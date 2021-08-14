Russian Firefighting Plane Crashes In Turkey, Eight Dead

Russian news agencies say eight people were killed when a Russian firefighting plane crashed while battling blazes in southern Turkey.

Interfax and TASS, citing the Defense Ministry, reported the Be-200 plane went down near the city of Adana on August 14.

The ministry was quoted as saying that five Russian military personnel and three Turkish citizens on board were killed.

The aircraft, a massive amphibious plane used to drop water in hard-to-reach locations, had been rented by Turkish emergency authorities to help battle some of the country's worst wildfires in modern history.

The fires have hit several Mediterranean resort towns hard in recent weeks, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 13 they had largely been contained.

