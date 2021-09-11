Flight From Turkey To Russian Far East Makes Emergency Landing In Siberia

A plane flying from the Turkish resort of Antalya to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East made a emergency landing in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

The plane requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk after experiencing problems with the hydraulics, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

There were no reports of anybody being hurt.

The number of passengers and crew abroad the plane was not yet available.

Antalya on Turkey's Mediterranean is one of the most popular resort destinations for Russians.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Reuters