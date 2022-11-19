News
Russia Trying To Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official has said. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of its energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in. Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, told reporters on November 19 during a trip to the Middle East that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses that have so far prevented the Russian military from establishing dominance of the skies above Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Bulgaria Charges Five With Helping Istanbul Bombing Suspect
Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend's bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people and wounded 81, prosecutors said.
Five people have been charged with assisting the suspect and giving him "logistical" help to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor's office, said on November 19.
Local television channels said three of the people charged were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
Turkey on November 18 jailed 17 people over the November 13 blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) it designates as a "terror group." The victims include two girls aged 9 and 15.
With reporting by AFP
Explosion Kills At Least Nine On Russia's Sakhalin Island
A gas explosion in an apartment building has killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, regional authorities said.
A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments on November 19 at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (0230 GMT/UTC), authorities said.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble. He said some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for.
The regional prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the explosion while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on causing death and damage to property through negligence.
Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan.
According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said.
With reporting by AP
'Most' APEC Members Condemn War In Ukraine
Asia-Pacific leaders have added their voices to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying "most" of them condemned the war. The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum issued a joint declaration on November 19 after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.
U.K. Says Iran 'Spreading Bloodshed' From Mideast To Kyiv
Britain's foreign minister has hit out at Iran for "spreading bloodshed" and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that they say Moscow has used in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine. "Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain on November 19. "The regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine."
Moldovan Ex-President Dodon Freed From House Arrest, Vows To 'Continue Fight'
Former President Igor Dodon has been released from house arrest in connection with multiple criminal charges but ordered to not leave the country for 60 days.
The freeing of the pro-Moscow Dodon on November 18 followed a ruling by the country's Supreme Court of Justice in which the judges rejected the anti-corruption prosecutor's office's request to extend the home detention.
Dodon, who heads the Socialist Party and had been under house arrest since May 26, immediately vowed to supporters outside the courthouse after his release that he would continue to protest against Moldova's pro-Western leadership under President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.
"This is our first victory, but the fight continues," Dodon, who has long favored closer ties to Russia, said in Chisinau.
Thousands of protesters have filled Chisinau's streets in recent weeks to shout down Gavrilita's government amid a mounting winter energy crisis and spiking inflation as Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine grinds on, a situation further complicated by recent hacks of senior officials' social-media accounts.
Anti-corruption prosecutor Petru Iarmaliuc last month forwarded the so-called "Kuliok" file to the court accusing Dodon of enabling corruption and accepting support from "a criminal group" for his Socialists.
He is alleged to have received as much as $1 million in 2019 from Democratic oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc and a confidant, Sergei Iaralov.
The investigations are continuing.
The U.S. Treasury last month announced sanctions against former Moldovan politicians including former legislator and Democratic Party (PDM) head Plahotniuc and fugitive businessman and party leader Ihor Shor and his wife, along with and a handful of Russian nationals.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 3 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania, is hugely reliant on Russian gas and energy.
Russia's Gazprom has suggested it could suspend gas supplies to Moldova over a payment dispute.
Fierce Fighting Under Way In Eastern Ukraine As Russia Continues To Target Civilian Infrastructure
Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have met fierce resistance, as Moscow keeps pounding civilian infrastructure, leaving millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness amid severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on November 19 that the Russian military launched 10 air strikes and 10 missile strikes over the previous day, also carrying out 42 rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure and causing damage in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, where thousands of people were left without heating.
"The enemy continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law as well as laws and customs of war. Civilian infrastructure objectives in Zaporizhzhya were hit by a missile," the General Staff said in its morning report, without giving further details.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhya region, said more than 17,000 people were left without heating as a result of the Russian missile attack.
"The consequence of the nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhya was a disruption of the heating supply in one of the city's districts. The rocket explosions damaged the central heating pipelines and stopped the supply of coolant to 123 high-rise buildings, in which more than 17,000 people live," Starukh said.
The Zaporizhzhya region hosts Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
The secretary of Zaporizhzhya's local council said there may be people under the rubble of an infrastructure facility that was hit by Russian missiles late on November 18.
The secretary, Anatoliy Kurtev, said via Telegram that five "incoming" blasts had been recorded and rescuers were on the scene.
"A fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack. There may be people under the rubble right now," he said. "Ordinary, peaceful people who were simply at work at that time and who posed absolutely no threat to the Kremlin henchmen."
The Ukrainian military successfully repelled six Russian attacks in the Donbas, while Kyiv's air force launched seven strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel in the east, the General Staff said.
The Russians "are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavliv directions," it said, adding that Ukrainian forces repelled waves of attacks in Donetsk, mainly in the areas of Bilohoryivka, Zelenopil, and Klishchiyivka.
Ukrainian forces also hit and destroyed a key military base on the Kinburn Spit, which is attached to the Kinburn Peninsula in the Black Sea, the military said.
The Kinburn Spit was first captured by the Russians in June and has remained one of the last occupied territories in southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military said the sandy area had been the "focus of enemy's life force, weapons, and equipment."
Despite the heavy fighting and the widespread destruction inflicted on Ukraine, peace will "only" be possible if the country's 1991 borders are restored, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 19.
"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian Army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 18 that "brutal fighting" continues in the east, but suggested that in some areas they expect "future successes."
He said that "everywhere we are holding [our] positions."
RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.
"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region," Zelenskiy said, adding that "there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull."
He didn't elaborate on his reference to expected "future successes" in some areas of the battlefield.
Ukrainian forces have recently reported slower gains than in the past two months, and Russian missile attacks on power infrastructure all over the country have left around 10 million Ukrainians without power and natural gas as temperatures plummet on the cusp of the cold season.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on November 18 that nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure had been disabled by Russian strikes.
"Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said.
Officials have said stretched repair teams are working at maximum capacity to try to return power but that land mines, further attacks, and other obstacles are slowing their progress.
But Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said on November 19 that Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by the end of the year and the entire war with Russia would be over by the spring.
Havrylov, a retired major general, told Sky News that such a development could be helped by what is known as a "black swan" event -- something unpredictable -- happening in Russia, such as the sudden collapse of the regime of President Vladimir Putin.
"I think Russia can face a black swan in their country, inside Russia and it can contribute to the success of us with Crimea," Havrylov said, without elaborating.
There was "also a military option as well with some kind of combination of forces, resources, and something else," he added, without explaining what he meant by "something else."
Havrylov said Ukraine would never stop fighting until victory and had even factored in the potential of a Russian nuclear strike.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and Newsweek
Yale Researchers Cite Evidence Of 'Targeted Campaign' Of Terror By Kherson's Russian Occupiers
Yale researchers with U.S. State Department backing say they have documented allegations of extrajudicial detentions and disappearances under Russian occupation in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Kherson that are "consistent with an intentional and targeted campaign."
The team, from the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) through a program called the Conflict Observatory, noted accusations ahead of Russia's February 24 all-out invasion of Ukraine that Moscow planned to capture or kill potential opposition figures and prominent residents in occupied areas.
The report documents the detentions and disappearances of 226 individuals in the Kherson region between March and October.
The demographic and professional profiles of these individuals demonstrate a pattern that reflects the pre-meditated campaign alleged before the invasion,"the report says.
"These findings demonstrate a range of alarming allegations about treatment of detainees, including allegations of deaths in custody; the widespread use of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment (CIDT); pillage from detainees; sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); forced participation in propaganda videos; enforced disappearances; potential reprisal detentions; threats to relatives; and monitoring, tampering with, or seizure of electronic devices."
The only major regional hub overrun so far in the nearly nine-month-old invasion, Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this month after a surprise withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops,
It was the latest in a flurry of publicly bruising victories by Ukrainian defenders over the Russian invaders.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on November 18 that investigators in Kherson region had uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left.
Accusations Of Widespread Atrocities
Moscow has rejected accusations of abuses or widespread atrocities by its troops.
But mass graves and evidence of execution-style killings and devastation uncovered following Russian withdrawals from communities including Bucha, Iziyum, and Lyman have strengthened arguments for international investigations by the UN and other bodies.
"The report details demographic patterns of the people detained or disappeared, the widespread allegations of abuse -- including torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment -- and the implications of these allegations in international humanitarian and human rights law," the Conflict Observatory said in issuing its report on November 18.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video on Novembe17 of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time. Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
Russia has also routinely used missiles and aerial attacks to target schools, civilian areas like shopping malls with no obvious military targets, and civilian infrastructure including massive recent attacks knocking out much of Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure in the war.
The Conflict Observatory is supported by the U.S. State Department but compiles and documents evidence independently regarding alleged abuses.
In noting the publication of the report, the State Department said "The United States remains unwavering in its support of the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom."
It added: "There is only one country waging this unprovoked, premeditated war of choice with willful disregard for human life: Russia. The United States is committed to holding those responsible to account, no matter how long that takes. The people of Ukraine demand and deserve justice."
Stepanakert's Ethnic Armenian Leadership Rejects Idea Of Unmediated Talks With Azerbaijan
The de facto leadership of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan, but only in an international format with the participation of mediators, a senior representative in Stepanakert said on November 18.
The official, Davit Babayan, was responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Baku was ready to talk to Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh but considered it an internal affair.
“What Aliyev suggests is nothing but an ultimate surrender for us in which a aboriginal group who have realized their 'guilt' will show repentance and beg Mother Azerbaijan to forgive them and allow them to live in the Azerbaijani land,” Babayan, the ethnic Armenians' de facto foreign minister in the region, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in an interview.
He said that instead, Stepanakert suggests using the format of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), even though it has been largely inactive since the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
“There can be some meetings, but not in the format of Azerbaijan-Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]," Babayan said. "It can be a format involving Azerbaijan, Artsakh, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France; it could be in various compositions, at different places, but it must be internationally recognized. And the only internationally recognized format [for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh] is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group."
Since the 2020 intensification, Baku has publicly refused to talk to Armenia or any other country regarding the future of the region.
Under the terms of a Russia-brokered cease-fire, Moscow currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and along a five-kilometer-wide corridor linking the region with Armenia.
Officials in Baku frequently assert that the Russian peacekeeping mission is deployed in the Karabakh region on a temporary basis.
In his public statements, Aliyev has also repeatedly said that the activities of the Minsk Group are no longer necessary since, as he puts it, “the conflict is now history.”
On November 17, Aliyev rejected the idea of negotiations with Ruben Vardanyan, a former Russian businessman of Armenian descent who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, moved to Nagorno-Karabakh, and took on a leadership role in its government. The Azerbaijani leader described Vardanyan as a person “sent from Moscow with a clear agenda.”
Yerevan-born Vardanyan, who currently holds the post of de facto state minister, an equivalent of prime minister in Nagorno-Karabakh, responded with a call for “a more constructive tone.” He said he fully met the criteria for a negotiator put forward by the Azerbaijani president as someone who “lives in Karabakh and wants to live there.”
Vardanyan also said talks between Stepanakert and Baku should be conducted through international mediators, including Russia, the United States, and France.
Meanwhile, in a Twitter post on November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukian, contested Aliyev’s claim that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is an internal matter for Azerbaijan.
“No internal matter has ever been dealt with for decades by three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the OSCE and now also by the EU. The issue of human rights hasn’t been considered an internal issue for seven decades, since World War II,” Marukian wrote.
Kosovo War Crimes Expert Named Special Counsel In January 6 And Trump Documents Investigations In U.S.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on November 18 that he has named former Hague war-crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee two investigations related to possible interference in the transfer of power after the U.S. presidential election in 2020 and to the removal of classified documents after Donald Trump left office. The Justice Department said Trump's new run for the presidency prompted Garland's decision to use a special counsel. Smith has stepped down from his role investigating war crimes in Kosovo. which he had been doing since 2018.
To see the Justice Department announcement, click here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/appointment-special-counsel-0
Poland Installs Monitoring Gear On Belarus Border Wall
Polish officials on November 18 inspected the initial installation phase of high-tech monitoring equipment along a metal wall on the border with Belarus geared toward preventing thousands of migrants from crossing into the European Union country. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To see the original AP story, click here.
Finland To Start Building Fence On Russian Border Next Year
The construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said on November 18, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. Finland’s 1,340-kilometer border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member. To see the original AP story, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher Sent To Prison For Insulting Lukashenka, Dead KGB Officer
MINSK -- A 69-year-old retired teacher has been sentenced by a Belarusian court to two years in prison for comments that "insulted" disputed leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a KGB officer killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
The court in the northern town of Myory handed down the sentence against Ema Stsepulyonak on November 18 after finding her guilty in a weeklong trial of insulting Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, and the dead officer.
Little is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Lukashenka has publicly chided people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying, "We have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Multiple individuals have received prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests after a presidential election in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranians Protest At Funeral For Child Killed In Shooting
An anti-government protest erupted at the funeral of a 9-year-old Iranian boy whose mother blames security forces for shooting him dead after their family vehicle was stopped near an ongoing protest. User-generated videos showed hundreds of people gathered at Kian Pirfalak's funeral on November 18 in the southwestern city of Izeh, where his mother read out an adaptation of a famous children's poem to criticize Iran's leadership. To see the original AP story, click here.
Turkish And Ukrainian Presidents Discuss Extended Grain Deal, Says Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and both men congratulated each other on the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal, Erdogan's office said on November 18. The Turkish president told Zelenskiy that both the grain deal and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Uzbek Senate Approves Deal With Kyrgystan On Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- The Uzbek Senate has approved agreements with Kyrgyzstan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two Central Asian nations.
The Senate's chairwoman, Tanzila Norboeva, said after the agreements were unanimously approved on November 18 that the documents will help to solve long-time issues between the two nations.
The Uzbek parliament's lower chamber approved the agreements on November 14, while Kyrgyz lawmakers gave them the green light amid public protests on November 17. Both country's presidents must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, more than 20 members of a group called the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee were arrested in Bishkek and sent to pretrial detention for two months after they openly challenged the deal. They were charged with planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, and other noted public figures and human rights activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
The two Central Asian countries share a more than 1,300-kilometer border.
Poland Says It Will Not Allow Russian Delegation At OSCE Talks
Poland will not allow a Russian delegation attend a meeting of the world's largest security body in Europe next month, the country's Foreign Ministry said on November 18. Spokesman Lukasz Jasina replied in the affirmative when asked whether Moscow was being refused access to the December meeting in central Poland of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a member. For the original AFP story, click here.
Protesters Set Fire To Late Iranian Leader Khomeini's House
Iranian protesters have set fire to the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the central Iranian city of Khomein.
Videos posted on social media show the house, which now serves as the Khomeini Museum, on fire late on November 17.
Despite the video clips, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency denied the reports and claimed that the house was still open to visitors.
According to Reuters, the images released on November 17 match old photos of the building, but Reuters said it could not confirm the exact time of the fire.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the incident happened on the night of November 17. At the same time, there were reports of protest gatherings in the city of Khomein, the hometown of Ruhollah Khomeini.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
During these protests, people repeatedly burned pictures of the former leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, and chanted slogans against the current leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ayatollah Khomeini served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989.
He was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which saw the ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the end of the Persian monarchy.
Following the revolution, Khomeini became the country's first supreme leader, a position created in the constitution of the Islamic republic as the highest-ranking political and religious authority of the nation, which he held until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Authorities Sentence More Activists Amid Crackdown
Belarusian authorities have sentenced more oppositionists and rights activists as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A court in the western city of Hrodna on November 18 sentenced political prisoner Alesya Bunevich to 3 1/2 years in prison for "illegal border crossing." Judge Dzmitry Hryshyn held the trial behind closed doors. Human rights activists say Bunevich pleaded not guilty.
Bunevich, the director of a publishing house in Lithuania that issues books in Belarusian, was arrested in early April after she arrived in Belarus to mark the first anniversary of her mother's death.
Rights groups in Belarus say Bunevich's arrest was politically motivated and they have recognized her as a political prisoner.
Also on November 18, a court in Minsk sentenced another political prisoner, Alyaksandr Kukharenka, to two years of open prison on a charge of organizing and preparing activities to disrupt the social order.
Open prison is a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a "khimiya" sentence is seen as less harsh because a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
The charge against Kukharenka stemmed from his online repost of an article in August criticizing prosecutors for their reluctance to investigate the apparent murder of Raman Bandarenka, one of thousands of protesters who challenged the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that handed a sixth term to Lukashenka.
In the western city of Slonim, local activist Viktar Marchyk was sentenced to seven days in jail on November 18 on a charge of distributing of extremist materials.
Marchyk's charges also stem from his reposting of materials on social networks in 2020-2021 that the authorities deemed to be extremist.
Marchyk is a member of the Belarusian National Congress group and an activist for the European Belarus civic movement.
Russian Justice Ministry Adds Banned Tatar Group To Its Extremist List
Russia's Justice Ministry has added the banned All-Tatar Public Center (TIU) to its list of extremist organizations, the Federal Security Service said on November 18. In June, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan labeled the leading NGO, which is involved in promoting and protecting Tatar history, culture, and language, as an extremist group. The TIU started its activities in 1989. In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on NGOs, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia. To read the original story by Interfax, click here.
Hungary Will Not Support EU Aid Plan To Ukraine, Orban Says
Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on November 18, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Orban said that, while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health-care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakh Authorities Warn Of 'Repercussions' For Rallies On Election Day
ASTANA -- Kazakh authorities have warned citizens of the Central Asian nation against holding rallies on November 20 when voting will take place in an early presidential election.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on November 18 that "a banned group has been calling for illegal rallies and other illegal activities" on the day of the vote, adding that "those who follow such calls will face legal prosecution."
The statement did not mention the group, but a day earlier, the Committee of National Security said it detained seven people suspected of planning "riots" during the presidential election, following online calls for action by exiled former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, his Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK), and the Koshe (Street) Party, which are banned in the country as extremist.
In recent days, Ablyazov has called on Kazakh citizens to hold mass protests on November 20 saying the vote is illegal as no real opposition candidates were allowed to take part in the contest against President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in the tightly controlled country.
Meanwhile Kazakh authorities have detained dozens of opposition and human rights activists in efforts to ward off the possibility of such demonstrations.
On November 18, a court in Almaty sentenced opposition activist Aigerim Tileuzhan to two months of house arrest for her role in unprecedented anti-government protests in January that were violently dispersed by police, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Toqaev faces five opponents whom he is expected to easily beat in the November 20 snap leadership vote where a newly introduced seven-year term is up for grabs.
While he appears to be taking the election challengers lightly -- as evidenced by the fact that he sent a representative to the only televised debate among candidates last week -- opposition activists have been piling on pressure for an explanation of his decision to invite troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the January unrest, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response To MH17 Verdict
The Dutch government said on November 18 that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it said was Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on November 17 that the Dutch court's decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader for shooting down the Malaysian airliner "neglected impartiality." To see the original Reuters story, click here:
Kyrgyz Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term For 2009 Killing Of Opposition Politician
LEBEDINOVKA, Kyrgyzstan -- A Kyrgyz man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the assassination of opposition politician Medet Sadyrkulov, a killing that shocked the Central Asian nation in 2009.
The Alumudun district court in the northern Chui region sentenced Sanjar Saparbekov on November 18 after finding him guilty of murder and kidnapping as well as the destruction of private property and documents.
Saparbekov, a childhood friend of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son, Maksim, was arrested in November last year. His trial started in February.
The court concluded that Saparbekov, who is a former professional kickboxer, knocked Sadyrkulov down and suffocated him to death before simulating a traffic accident.
Saparbekov pleaded not guilty, insisting that his involvement in the high-profile murder had not been proven.
Medet Sadyrkulov and two associates were found dead in a burned-out car near Bishkek in March 2009. The deaths were initially ruled to be the result of a traffic accident.
But the high-profile case was reopened, and the deaths were reassigned as assassinations after President Bakiev fled the country in April 2010 following mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bishkek.
Sadyrkulov was killed shortly after he left a job as Bakiev's chief of staff to join the opposition. He had previously served as chief of staff to Bakiev's predecessor, Askar Akaev.
In 2012, a Bishkek court convicted Kurmanbek Bakiev and his brother, Janysh Bakiev, in absentia of being involved in the killings. They were sentenced to 24 years in prison and life imprisonment, respectively.
In a separate trial held that year, five former security officers were also sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the killings.
Kurmanbek Bakiev, who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2005 until 2010, has been living with his family in Belarus since his ouster. Belarusian authorities have refused to extradite him and his relatives to Kyrgyzstan.
Family Says Iranian Student Killed By Police Bullet, Rejecting Official Claim That She Died In A Fall
The family of Iranian protester Aylar Haghi, who was killed in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on November 16, she was slain by direct gunfire from security agents and not as a result of a fall from a height, as officials have claimed.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, a close relative of Aylar Haghi said on November 18 that Haghi's family are under pressure to sign a statement saying their daughter died due to an accident, otherwise they will not hand over her body.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
Relatives said Aylar Haghi, a fourth-year medical student at Azad University in Tabriz, hoped for a better future for Iran's youth and encouraged others to take to the streets and protest.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
In some cases, authorities of the Islamic republic have forced the families of the dead to repeat official accounts of the death of their loved ones in front of television cameras.
Nasrin Shakarami, the mother of 17-year-old Nika Shakrami, told Radio Farda that the authorities have attempted to call her several times in an apparent effort to get her to "confess" that her daughter was killed by a fall from a height.
"I never answered them, but they have called people close to me and have warned and threatened that Nika's mother must come forward and say what we tell her and ‘confess,’” she said.
"They want to force me into confessing in front of their camera and say that Nika either took her own life or that it was an accident," she added.
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, said that security agents had summoned him as well and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
