U.K. Adds 12 Russians To Sanctions List, Including Putin's Alleged Girlfriend
Britain has added a dozen people to its list of sanctions over Russia's war against Ukraine, this time targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the network of those around him, including his ex-wife and cousins.
Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement on May 13 that the fresh sanctions are aimed at "Putin’s ‘wallet’ of family and friends– those whom he rewards with state positions and wealth in return for their undying loyalty."
While Putin officially lists owning just a few minor assets such as a small apartment in St. Petersburg, a couple of Soviet-era cars, a camping trailer inherited from his late father, and a small garage, his critics and activists say he has amassed a huge personal fortune and spread it out through relatives and close associates.
Those added to the list include Alina Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast who is rumored to be the mother of two of Putin's children, Anna Zatseplina, Kabaeva's grandmother and an associate of longstanding Putin ally Gennady Timchenko, and Putin's former wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya.
Alina Kabaeva has risen to head the board of directors of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company. Putin and Kabaeva have been pictured together on several occasions, but they have never publicly admitted to having a relationship.
"We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle. We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails," Truss said.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United Kingdom has sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and 100 entities, including hitting oligarchs with a net global worth of over $143 billion.
The European Union, the United States, and several other western allies have also slapped sanctions on Putin, the Russian economy, and many of the country's billionaires.
All Of The Latest News
Media Watchdog Says Jailed Turkmen Journalist Subjected To Retaliation Over Coverage Of His Case, Calls For His Release
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says jailed Turkmen journalist Nurgeldy Halykov is facing retaliation in prison following coverage of his case and called for his immediate and unconditional release.
Halykov, a correspondent for the Netherlands-based Turkmen.news website, was arrested in July 2020 and sentenced to four years in prison in September that year on fraud charges, which his colleagues have described as trumped-up by the authorities as retaliation for his journalistic activities.
"Turkmen authorities should cease retaliating against imprisoned journalist Nurgeldi Halykov, and should release him immediately and unconditionally." the New-York based CPJ said in a May 12 statement.
Turkmen.news director Ruslan Myatiev told CPJ that, during his imprisonment, authorities have placed Halykov in punitive solitary confinement three times, each time after Turkmen.news reported about his case.
According to Myatiev, at the time of his arrest, authorities offered Halykov the choice of admitting to fraud charges or facing rape charges, which are subject to longer prison terms.
"Halykov is already serving a wholly unjustified sentence in retaliation for his work, and further punishing him when his employer raises his case is the height of injustice,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia Program coordinator.
“Turkmen authorities must cease placing Halykov in a punishment cell and must also overturn the trumped-up charges against him and release him without delay."
In November, a group of U.S. lawmakers urged then-Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to release Halykov and other political prisoners.
Myatiev expressed hope that there could be a change in the handling of Halykov’s case after Serdar Berdymukhamedov succeeded his father as the country’s president on March 19.
Officials at the Turkmen Ministry of National Security and the Interior Ministry, which oversees the prison system, were not available for immediate comment, CPJ says.
EU To Give Ukraine 500 Million Euros More In Military Aid, Borrell Says
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc will provide an extra 500 million euros worth of military aid to Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7) in northern Germany on May 13, Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take EU aid for Ukraine to about 2 billion euros.
"A new impetus for military support. (It will be) more pressure on Russia with economic sanctions and continuing the international isolation of Russia and countering misinformation," he said.
He also said he was confident that an agreement could be reached in the coming days on an embargo on Russian oil.
"I am sure we will have an agreement. We need it and we will have it. We have to get rid of the oil dependency from Russia," he said.
"If there is no agreement at the level of ambassadors, then on Monday [May 16] the ministers when they gather they have to provide the political impetus."
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss called for more weaponry to be delivered to Ukraine.
"It's very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on [Russian President] Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions," Truss said on the sidelines of the meeting.
"G7 unity has been vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy and we'll continue to work together to do just that," Truss said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Transdniester Separatists Say Fuel Depot, Conscription Center 'Targeted' In Tiraspol
Authorities in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region said on May 13 that two attempted attacks were carried out on a fuel depot and conscription center in the regional capital, Tiraspol.
The incidents were the latest in a series of alleged attacks reported by Russia-backed Transdniester over the past weeks amid mounting fears of a spillover from the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.
"At around 4:15 in the morning, a car stopped near an oil depot of one enterprise, from which an unidentified man got out, threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building and fled," the self-styled Interior Ministry said in a statement.
It said that some grass caught fire but it was "quickly" extinguished.
Around 30 minutes later, "two Molotov cocktails were thrown" at a conscription office in Tiraspol.
"One bounced off onto the sidewalk, the other got stuck in window grates. The fire was promptly extinguished by security," the ministry said.
Transdniester is a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine. It declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said Moscow's invasion had the goal of creating a land corridor through southern Ukrainian territory to Transdniester.
The European Union pledged on May 4 to boost military aid to Moldova.
With reporting by AFP
Ukrainian Forces Appear To Halt Russia's Advances In East As Moscow Faces Mounting War Crimes Accusations
Russian forces appear to have suffered more setbacks in Ukraine as Moscow is facing mounting accusations of war crimes committed from the start of its unprovoked invasion.
Ukrainian forces successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, the British Ministry of Defense said in its regular intelligence update on May 13.
The Ministry said images suggest that Russia has lost armored equipment and the deployed pontoon bridging equipment while attempting to cross the Siverskiy Donets river west of Severodonetsk, the report said, adding that Russian forces have failed to make any significant advances in the area.
Russian commanders are therefore subjected to increasing pressure from their superiors and are employing increasingly risky strategies on the battlefield, the report indicated.
Ukraine also said it had damaged a Russian Navy logistics ship near Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea.
Ukrinform, the Ukrainian national news agency, quoted Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the regional military command that includes Odesa, as saying in a Telegram post that the ship had been set on fire.
The agency reported that the Russian Navy had "lost" the Vsevolod Bobrov in the purported strike off Snake Island.
The claim could not be independently verified, and there has been no confirmation by the Russian side of damage to any of its naval vessels in the Black Sea.
The FleetMon sea-tracking news website identifies the Vsevolod Bobrov as a 95-meter-long transport ship.
Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities that include the killing of unarmed civilians, torture and rape.
Documenting such atrocities, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on May 12 overwhelmingly approved a resolution to set up an investigation into allegations of abuses by Russian troops in areas of Ukraine they temporarily controlled.
The UNHRC's resolution cited apparent cases of torture, shootings, and sexual violence, along with other atrocities documented by a UN team on the ground.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who heads the council, said earlier that thousands of corpses have been found in the region of Kyiv after the retreat of Russian forces in what may be evidence of war crimes.
"The scale of unlawful killings, including indications of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet said.
The UNHRC resolution coincided with the release by CNN and the BBC of purported security camera footage on May 12 showing a Russian soldier shooting two Ukrainian civilians in the back on March 16 on the outskirts of Kyiv.
One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.
On May 12, previously neutral Finland made a seismic policy change, announcing that it will seek NATO membership "without delay," as Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin has said he launched to prevent the alliance's expansion, reshapes Europe's security architecture.
Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border and a turbulent relationship with Russia, has stepped up its cooperation with NATO since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
The announcement in Helsinki prompted Russia to warn that it would have to take "military-technical" steps in response.
Helsinki will announce a formal Finnish decision on a membership bid on May 15 as another Nordic country, the traditionally neutral Sweden, is also expected to announce its intention to join NATO in the coming days.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed when the alliance holds a summit in Madrid on June 28-29 if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s desk by the end of this month.
Russian forces continue to pound a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance, its defenders said.
Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of badly wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that negotiations were under way to release the wounded. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Russia hasn't confirmed any talks on the subject.
Officials said in recent weeks that about 100,000 residents could still be trapped in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000.
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to cease-fires to evacuate residents, but then those efforts failed most of the time.
As fighting raged in southern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said it will not reopen the suspended Sokhranovka gas transit route from Russia to European customers until it obtains control over its gas transit system.
The flow of gas from Russia to Europe meanwhile fell, spurring fears for Germany and other economies heavily dependent on that source of energy.
Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it would stop supplying gas via the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, while Kyiv said it would not reopen a pipeline route it shut this week unless it regains control of areas from Moscow-backed fighters.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
UNHCR Says 6 Million Ukrainian Refugees So Far From Russian Invasion
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on May 12 that more than 6 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.
The agency said the count of those who'd left totaled 6,029,705 people as of May 11, 90 percent of them women or children.
Ukrainian authorities early in the conflict barred men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country in an effort to boost military, civil, and other defenses.
Many of the millions who've fled have gone to neighboring countries, with the highest number traveling to EU member Poland.
Eight million more Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the conflict.
The large-scale invasion follows eight years of lower-grade conflict since Russian forces invaded to annex Crimea and Russia-backed separatists wrested control of parts of eastern Ukraine in an area known as the Donbas.
The flow of Ukrainians abroad has slowed considerably from a high of around 3.4 million in the month of March, according to the agency.
Nearly half a million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of May, it said.
The United Nations predicted that some 8 million people would leave Ukraine this year if the conflict continued.
Its prewar population was around 44 million, including areas under Russian or separatist control.
Based on reporting by AFP
Reports: Odesa Military Source Says Ukraine Struck Russian Naval Ship In Black Sea
A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea.
The claim could not be independently verified, and there has been no confirmation by the Russian side of damage to any of its naval vessels in the Black Sea.
Ukrinform, the Ukrainian national news agency, quoted Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the regional military command that includes Odesa, as saying in a Telegram post that the ship had been set on fire.
The agency reported that the Russian Navy had "lost" the Vsevolod Bobrov in the purported strike off Snake Island.
The FleetMon sea-tracking news website identifies the Vsevolod Bobrov as a 95-meter-long transport ship.
In April, Russian officials dismissed Kyiv's claim that Ukrainian forces had damaged the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet flagship, Moskva.
But they later reported that the Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser that saw duty off Georgia, Crimea, and Syria, had sunk while being towed for repairs.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Hromadske International
G7 Gathers For Three Days Dominated By Talk Of Ukraine War
Foreign ministers and representatives from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7) gathered on Germany's Baltic coast on May 12 for a three-day meeting dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its wider impact, including on food and energy supplies.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, northeast of Hamburg, that the effects of the 11-week-old Ukrainian war on grain supplies have already made it a "global crisis."
Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter, including of wheat and other grains.
Russia has blockaded Black Sea and other trade routes in and out of its much smaller post-Soviet neighbor in the conflict, in addition to causing the death of thousands and widespread destruction through a military campaign widely employing massive aerial bombardment.
Baerbock said 25 million tons of grain that could feed "millions of people around the world" was currently blocked in Ukrainian ports, "particularly Odesa,” a Black Sea city of around 1 million.
“That's why we are discussing how the grain blockade exerted by Russia can be unblocked, how we can get the grain out to the world,” Baerbock said.
In addition to its members from the world's leading industrialized economies, the G7 invited ministers from Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, where Russia has kept around 1,500 troops for years despite Chisinau's requests to withdraw them, to Weissenhaus.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with German lawmakers and welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government's decisions to step up military support for Kyiv.
“We see a positive, positive dynamic,” Kuleba said, adding, "We have to make sure that this positive dynamic is maintained.”
The attendees are also expected to discuss climate change, which is another contributing factor in the mounting global food crisis, and relations with China.
Based on reporting by AP
Ukraine, Russia In 'Very Difficult' Talks To Evacuate Wounded Azovstal Fighters From Mariupol
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says authorities are negotiating with the Russian side on a possible evacuation of dozens of seriously wounded Ukrainian fighters trapped inside the Azovstal metals plant in the devastated southern city of Mariupol.
She cited a potential swap for captured Russian troops but said the talks are "very difficult."
"Currently, we are negotiating only about 38 seriously wounded [Ukrainian] fighters," Vereshchuk said via Telegram. "There are currently no talks on the exchange of 500 or 600 people, as reported by some media."
She discouraged public comments on any specifics of the talks or "interfering" to avoid misinforming or threatening progress.
The intense seven-week siege by Russian forces surrounding Azovstal has become a powerful symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Many of the civilians trapped inside Azovstal -- women, children, and elderly -- have been evacuated, although the government in Kyiv has suggested that 100 or so noncombatants may still be hiding in the warren-like tunnels and infrastructure of the nearly 90-year-old steel plant.
Vereshchuk said on May 10 that more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remained in the sprawling facility, the last pocket of resistance after more than two months of Russian encirclement and heavy fighting that has leveled large parts of the city.
She added in comments to the AFP news agency that "hundreds...with serious injuries who require urgent evacuation" are inside, with the situation "deteriorating every day."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week acknowledged his forces couldn't unblock Mariupol militarily and said preparations were under way for a second stage of evacuation to get the wounded and medics out.
Reports: Lithuania To Withdraw Its Ambassador To Russia
Russian news agencies have cited purported Lithuanian plans to withdraw Vilnius's ambassador to Moscow and shut down its consulate in St. Petersburg next month over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
They quoted Lithuanian national radio as saying a Lithuanian government resolution made public on May 12 describes the withdrawal of Ambassador Eitvydas Bajarunas on June 1 and the consulate's closure on June 7.
The decision to withdraw the ambassador was initially made by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on April 4.
He also said Lithuania had expelled Russia's ambassador to Vilnius, Aleksei Isakov, in response to reports that Russian forces killed dozens of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Photographs showing the bodies of some of the dead civilians in Bucha, northwest edge of Kyiv, with their hands bound have shocked many and prompted calls for stepped-up sanctions against Russia and the criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) voted overwhelmingly on May 12 to set up an investigation into allegations of abuses by Russian troops in areas of Ukraine where they have since withdrawn, leaving signs of torture, execution-style killings, and sexual violence, including in Bucha.
It cited the documentation by a UN team on the ground of apparent Russian atrocities.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and RIA Novosti
Russian Poet, RFE/RL Veteran Journalist Tsvetkov Dead At 75
Russian poet and longtime RFE/RL Russian Service journalist Aleksei Tsvetkov has died in Israel at the age of 75.
In a Facebook post, Tsvetkov's friend and New York-based poet Bakhyt Kenzheyev posted news of Tsvetkov's death in a hospital on May 12.
The cause of death was not immediately clear, but last week Tsvetkov announced on social media that he was hospitalized with a fever and pneumonia-like symptoms.
Tsvetkov was born in Ukraine and studied at universities in Odesa and Moscow.
He was a strident critic of Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine.
In the 1970s, Tsvetkov participated along with Kenzheyev, Aleksandr Soprovsky, and Sergei Gandlevsky in the underground group of poets known as Moscow Time.
Tsvetkov left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1975, after his arrest in Moscow and forced move to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.
Tsvetkov worked at RFE/RL in Munich and Prague from 1989 to 2004.
He anchored the RFE/RL Russian Service programs The Seventh Continent and The Atlantic Diary.
After leaving RFE/RL in 2004, he lived in Washington and New York.
He continued to contribute to RFE/RL’s Russian Service programs as a columnist and analyst.
In 2018, Tsvetkov moved to Israel.
He was the author of 10 books of poetry and translated Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
Oil Workers From Restive Kazakh Town Reach Nur-Sultan DemandIng Talks
NUR-SULTAN -- Oil workers from Kazakhstan's restive southwestern town of Zhanaozen have descended upon the capital, Nur-Sultan, to demand salary increases and improved work conditions.
Members of a group of around two dozen workers from the Kezbi oil company, a subsidiary of the OzenMunaiGas giant, told RFE/RL on May 12 that they had spent the previous night at the entrance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection demanding talks with ministry officials.
One of the workers, Berik Zhylkedliev, told RFE/RL that the group arrived 11 days ago and has tried to discuss their demands with officials at the Energy Ministry, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and state energy operator KazMunaiGas, but were unable to do so.
The oil workers say that, if their demands are not met, hundreds more who have been striking in Zhanaozen since April 18 will come to Nur-Sultan with their demands.
As the oil workers were talking to RFE/RL, several police vehicles, as well as dozens of men in civilian clothes monitoring the workers were seen nearby.
Kazakhstan’s chief labor inspector, Tolegen Ospanqulov, told RFE/RL that the oil workers' demands are being considered and they will be invited to KazMunaiGas "very soon."
Kazakh authorities are wary of protests in Zhanaozen, which has been the site of major demonstrations in the Central Asian nation for years.
In early January, protests in the volatile town over sudden hikes in the price of fuel led to nationwide anti-government protests that turned into deadly riots, which claimed at least 238 lives.
In December 2011, police fatally shot at least 16 people when dispersing protesting oil workers in the town.
Kosovo Applies For Council Of Europe In Move Sure To Anger Serbia
PRISTINA -- Kosovo has officially applied for membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), the continent's leading human rights organization, in an effort to seize on the recent exit of Russia.
The long-delayed application and prospect of Kosovar membership is aimed at strengthening the legal standing of the partially recognized Balkan country of around 1.9 million on the international stage.
It is also certain to anger neighboring Serbia, which doesn't recognize its former province's independence.
Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz delivered the application in person on May 12 at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, according to a video posted by her ministry.
"Today a new chapter unfolds for Kosovo at the Council of Europe," Gervalla-Schwarz said, noting that the application must still face scrutiny from the CoE general assembly and its ministerial committee.
She said her country "deserves to be a member...as soon as possible."
Gervalla-Schwarz called Kosovo "the most democratic, most pro-European, and the most optimistic country in the region."
In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, which is still opposed by Belgrade and Moscow along with a handful of EU member states.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after coordinated meetings alongside Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Berlin this week on normalizing relations with Pristina that Belgrade would "show you our teeth"if Kosovo applied for CoE membership.
“The day we find out that they have officially applied for membership in an organization, our response will be much stronger than they think and will not be just a statement to the media. Believe me, we will show you our teeth,” Vucic was quoted by local media as saying.
In a previous approval in principle of submitting an application, the Kosovar government stressed its fealty to the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms.
Emrush Ujkani, executive director of the European Investors Council, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that Kosovar membership in the CoE "would strengthen Kosovo's legal profile on the international stage" and noted that membership would provide Kosovar citizens access to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg.
More than 110 countries recognize Kosovo's sovereignty, but membership in the UN and many other institutions have eluded it, partly because of resistance from permanent Security Council members Russia and China.
Russia quit the Council of Europe under threat of expulsion last month after its membership was suspended one day after President Vladimir Putin launched Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Pristina has suggested it has sufficient backing among the 46-country membership to get the two-thirds majority required for acceptance.
Kosovo joined the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, a related democracy-and-rights advisory body, in 2014.
Then-President Hashim Thaci vowed unsuccessfully in 2017 to apply for Council of Europe membership within a year.
Thaci, who stands accused of war crimes and other serious offenses dating back to Kosovo's war of independence in 1998-99, was eventually succeeded by Vjosa Osmani in April 2021.
Kosovo's bid to join the UN science and culture organization, UNESCO, was defeated in 2015.
ORIGINAL BALKAN SERVICE STORY: https://www.slobodnaevropa.org/a/kosovo-savet-evrope-aplikacija/31845977.html
- By Current Time
Latvian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Removal Of Soviet Monument In Riga
Latvian lawmakers have approved a bill that allows a controversial Soviet monument in the capital, Riga, to be dismantled as the Baltic nation looks to further shed its Soviet-occupied past amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill amending a 1994 agreement between Latvia and Russia on the preservation of Soviet-era monuments in the Baltic state was approved on May 12.
"The changed geopolitical conditions...mean that Latvia can’t and won’t be bound to preserve...monuments to the Soviet occupation," Rihards Kols, the chairman of parliament’s commission on foreign affairs, said in explaining the move.
Latvia will continue to fulfill its international obligations regarding burials and cemeteries, he added.
The monument in Riga's Victory park has been a bone of contention between Latvia and Russia for years.
Each year on May 9, the Russian Embassy in Riga organizes events and concerts devoted to the Soviet role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in the World War II. Latvia has a large ethnic-Russia majority.
The events caused controversy among most of the citizens of the former Soviet republic, which since regaining independence in 1991 has become a member of NATO and European Union.
Latvia has approved many post-independence laws aimed at weeding out Russian influence and boosting the status of Latvian language and culture.
UN Rights Council Votes To Investigate Alleged Russian Killings, Torture, Other Abuses In Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has overwhelmingly approved a resolution to set up an investigation into allegations of abuses by Russian troops in areas of Ukraine they temporarily controlled.
The vote on May 12 was 33 members in favor and two countries -- China and Eritrea -- opposed.
Twelve countries abstained from the vote at the Geneva-based council.
The UNHRC's resolution cited apparent cases of torture, shootings, and sexual violence, along with other atrocities documented by a UN team on the ground.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who heads the council, said earlier that thousands of corpses have been found in the region of Kyiv after the retreat of Russian forces in what may be evidence of war crimes.
She said via videolink that authorities were working to verify the violations as Russia's war against Ukraine, which it launched in February, intensifies.
"The scale of unlawful killings, including indications of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet told the UNHRC as it debates whether to launch an official investigation into what happened when Russian forces moved into the Kyiv region as they looked to take the capital, only to encounter fierce resistance and eventually pull back in early April.
On May 12, the UNHRC condemned atrocities documented by experts in Russian-occupied territories and demanded access for humanitarian workers to people who have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the invasion began.
It cited allegations that many have been forced to go to Russia.
In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops from districts north of Kyiv, officials have been looking at whether civilians were summarily killed or executed by Russian troops, as well as a growing body of evidence pointing to possible rape and sexual violence.
Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back.
Russian authorities claim that their forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and said evidence has been staged in order to justify new Western sanctions against Moscow and to disrupt the peace negotiation process.
Soaring Bread Prices Trigger Street Protests In Iran
Iranians have staged street protests after authorities cut subsidies for imported wheat, a move that has led to a dramatic increase in the price of bread. Video posted to social media sites on May 11 purportedly showed protesters marching through the cities of Dezful and Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Amid the rallies, authorities have imposed a near-total shutdown of mobile and home broadband data in parts of the province.
Nike Halts Sponsorship Of Russian Soccer Club Spartak Moscow
U.S. sports apparel giant Nike has ended its 17-year cooperation with Russian Premier League Football club Spartak Moscow after the team was ruled out of next season's European competitions because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Nike has notified FC Spartak of the termination of the sponsorship contract due to the fact that, in accordance with the UEFA verdict, our club will not be able to participate in European competitions next season," the club said an a statement on May 12.
"The leadership of Spartak's commercial department is now working on finding a new equipment supplier," it added.
Nike has yet to comment publicly on the issue.
On May 2, European soccer's governing body, UEFA, announced a ban on Russian men's clubs next season in response to the war launched by Moscow on Ukraine in February.
Under the ban, Russian soccer teams will be barred from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League competitions.
Earthquake Hits Eastern Uzbekistan Near Border With Afghanistan
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude has rocked the eastern part of Uzbekistan.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake on May 12 struck 97 kilometers northwest of Termiz, a city on the Uzbek-Afghan border with about 140,000 residents.
The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, it added.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Kazakh Group Defending Rights Of Ethnic Kin In Xinjiang To Create Political Party
AKLMATY, Kazakhstan -- A group in Kazakhstan involved in defending the rights of ethnic Kazakhs in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang has announced it will create a political party in the Central Asian state.
Leaders and activists of the group Naghyz Atazhurt (Real Fatherland) announced the move at a press conference in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on May 12.
"Our goal is to contribute to the process of the democratic political system while taking into account our people's traditions, language, national characteristics," the group's leader, Bekzat Maqsutuly, said.
In a sign of the party's platform, Maqsutuly accused the authorities of doing nothing to assist ethnic Kazakhs in Xinjiang who want to move to Kazakhstan.
He said that anti-government protests in early January, where more than 200 people died as security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators, "showed that the current authorities do not care about the fate of Kazakh citizens."
"We understood that the problems faced by ethnic Kazakhs abroad cannot be resolved unless real legal institutions, rule of law and justice, are established in Kazakhstan," Maqsutuly said.
Naghyz Atazhurt, formerly known as Atazhurt Eriktileri (Volunteers of the Fatherland), has campaigned for the release of ethnic Kazakhs held in so-called re-education camps in Xinjiang.
The United Nations has said an estimated 1 million ethnic Uyghurs and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim indigenous people of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, were being held in what it described as "counterextremism centers" in Xinjian.
The UN also said millions more had been forced into internment camps.
China says that the facilities are "centers for vocational education and training."
Germany's Siemens Exiting Russian Market Completely Over War In Ukraine
The German industrial and technology group Siemens AG says it will fully stop operations and leave the Russian market over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the latest blow to an economy already ravaged by international sanctions and the exodus of hundreds of firms.
In a statement on May 12, the multinational firm said it "has started proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities" in Russia.
“We condemn the war in Ukraine and have decided to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia. This was not an easy decision, given our duty of care for our employees and long-standing customer relationships, in a market where we have been active for almost 170 years," President and CEO Ronald Busch said, adding, "we provide humanitarian assistance to our colleagues and the people of Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace."
Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hundreds of companies from around the world and across all sectors have halted operations in Russia or pulled out of the country completely.
Siemens had already suspended all new business in Russia and Belarus, which has provided the Kremlin with support during the war.
In Russia, Siemens produced household appliances and electronics. It also produced Lastochka (Swallow) electric trains and freight electric locomotives in a joint venture with the Ural Locomotives railway engineering company, and provided technical support to Russian-made Sapsan high-speed electric express trains.
"The business will manage the orderly process to wind down its activities in line with regulatory requirements and international sanctions," Siemens said.
Ukraine Says Grain Exports Drop By More Than Half In May
Ukraine's grain exports this month have fallen by more than half amid fears Russia's unprovoked invasion may have a massive impact on food supplies around the world.
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry data released on May 12 shows this month's exports stood at 298,000 tons -- 284,000 tons of corn, 8,000 tons of barley, and 6,000 tons of wheat -- compared to 667,000 tons of cereals in the same period of May last year.
It did not say how the grain was delivered.
Ukraine, a major grain producer, exported up to 6 million tons of grain a month before Russia invaded the country in February. Most of it, some 4.5 million tons, was exported through seaports.
Ukraine has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border, its small Danube River ports, or the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
On May 2, Ukraine temporarily closed four seaports until the country "regains control over" them.
Based on reporting by Reuters and RFI
Jailed Georgian Ex-President Transferred To Clinic For Treatment
TBILISI -- Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred from a detention center to a private medical institution in Tbilisi for treatment.
Georgian officials said on May 12 that Saakashvili was transferred to the Vivamed clinic in the Georgian capital after several days of negotiations.
Saakashvili's physicians have said that the former president suffers from strong post-traumatic stress and anorexia that most likely developed after he held two separate hunger strikes while in custody.
The doctors have concluded the 54-year-old needs urgent and complex neuropsychological and physical treatment for his ailments.
Saakashvili's relatives, friends, and supporters have demanded Saakashvili be allowed to travel abroad to receive medical treatment.
Earlier this week, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze proposed moving Saakashvili to a civilian medical clinic for treatment.
Bregadze's statement came the same day a Tbilisi court decided to postpone the former president's trial on embezzlement charges, as he was unable to attend because of his health.
Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 until 2013, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he calls politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.
Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev Released From Prison
Former Russian Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 for bribery, has been released from prison after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court ruling last month that accepted his request for early parole.
Ulyukayev left Correctional Colony No. 1 on May 12, climbing into a Range Rover SUV vehicle that was accompanied by two more vehicles without license plates.
A court in Tver ruled on April 27 that it would grant Ulyukayev his request for an early release, saying that the ruling would take force on May 12 if prosecutors did not launch an appeal.
Ulyukayev was convicted in December 2017 of taking a "large bribe" and sentenced to eight years in a strict-regime prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 130 million rubles ($1.8 million).
Ulyukayev, who was fired by President Vladimir Putin hours after his arrest in the middle of the night in November 2016, is the highest Russian official to be arrested since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
He was found guilty of taking a $2 million in cash from the head of state-run oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin. Sechin is a longtime Putin associate.
Prosecutors said the bribe was given in exchange for Ulyukayev approving the sale of Bashneft, a state-controlled oil company, to Rosneft.
Police detained Ulyukayev inside Rosneft headquarters shortly after Sechin handed him the cash inside a lockable brown bag, prosecutors said.
Ulyukayev has said he thought the package contained a gift but that a trap had been set for him.
Ulyukayev, 66, was seen as a member of the liberal camp in the Russian ruling elite, while Sechin, a longtime former deputy chief of staff at the Kremlin, is perceived as a hard-liner and one of Putin's closest allies.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Finland Takes Step Toward NATO Despite Threats From Moscow
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have come out in support of dropping the country's long-held stance of neutrality, saying the Nordic nation should join the NATO military alliance in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The move, which is expected to happen quickly and at the same time as neighboring Sweden, would mark a major shift in Europe's security structure and flies in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in part to halt the further expansion of NATO to its borders.
Moscow reacted sharply to the news, saying it will consider "necessary measures in order to balance the situation" if Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, joins the alliance.
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement on May 12.
Debate on joining NATO was sparked by growing security fears after Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in February.
Finland's next step is a meeting of a special committee on May 15 made up of the president, prime minister and up to six other cabinet ministers. It will make the formal decision whether to submit a Finnish application.
The proposal will then be presented to parliament for a debate on May 16.
While no formal date is expected to be announced immediately for when accession could take place, NATO will hold a summit in Madrid on June 28-29.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed at that time if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's desk by the end of May.
In response to the news, Stoltenberg said Finland's entry would be "smooth and swift."
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen quickly applauded the joint statement, saying his country will "warmly welcome" Finland to NATO as the move will strengthen the alliance and "our common security."
"Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application," he added in a tweet.
The announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply and it, along with Sweden, is expected to experience few problems integrating into the alliance.
Both countries have been in NATO's Partnership for Peace program since 1994, and its Enhanced Opportunity Partners 20 years later. The two structures ensure smoother cooperation with NATO for countries not part of the alliance.
The membership ratification process normally takes about a year, as the national parliaments of all 30 NATO members must debate and vote on the issue -- frequently after first debating it in committee.
But high-ranking politicians and officials from both Sweden and Finland have been busy touring various NATO capitals in recent months to request considerably accelerated processes.
Finland Moves Toward NATO Membership, Ukraine Claims Gains Against Russian Troops
Finland has announced its desire to join NATO "without delay," prompting a sharp warning from the Kremlin as Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin has said he launched to prevent the alliance's expansion, reshapes Europe's security architecture.
Russia also appeared to lose ground on the battlefield on May 12, with Ukraine's military claiming it had pushed back Russian forces in a counterattack in the east that could mark the beginning of a shift in the momentum of the war.
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.
Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border and a turbulent relationship with Russia, has stepped up its cooperation with NATO since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
Putin cited in part what he called the threat from NATO, which expanded eastwards after the Cold War, as a reason for launching his invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement in Helsinki prompted Russia to warn that it would have to take "military-technical" steps in response.
"The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Asked whether Finland's membership would be a threat, Peskov answered: "definitely."
"Everything will depend on how this process takes place, how far the military infrastructure will move towards our borders," he said.
In Helsinki, Niisto and Marin said in their statement that a special committee will announce a formal Finnish decision on a membership bid on May 15 as another Nordic country, the traditionally neutral Sweden, is also expected to announce its intention to join NATO in the coming days.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed when the alliance holds a summit in Madrid on June 28-29 if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s desk by the end of this month.
Finland fought two wars with the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, repelling an attempted invasion but losing 10 percent of its territory in the subsequent peace agreement.
Finland maintained its neutrality in the postwar period, acting at times as an intermediary between Moscow and the West.
The diplomatic moves made abroad came as Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, a city located just 40 kilometers from the border.
In its daily intelligence bulletin, Britain's Ministry of Defense noted that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv area was "a tacit recognition of Russia's inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population."
Russian forces continue to pound a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance, its defenders said.
Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of badly wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that negotiations were under way to release the wounded. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Russia hasn't confirmed any talks on the subject.
Officials said in recent weeks that about 100,000 residents could still be trapped in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000.
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to cease-fires to evacuate residents, but those efforts have subsequently failed most of the time.
Russia, meanwhile, said on May 12 that its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa.
Earlier on May 12, leaders of the European Union warned that Russia posed the "most direct threat" to world order and called Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "barbaric" as heavy fighting in the east and south of the country continued.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is in Japan together with European Council President Charles Michel, held talks on May 12 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that have touched on Moscow's invasion.
Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," von der Leyen said after meeting Kishida.
As fighting raged in southern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said it will not reopen the suspended Sokhranovka gas transit route from Russia to European customers until it obtains control over its gas transit system.
On May 11, Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv announced it would stop Russian shipments through a hub in the east, blaming interference by Russian forces in the region.
It was the first time exports have been disrupted since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the immediate effect is likely to be limited because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
