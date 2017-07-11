Moscow Mulling Response To 2016 U.S. Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is considering taking measures against the United States in response to a December 2016 decision by then-U.S. President Barack Obama to expel 35 Russian diplomats and close down two Russian-government-controlled compounds.

Speaking in Mauerbach, Austria, Lavrov said on July 11 that "we are thinking about particular steps now" but did not elaborate.

He described Washington's actions as "outrageous" and chided the United States for leaving "the situation in limbo."

Obama imposed the sanctions after U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russia had sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to the advantage of Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Russia has denied any involvement in the U.S. election.

At the time, Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for showing restraint in not taking any tit-for-tat actions.

On July 11, the Russian daily Izvestia, citing an unnamed Foreign Ministry source, said Russia was considering expelling about 30 U.S. diplomats and seizing some "American property" in Russia.

The daily said Russia was disappointed that the issue remained unresolved after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany on July 7.

Based on reporting by TASS and Izvestia