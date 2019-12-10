Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Russia, Turkey, Iran Hold 14th Round Of Talks On Syria War In Kazakhstan

Syrian UN ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari (center) speaks with other participants during a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan in April.

The delegations of Turkey, Iran, and Russia have arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, for two days of trilateral talks, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov has told reporters.

The meetings are designed to find a permanent solution for the eight-year Syrian civil war and include ongoing talks on drafting a postwar constitution, political transition, security, and resettlement of refugees.

Known as the Astana process, the first meeting was held in Turkey in January 2017 to buttress UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

This is the 14th such meeting to take place.

Sanat Kushkumbaev, deputy director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, told Euroactiv on December 5 that the meeting will "focus on technical issues, in the northern part of Syria, the area of Idlib, and the banks of the Euphrates."

He added: "It's about expanding previous agreements regarding the same zone, in the northeastern direction. This is a sensitive area where there are Turks, Kurds, and remains of the terrorists from Islamic State."

Based on reporting by TASS and Euractiv

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG