Russia Trying To Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have met fierce resistance, as Moscow keeps pounding civilian infrastructure, leaving millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness amid severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on November 19 that the Russian military launched 10 air strikes and 10 missile strikes over the previous day, also carrying out 42 rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure and causing damage in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, where thousands of people were left without heating.

"The enemy continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law as well as laws and customs of war. Civilian infrastructure objectives in Zaporizhzhya were hit by a missile," the General Staff said in its morning report, without giving further details.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhya region, said more than 17,000 people were left without heating as a result of the Russian missile attack.

"The consequence of the nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhya was a disruption of the heating supply in one of the city's districts. The rocket explosions damaged the central heating pipelines and stopped the supply of coolant to 123 high-rise buildings, in which more than 17,000 people live," Starukh said.

The Zaporizhzhya region hosts Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

The secretary of Zaporizhzhya's local council said there may be people under the rubble of an infrastructure facility that was hit by Russian missiles late on November 18.

The secretary, Anatoliy Kurtev, said via Telegram that five "incoming" blasts had been recorded and rescuers were on the scene.

"A fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack. There may be people under the rubble right now," he said. "Ordinary, peaceful people who were simply at work at that time and who posed absolutely no threat to the Kremlin henchmen."

The Ukrainian military successfully repelled six Russian attacks in the Donbas, while Kyiv's air force launched seven strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel in the east, the General Staff said.

The Russians "are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavliv directions," it said, adding that Ukrainian forces repelled waves of attacks in Donetsk, mainly in the areas of Bilohoryivka, Zelenopil, and Klishchiyivka.

Ukrainian forces also hit and destroyed a key military base on the Kinburn Spit, which is attached to the Kinburn Peninsula in the Black Sea, the military said.

The Kinburn Spit was first captured by the Russians in June and has remained one of the last occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said the sandy area had been the "focus of enemy's life force, weapons, and equipment."

Despite the heavy fighting and the widespread destruction inflicted on Ukraine, peace will "only" be possible if the country's 1991 borders are restored, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 19.

"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian Army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 18 that "brutal fighting" continues in the east, but suggested that in some areas they expect "future successes."

He said that "everywhere we are holding [our] positions."

RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.

"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region," Zelenskiy said, adding that "there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull."

He didn't elaborate on his reference to expected "future successes" in some areas of the battlefield.

Ukrainian forces have recently reported slower gains than in the past two months, and Russian missile attacks on power infrastructure all over the country have left around 10 million Ukrainians without power and natural gas as temperatures plummet on the cusp of the cold season.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on November 18 that nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure had been disabled by Russian strikes.

"Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said.

Officials have said stretched repair teams are working at maximum capacity to try to return power but that land mines, further attacks, and other obstacles are slowing their progress.

Ukrainian forces have recently reported slower gains than in the past two months.

But Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said on November 19 that Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by the end of the year and the entire war with Russia would be over by the spring.

Havrylov, a retired major general, told Sky News that such a development could be helped by what is known as a "black swan" event -- something unpredictable -- happening in Russia, such as the sudden collapse of the regime of President Vladimir Putin.

"I think Russia can face a black swan in their country, inside Russia and it can contribute to the success of us with Crimea," Havrylov said, without elaborating.

There was "also a military option as well with some kind of combination of forces, resources, and something else," he added, without explaining what he meant by "something else."

Havrylov said Ukraine would never stop fighting until victory and had even factored in the potential of a Russian nuclear strike.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and Newsweek