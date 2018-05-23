Daughter Of Poisoned Russian Double Agent Says Recovery 'Slow, Painful'

The daughter of the Russian double agent who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent says her recovery has been slow and painful, and that she hopes to return to Russia someday.

Yulia Skripal, whose father Sergei was also poisoned, made the comments in a handwritten statement released to the media on May 23.

Both Skripals were hospitalized in critical condition in early March after being found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury.

Yulia was released from the hospital last month, and her father last week. Since her release, she’s been under the protection of British law enforcement.

"The fact that a nerve agent was used to do this is shocking, My life has been turned upside down," Skripal said in a statement.

"We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination. Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful," she said in her statement.

Britain blamed Russia for poisoning the two with a nerve agent known as Novichok, and expelled dozens of diplomats in response.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The incident was the first known use of a military-grade nerve agent on European soil since World War II.

A former officer with Russian military intelligence, Sergei Skripal was arrested in the early 2000s and accused of passing secrets to British intelligence. He was later pardoned and allowed to leave Russia for Britain in a 2010 spy swap.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters