kherson region after what he alleged was a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.



The Nova Kakhovka dam -- which is 30 meters tall and 3.2 kilometers long -- is part a vital route for transport and irrigation, as well as supplying water to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which are both under Russian control.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the power plant has enough water to cool its reactors for "several months" from a pond located above the reservoir.

With reporting by AP and Reuters