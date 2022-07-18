News
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss Ukrainian grain exports at their meeting on July 19 in Tehran, an adviser to Putin has said.
Putin is scheduled to travel to Tehran to meet Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of the so-called Astana format of talks related to Syria, the Kremlin said last week.
Yury Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, said on July 18 that Putin's discussions with Erdogan would also include a plan to unblock shipments of Ukrainian grain.
"The issue of Ukrainian grain shipment will be discussed with Erdogan.... We are ready to continue work on this track," Russian news agencies quoted Ushakov as saying.
Russia has captured some Black Sea ports and bombarded others, including Odesa, while Ukraine has mined the approaches to some of its ports to protect them from a Russian amphibious assault.
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations are reportedly close to a deal to allow shipments of grain to begin moving through the ports.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to meet UN and Turkish diplomats in Istanbul on July 20 to discuss the possible agreement.
The Russian Defense Ministry indicated on July 15 that a final document on the subject would soon be ready to release the blocked grain exports as well as those of Russian grain and fertilizer.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that "an agreement in principle...has been found" between Ukraine and Russia to establish a secure sea corridor allowing grain transport.
According to Ushakov, a coordination center is to be opened in Istanbul allowing routing of the exports via the Black Sea.
Diplomats have said the plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guide grain ships in and out of port waters that its forces have mined. The negotiators hope the solution would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine.
The impasse over grain exports has helped send global food prices soaring and raised concerns about hunger among people in Africa and the Middle East who depend on shipments of Ukrainian grain.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned that the blockade of Ukrainian ports threatens supplies to countless thousands vulnerable to starvation.
Borrell dubbed the issue "one of life and death for many human beings."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh Court Denies Appeals Of Two Russia Critics Against Prison Sentences
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city has denied the appeals of two Kazakh bloggers known for their criticism of Moscow, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, against their prison sentences.
The Almaty district court not only rejected the appeal filed by Marghulan Boranbai, but added two more months to his five-year prison term, and upheld the five-year prison term for Danat Namazbaev.
Lawyer Bauyrzhan Azanov told RFE/RL that the ruling will be appealed again.
Boranbai and Namazbaev were both sentenced to five years in prison on March 14 after a court found them guilty of inciting hatred between Kazakhs and Russians.
Boranbai, who is also known for his articles criticizing corruption among top officials in Kazakhstan, was also found guilty of calling for the illegal seizure of power.
The defendants pleaded not guilty.
The bloggers have criticized Russia's policies, including its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, as well as its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
They have also been critical of Russia's policies toward its neighbors, including Kazakhstan and Ukraine, calling on the Kazakh authorities to avoid any moves to integrate with Russia.
The probe against Boranbai and Namazbaev was launched in 2019 over their posts in Facebook.
Russian Court Fines Google $370 Million Over 'Fake' Coverage Of Ukraine Invasion
A court in Moscow has ordered Google to pay a fine of 21.77 billion rubles ($373 million) over information distributed about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
The Magistrate court of the Taganka district in the Russian capital pronounced the ruling on July 18. It said Google "systemically" failed to delete as instructed what authorities had determined was banned content.
It was the second conviction for Google and the fine was 1/10 of all the profit the U.S. Internet giant and groups associated with it earn in Russia, the court said.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said on June 22 that it filed a lawsuit against Google accusing it of repeated failure to comply with the Russian authorities' demands.
Roskomnadzor's complaints about YouTube date back to March when it demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on YouTube that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
In April, Roskomnadzor issued the first fine, a considerably lower 11 million rubles ($188,500), saying YouTube "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about the war.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish only information about the war in Ukraine provided by official sources.
It has also forbidden describing what several Western governments have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
Over the past year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on any dissent, forcing the closure of most independent media outlets and limiting the free flow of information.
President Vladimir Putin in March signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Owner Of Illegal Nursing Home In Siberia Jailed Over Deadly Fire
The owner of an illegal nursing home in Western Siberia has been sentenced to six years in prison over a January 2021 fire that killed seven people.
The Tyumen district court sentenced Olga Williamson on July 18 after finding her guilty of manslaughter and violating safety regulations.
Investigators say Williamson ran an unregistered private nursing home for elderly people in her three-story house in the town of Borovsky in 2019. Williamson had no legal contracts with the relatives of the elderly people she took care of.
When a fire broke out in the building in the middle of the night on January 9, 2021, Williamson did not tell firefighters that there were elderly people inside.
She and two elderly people managed to escape the house, while four men and three women died. All of the victims were over the age of 70.
Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin said at the time that he had taken the probe into the incident under his personal control.
Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia.
Director Shot Dead At Psychiatric Facility In Russia's North Caucasus
A masked man in a police uniform has entered an early treatment psychiatric facility in the Russian region of Kabardino-Balkaria and shot dead the director and the chief of security.
The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said the attack occurred on July 18, when the gunman entered the director's office, shot the two men there, and fled the scene.
The statement said that a probe into the deadly attack has been launched and the gunman was being sought.
Local media identified the director as Murat Balov and the security chief as Boris Khurzokov.
With reporting by Baza, VChK-OGPU, and MashGor
Iranian Political Prisoner Put In Isolation
Relatives of Manuchehr Bakhtiari have warned that the Iranian political prisoner's health is deteriorating due to him being on a hunger strike and in solitary confinement.
In an interview with Radio Farda on July 18, a relative who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals from authorities, said that Bakhtiari, whose 27-year-old son Pouya Bakhtiari was killed in a crackdown on protests in Iran in November 2019, is on hunger strike and his family is not allowed to contact him.
In November 2019 thousands of citizens protested in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns against the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in these protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iranian authorities have not held anyone to account for the killings.
Security agents on July 11 raided and arrested a number of family members of victims of the November 2019 protests, the day before a planned protest against the mandatory wearing by women of the hijab, or head scarves.
From prison, Bakhtiari condemned the police raids in an audio address, calling for nationwide protest to condemn this "barbaric act." Following this, he was moved to isolation.
The families of other victims of the 2019 crackdown have reportedly also faced pressure. Mahboobeh Ramezani, the mother of Pejman Gholipur, who was killed in the November 2019 protests, has been sentenced to 100 lashes.
Peyman Gholipur, Pejman's brother, announced the news on Instagram on July 17, and said that his mother's sentence was probably related to the campaign against the mandatory hijab that was held on July 12.
He also called his mother's only crime "seeking justice" and said, "The biggest reason why they fear her is that she shouts the truth" Gholipur said. "They are afraid of her because she does not put down Pejman's picture for a minute."
The charges against those arrested on July 11 have not been officially announced.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Sports Club Forced To Close After Video Of Mixed Yoga Class Goes Viral
A popular sports club in Iran has been forced to close after a video of men and women exercising together went viral, angering Iranian authorities.
The video from the event, which was filmed on July 16, shows several people of both sexes doing yoga at the Iran Mall Sports Complex in the capital city of Tehran.
Nader Moradi, a senior Iranian security police officer, called such a mixed-sex event "a violation of norms," adding that the two alleged organizers had been arrested.
Iran Mall is a sprawling business center in Tehran, including shops, a movie theater, and an amusement park, as well as a sports complex and hotel.
News of the sports club's closure comes amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
In recent weeks, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Blocked In Russia, Independent Online TV Station Dozhd Starts Broadcasting From Latvia
The independent Russian television station Dozhd, which was forced to suspend operations in March amid pressure linked to its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says it will start broadcasting some of its programs from Latvia.
Natalya Sindeyeva, Dozhd's director general and owner, said on July 18 that the channel was restarting its evening programs online and several other programs later that day.
Sindeyeva added that "the big, serious" relaunch of the television channel is planned for this fall, when the station’s studio should be fully equipped and furnished.
Latvia's National Council on Electronic Media said in early June that it had granted Dozhd TV a broadcast license.
In March, shortly after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Sindeyeva said the online television channel was suspending operations indefinitely due to "new conditions" in Russia.
Sindeyeva's announcement came a day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia due to safety concerns.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after such action was demanded by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Russia has further tightened its grip on media freedom in Russia after launching its full-scale attack on February 24.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law in March imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally fake news about the Russian military.
Media regulator Roskomnadzor has forbidden media outlets from calling Russia’s military aggression a war or invasion, demanding they call it a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has blocked some social-media platforms, including the websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik Services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, and Deustche Welle.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Russian University Official Charged With Drug Dealing Found Dead In Police Custody
Zalim Kerefov, the deputy rector of the Russian Customs Academy who had been arrested on charges of alleged drug dealing, has been found dead in police custody.
Olga Vrady, a spokeswoman for the powerful Investigative Committee, did not disclose that it had been Kerefov, only saying on July 18 that a person charged with dealing drugs in large amounts had been found dead "with bodily harm" two days earlier in a cell at a detention center in the city of Noginsk, near Moscow.
Vrady added that a probe had been launched against guards at the facility for negligence.
Kerefov’s lawyer Aleksei Tsyganov confirmed to the state-run TASS news agency that it was his client who had been found dead at the detention center. He also cast doubt on some reports suggesting Kerefov may have died by suicide.
"He had plans for the future and little children. He is not a person who could [commit suicide]," Tsyganov said.
Kerefov was arrested on July 5 and charged with selling two kilograms of an unspecified drug via a darknet site.
Tsyganov said earlier that Kerefov had pleaded guilty.
The Russian Customs Academy is based in Moscow and has branches across Russia. It is run by the Federal Custom Service to train custom officers not only from Russia but elsewhere, mostly former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kyiv Says Six Civilians Killed In Russian Strike On Eastern Ukrainian Town Of Toretsk
Six people have been killed after Russia’s military shelled a building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk, Ukrainian emergency service officials said on July 18.
"Early in the morning, the town of Toretsk was shelled. A two-story building with people inside was destroyed," the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations said in a statement on social media.
"Rescuers found and recovered the bodies of five dead people in total. Three people were rescued from the rubble and one of them died in hospital," the statement said.
The service posted photographs on social media of rescue workers digging through rubble and what was left of the devastated building, and said the search for survivors had ended.
Toretsk, a town with an estimated population of 30,000 people, is located some 50 kilometers south of Kramatorsk, one of the last Ukrainian-controlled towns in the industrial east.
On July 17, a Ukrainian military official said Russia was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine following orders from Moscow to step up military operations. He said Moscow's main goal was to fully capture the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the east -- which make up the Donbas -- but with attacks occurring in central, northeastern, and southern Ukraine as well.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," said Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line...Clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive.”
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Hundreds of Millions Of U.S. Dollars Illegally Obtained By Nazarbaev's Allies Recovered
NUR-SULTAN -- A special commission in Kazakhstan created last month to track down and repatriate funds allegedly stolen by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's relatives and associates announced it recovered some 230 billion tenges ($478 million).
The commission said on July 18 that the Prosecutor-General's Office would be taking control of some of its most high-profile investigations.
Those include probes launched against Nazarbaev's arrested nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his ex-wife Gulmira Satybaldy; the former father-in-law of Nazarbaev's granddaughter, Qairat Boranbaev; and leaders of the Operator ROP company linked to Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya Nazarbaeva, as well as the former chief of the Central Asian nation's Committee of National Security Karim Masimov and his three former deputies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said on June 5, when Kazakhstan held a referendum on constitutional amendments to formally remove Nazarbaev and his associates from the political scene, that he created the commission to "return cash illegally taken out of Kazakhstan" by "a narrow circle of people who had illegally taken over the larger portion of the country’s wealth."
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019 after ruling the oil-rich nation with an iron fist for almost three decades. He picked longtime ally Toqaev as his successor but retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as elbasy, or leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
Toqaev started distancing himself from Nazarbaev after nationwide protests in early January turned violent and left 232 people dead. The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan amid widespread discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich nation's main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha Nazarbaeva, said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Swedish Fashion H&M Retailer Quits Russia
The Swedish clothing retailer H&M is the latest business to announce it will cease operations in Russia amid the Kremlin’s unprovoked full invasion of Ukraine.
"After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia," H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement on July 18.
H&M had suspended sales in Russia in March.
Since Russia launched the invasion in February, several other multinational companies from fast-food pioneer McDonalds to home furnishings giant Ikea have exited Russia after announcing moves to sell their assets and sever partnerships with local businesses.
According to a count by Yale University in the United States, more than 1,000 foreign companies have quit Russia.
Russia Using Private Contractor Vagner To Beef Up Forces In Ukraine, Says British Defense Ministry
Russia is using the private military contractor Vagner to beef up its frontline forces in its invasion of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on July 18.
In its daily intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry said Vagner is lowering its recruitment standards and hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting Russian military effectiveness.
Vagner is believed to be controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The report comes a day after the head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, said Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed.
Facing heavy casualties in a war whose end may be months or years away, Putin’s government and the military have taken numerous steps to bolster recruitment without, at least for now, ordering a general mobilization that could be politically risky.
Ukrainian authorities have claimed Russia has lost more than 38,450 soldiers and officers since it launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Russian Defense Ministry last released casualty figures in late March, saying that 1,351 of its personnel had died.
With reporting by Reuters
European Commission's Von Der Leyen Visits Azerbaijan To Seek Deal On Natural Gas
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Baku on July 18 as Europe seeks to increase natural-gas supplies from Azerbaijan in its efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy.
"Amid Russia's continued weaponisation of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a priority for the EU," the commission said on Twitter.
"President von der Leyen and [Energy] Commissioner Kadri Simson will be [...] in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the cooperation."
Reuters reported that a draft document by the commission has proposed that EU countries strike a deal with Azerbaijan to increase imports of natural gas and to support the expansion of a pipeline to help facilitate deliveries.
EU governments have already agreed on a gradual oil embargo on Russia and many European nations have expressed fears of shortages of fuel, especially later in the year when colder weather sets in.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Arrested
MOSCOW -- Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, known for her live on-air antiwar protest, has been detained by police near her house in the Moscow region, she and her lawyer said on July 17.
Ovsyannikova published a post on Instagram saying she was taken to the police station in the capital's Krasnoselsky district.
She later wrote she had been charged with "discrediting the actions of the army of Russia" during an interview she gave near the Basmanny Court of Moscow in support of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who is being held in pretrial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military.
Ovsyannikova last week staged a single picket against the backdrop of the Kremlin, unfurling a poster with the inscription "Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists" and photos of children killed in Ukraine. She was not detained at the time.
Ovsyannikova on March 14 burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
Ovsyannikova, who was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest, on April 11 published her first opinion piece in Die Welt's online edition. Titled The Russians Are Afraid, the piece discussed the consequences of her protest.
She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles (about $500) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
For three months she trained at the German edition of Die Welt. In early July, the journalist announced her return to Russia.
Russia has stepped up detentions and prosecution of journalists, activists, and others who challenge the Kremlin line on its invasion of Ukraine. The government calls it a “special operation” and not a war.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition figure Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin has been fined four times in recent weeks on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said last month after his arrest on the disobedience charge that he did not exclude that a criminal case may be launched against him after he serves his jail term.
Yashin also said that the authorities are trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
In Major Shake-Up, Ukrainian Officials Suspended Pending Investigations Of Treason
A Ukrainian official has clarified that two senior officials have been suspended pending investigations but have not been formally dismissed as had previously been reported.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on July 17 that Ivan Bakanov had been removed as head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and Iryna Venediktova had been removed as prosecutor-general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.
Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the presidential office, told Ukrainian television that Venediktova had been suspended and Bakanov had been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" while "checks and investigations" are carried out.
Asked whether the two officials could return to their jobs if the investigations exonerate them, he said: "We live in a law-abiding country, and of course I can conceive of (the possibility of) this."
In a statement on July 17, Zelenskiy said, without mentioning Venediktova or Bakanov by name, that "the specific actions and any inaction of each official in the security sector and in law enforcement agencies will be evaluated."
He said that, "as of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding treason and collaboration activities of employees of the prosecutor's office, pretrial investigation bodies, and other law-enforcement agencies."
"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
Germany's Scholz Says EU Can No Longer Afford National Vetoes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the European Union can no longer afford to allow individual member states to have veto power over the bloc's actions if it wants to maintain a leading role in the determination of global policy.
Scholz said in an article published on July 17 by the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that Russia's war in Ukraine made European unity more urgent and raised the need for an end to "selfish blockades" of European decisions by individual states.
"We simply can no longer afford national vetoes, for example in foreign policy, if we want to continue to be heard in a world of competing great powers," he added.
"Permanent disunity, permanent dissent between member states weakens us," Scholz warned.
"That is why Europe's most important response to the change of times is: Unity. We absolutely must maintain it and we must deepen it."
Policy decisions within the European Union must be approved unanimously by all 27 members.
Scholz has faced criticism from Kyiv, Western allies, and some national figures that claim Germany has not taken a political leadership position in regard to the Ukraine war, assertions Scholz has denied.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Three Dead In Helicopter Crash In Russia's Far East
Russian authorities report that three people have died in a helicopter crash on Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The burned wreckage of the helicopter was found near the Uson volcano on July 17, authorities said.
The family of biathlon junior world champion Igor Malinovsky said he was among those killed on the aircraft.
Local reports said the helicopter belonged to a private company owned by Malinovsky's father, Vladimir.
The helicopter had been reported missing on July 16 in bad weather.
Helicopter tours are popular with nature lovers in Kamchatka, filled with volcanoes, geysers, and thermal springs. It wasn’t immediately clear if the aircraft was part of a tour.
Sudden weather changes in the region often lead to helicopter accidents in the region.
Based on reporting by dpa, TASS, and EuroWeeklyNews
Senior Iranian Official Claims Tehran Capable Of Making Nukes But No Decision Made Yet
A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the country is capable of making a nuclear weapon but a decision whether to do so has not yet been made.
Kamal Kharrazi's comments to Al-Jazeera TV on July 17 came after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia that Washington would prevent Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon."
Iran has long denied it is attempting to acquire or develop nuclear weapons and claims its program is strictly for civilian purposes, although it has continued to test-fire military-style missiles.
Kharrazi's comments were a rare mention that Tehran could have an interest in such arms.
"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium.... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kharrazi said.
Iran is enriching to up to 60 percent, far above a cap of 3.67 percent under the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90 percent is suitable for a nuclear bomb.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following Trump's move and the reimposition of crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
On June 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency's governing council overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Iran, criticizing Tehran's lack of cooperation with the body.
On-and-off negotiations are being conducted by Iran and Western powers with an aim of reviving the 2015 pact, but an agreement has not yet been reached.
Bitter rival Israel has threatened to attack Iran's nuclear sites if Tehran's nuclear program is not contained through diplomacy.
"Any targeting of our security from neighboring countries will be met with direct response to these countries and Israel," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Al-Jazeera
EU Ministers To Consider Tightening Russia Sanctions, Including Gold
Amid continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on July 18 to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Among the measures being considered -- and likely to be approved -- is a ban on gold purchases from Russia, a move already put in place by international partners.
The EU could also act to impose sanctions on additional Russian individuals.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 15 in presenting the proposals that foreign ministers will consider on July 18.
A senior EU official told AFP the EU was likely to discuss new sanctions at the meeting but would not make an immediate decision.
The commission's proposals would slap a ban on Russia's gold exports as part of efforts to align EU sanctions with the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries and other international partners.
The G7 in June announced a ban on imports of Russian gold, a move aimed at Russian oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin's war machine. The British government said at the time that exports of Russian gold last year totaled more than $15 billion.
Six previous rounds of EU sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Putin and his inner circle. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
The new measures come as "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated," Von der Leyen said in a statement.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters, and The Washington Post
Russia Has Lost 50,000 Soldiers In Ukraine, U.K. Military Chief Says
Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain's armed forces says.
But Admiral Tony Radakin told the BBC in an interview broadcast on July 17 that any speculation the losses could bring down the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin was just "wishful thinking."
"I think some of the comments that he's not well or that actually surely somebody's going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they're wishful thinking," he said of Putin.
"As military professionals, we see a relatively stable regime in Russia. President Putin has been able to quash any opposition. We see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin," Radakin added.
"And that is bleak."
The British military chief said that, with the setbacks in Ukraine, Russia's land forces may now pose less of a threat than they did before the war.
Along with the losses in personnel and tanks, Russia has seen some 4,000 of its armored fighting vehicles destroyed since its February 24 invasion, according to his estimates.
"But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It's got cyber-capabilities, it's got space capabilities, and it's got particular programs underwater, so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world's information to transit around the whole globe."
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and the BBC
North Macedonia Signs Protocol With Bulgaria, Looks To Take Next Step To EU
SOFIA -- The foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Bulgaria have formally signed a bilateral protocol to ease their disputes and move Skopje on to what it hopes will be eventual European Union membership.
The formal signing in Sofia on July 17 by Bulgaria's Teodora Genchovska and North Macedonia's Bujar Osmani came a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Osmani said North Macedonia was now counting on Bulgaria to support its EU drive and expressed hope that a new chapter in relations between the two countries was opening up.
"It is a historic opportunity for us that after 17 years with the status of candidate country, the Republic of North Macedonia has the opportunity to start negotiations as early as tomorrow with the EU, because the last phase of our accession to the EU begins," he said.
After the parliament's acceptance of the compromise, North Macedonia's prime minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, said the country will begin EU accession talks on July 19.
"Finally, after 17 years, we begin the accession negotiation process," he said on Twitter.
Croatia, Serbia In Diplomatic Dispute After Vucic Barred From World War II Site
A diplomatic flare-up has ignited after the Croatian government blocked a private trip by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to lay flowers at the site of a World War II concentration camp where tens of thousands of Serbs and others were killed by pro-Nazi authorities in Croatia.
Croatian authorities on July 17 said they only learned of Vucic's planned trip to the site of the former Jasenovac concentration camp through unofficial channels and that such a visit should be "part of arrangements between the two sides."
Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman told reporters that "the president of a country is a protected person. Such an arrival requires the involvement of the Croatian authorities."
"We always announce our arrival, but that hasn't happened here. You can't just cross the border."
Serbian authorities immediately reacted by putting restrictions on Croatian officials traveling through its territory.
"From today, all officials of the Croatian state, all holders of official or diplomatic passports, will have to specifically announce and explain their visit or passage through Serbia and will be placed on a special regime of control," Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Vucic had wanted to visit Jasenovac privately, but that he postponed the trip "for the sake of good relations" between Serbia and Croatia.
"I don't know if he is banned from visiting Croatia or Jasenovac. So he can go anywhere, but not to Jasenovac? Which I think is an incredible precedent," Brnabic said, adding that it was "a brutal trampling on freedom of movement."
Brnabic said Serbia will now request an official visit, "so let's see about these 'European values.'"
Vucic -- a former ultranationalist who solidified his grip on power by reinventing himself as a reformer committed to Serbia's drive toward European Union membership -- has scheduled a July 18 news conference.
On Instagram, Vucic posted a photo of the Jasenovac monument and wrote, "The Serbian people will live and they will never forget!"
During World War II, tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma, and anti-fascist Croats were killed at the Jasenovac camp -- known as "Croatia's Auschwitz." The camp was run by Croatia's Nazi-allied Ustase regime.
Relations between Serbia and Croatia have been strained since Croatia's declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, which set off a four-year conflict with rebel ethnic Serbs supported by Belgrade.
Many Serbian nationalists have accused Croatia's government of not facing up to the actions carried out on its territory during World War II.
The Croatian government, meanwhile, has accused Belgrade of using the issue for its own internal political reasons and for not dealing with its role in the Balkan wars of 1992-95.
At Least 16 Arrested At Protests At Drying Lake In Iran
Iranian police have arrested at least 16 people after they protested over the drying up of Lake Urmia in northwest Iran on July 16.
Lake Urmia began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Program.
Urmia, one of the largest "hypersaline" -- or super-salty -- lakes in the world, is located between the cities of Tabriz and Urmia, with more than 6 million people dependent on agriculture around its shores.
Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police chief of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, said on July 17 that several people had been arrested for disturbing security.
He described the suspects as "many evil and hostile elements, who had no other objective than to destroy public property and disturb the security of the population," according to the official government news agency IRNA.
Activists published the names of 16 individuals who had been detained. Reports said dozens had been summoned by the authorities.
On July 16, the Fars news agency reported that "dozens of people in the cities of Naghadeh and Urmia had protested against the authorities' lack of attention to the drying-up of Lake Urmia."
Fars said protesters had shouted slogans in the provincial capital of Urmia, warning the lake was shrinking.
"Lake Urmia is dying, parliament orders its killing", some shouted, Fars reported, with others calling out that "Lake Urmia is thirsty."
Amateur videos posted online showed protesters calling security forces "shameless."
Largely arid Iran, like other nearby countries, has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, which are expected to worsen with the impacts of climate change.
In the last few months, thousands of people have demonstrated against the drying-up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Lake Urmia is an important ecosystem, a key stopping point for migratory birds, and home to an endemic shrimp as well as other underwater species.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Reinforces Positions In South In Preparation For Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Russian troops have begun to reinforce their positions in key cities and regions in the south of Ukraine as they prepare for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, even as the Kremlin's forces press their onslaught in the Donbas region in the east.
The British Defense Ministry said on July 17 that Russia was moving troops and equipment between Kherson, Mariupol, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhya, where Russia occupies Europe's largest nuclear plant.
“Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the south whilst the fight for the Donbas continues indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat,” the British statement said.
The comments come the same day that Britain's top military commander, Admiral Tony Radakin, told the BBC in an interview that Russia had lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion and that nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed.
He cautioned, though, that any speculation the setbacks would lead to the quick downfall of Russian President Vladimir Putin was "wishful thinking."
A Ukrainian military official, meanwhile, said Russia was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine following orders from Moscow to step up military operations, with a main goal of fully capturing the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east, known as the Donbas, but with attacks occurring in the central, northeast, and south of Ukraine as well.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," said Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line.... Clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive."
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
Claims and counterclaims on both sides in the conflict are difficult to immediately verify.
On July 17, Russian missiles hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in and near the strategic southern city of Mykolayiv.
The mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, said the missiles struck a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug River. There was no immediate word on casualties.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on July 17 that Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to advance toward Slovyansk, the key Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern region of Donetsk, and other attacks elsewhere in the region.
Moscow announced on July 16 that it would step up its military operations in Ukraine.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave "instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions," the Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days.
Russian missiles hit an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on July 17. There was no immediate information about casualties.
Also on July 17, relatives and local residents attended the funeral of 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya.
Liza, who had Down syndrome, was killed in a missile strike on central Vinnytsya on July 14 that killed 24 people, according to Ukrainian authorities.
More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother, who remains in an intensive-care unit in grave condition.
Three people were killed in a Russian strike in the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on July 16.
Speaking in his July 16 evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged that his country would "endure."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "withstood Russia's brutal blows" and managed to take back some of the territory it lost since the start of the war, and will eventually recapture more occupied land.
A Ukrainian official suggested that Crimea, which most of the world still recognizes as part of Ukraine but was annexed by Russia in 2014, could be a target for U.S.-made HIMARS missiles, recently recently received and deployed by Kyiv.
"If any other state, be it Ukraine or NATO countries, believes that Crimea is not Russian, then this is a systemic threat for us," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on July 17. Any outside attack on the region will prompt a "Judgment Day" response, he said.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union was set to discuss a tightening of sanctions against Russia on July 18.
Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions, but not make a same-day decision, a senior EU official was quoted as saying by AFP.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
