Assassinations Of Two Russia-Imposed Officials In Occupied Kherson Faked By FSB
MOSCOW -- Reports about the assassination of two Moscow-appointed officials in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region have turned out to be ploys by Russian security authorities to foil what they claim were planned attacks.
The Russian-imposed deputy mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, said in a televised interview with Russia's Channel One television channel on September 12 that their "assassinations" had been staged by the Federal Security Service (FSB) "to prevent real assassinations planned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)."
The SBU has not commented on the matter.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, several Russian-imposed officials in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian armed forces have been attacked, including some reports of assassinations.
Hura was reportedly shot to death on August 6. Tomko's assassination was reported on July 8.
Separately on September 12, the FSB said that it had detained an alleged sabotage group suspected of planning a series of attacks against Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, most of which is controlled by Russia, and Russia-annexed Crimea.
With reporting by Channel One
UN Rights Official Slams 'Intimidation' In Russia Of Those Opposed To Invasion Of Ukraine
The United Nations says Russia is undermining fundamental freedoms by "intimidating" voices opposed to the country’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Opening the start of a new UN Human Right Council (UNHRC) session on September 12, acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif denounced the "intimidation, restrictive measures, and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine."
These actions, she warned, "undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression, and association" in Russia.
Her comments come amid growing calls, including from international human rights groups, to establish at this UNHRC session a special rapporteur on human rights within Russia.
In March, an independent commission of inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council to examine possible violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine during Russia’s war of aggression.
Only Russia and Eritrea voted against the resolution to establish the three-member commission of inquiry on Ukraine.
The commission conducted its first mission to Ukraine in June, during which it started gathering evidence and taking statements from victims and witnesses.
In Geneva on September 12, Nashif -- who is currently serving in the post until Volker Turk replaces the previous high commissioner, Michelle Bachelet -- also decried "pressure against journalists, blocking of Internet resources, and other forms of censorship."
These actions, she said, were "incompatible with media pluralism and violate the right to access information."
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin has tightened even further restrictions on dissent, criminalizing virtually all criticism of and independent reporting on the war in Ukraine.
Two laws adopted on March 4, just eight days after President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion, make it illegal to spread what the state deems “false information” about the Russian military and its activities. The measures also criminalize protesting the war, or supporting Western sanctions imposed in response to the offensive against Ukraine. In some cases, the maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.
"We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider measures taken to expand the 'foreign agent' label to include individuals considered to be 'under foreign influence'," she said.
The original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents," which targeted nongovernmental organizations and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations -- including RFE/RL's Russian-language service and many of its local projects -- individual journalists, and most others who receive money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voice a political opinion.
Nashif also called on the Kremlin to refrain from criminalizing "undeclared contacts with representatives of states, foreign, or international organizations deemed to be directed against the 'security' of the Russian Federation."
With reporting by AFP
Family Says Tajik Blogger Abducted, Sent To Dushanbe After Being 'Released' From Custody In Moscow
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik blogger from the Central Asian nation's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), whom Moscow police "released from custody," has reportedly been abducted and taken to Dushanbe, where he is currently under arrest, his relatives say.
Relatives of Komyor Mirzoev told RFE/RL over the weekend that the Prosecutor-General’s Office in Moscow’s Lefortovo district had ruled on September 7 to release Mirzoev, concluding “there are no grounds to extradite Mirzoev to Takistan.”
The resolution obtained by RFE/RL says Mirzoev, who was arrested in the Russian capital on September 5, is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of taking part in the activities of a criminal group. If convicted, the blogger could face up to 12 years in prison.
His relatives told RFE/RL on September 11 that Tajik special agents had abducted the blogger after his release and forcibly took him to Dushanbe.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that Mirzoev is currently in a detention center in the Tajik capital.
Mirzoev’s blogs have been critical of the Central Asian nation's government and mostly focused on developments in his native GBAO, where mass demonstrations led to a deadly crackdown on protesters in May.
Earlier in September, relatives of another GBAO native, Mamadbek Atobekov, said he had been detained in Moscow. His current whereabouts are unknown, while his relatives say they fear that he might be extradited to Tajikistan and face illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution there.
Last month, another Tajik blogger from the GBAO, Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in the GBAO, says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow were most likely linked to mass protests in the GBAO that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of the GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Ex- Chief Of Ukraine's Security Service In Kharkiv Reportedly Detained On Treason Charge
The former chief of the directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Roman Dudin, has reportedly been detained on a charge of high treason.
Local media reports on September 11 quoted sources in Ukraine's law enforcement structures as saying that Dudin was detained in an unnamed western region of Ukraine and officially informed that he is suspected of high treason and illegally leaving his service.
A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR), Olha Chykanova, confirmed to the Ukrinform news agency that Dudin is currently in custody.
Neither the DBR nor the SBU have confirmed the reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy relieved Dudin of his duties after he visited Kharkiv, the region's capital, in late May. Zelenskiy said at the time that Dudin "did not work to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war" launched by Russia against Ukraine on February 24.
Dudin told RFE/RL that neither Zelenskiy, nor Ivan Bakanov, who then led the SBU, had voiced any complaints about his work or activities related to his heading of the SBU directorate in the Kharkiv region.
With reporting by Ukrinform, Interfax, and Suspilniy movnyk
Imprisoned Iranian Filmmaker Panahi Awarded Special Jury Prize In Venice
Imprisoned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was awarded the Special Jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival over the weekend for his latest film, No Bears.
Panahi, 62, was imprisoned in July after a Tehran court ruled he must serve a six-year sentence he was handed more than a decade ago for supporting anti-government demonstrations.
Iranian actor Reza Heydari told journalists after the award ceremony that Panahi had sent him message from prison.
"He told me do not get in trouble for him," Heydari, who plays one of the main characters in No Bears, said. "The award he has received brings a message -- an artist in a prison or outside a prison can still produce his message because he loves art and he loves cinema."
Panahi's arrest was part of a renewed crackdown by Iranian authorities on dissent as antiestablishment sentiment and near daily protests across the Islamic republic rattle the government.
Days prior to his arrest, Panahi was among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Panahi originally served two months in prison after his 2010 conviction before being granted a conditional release, which was revocable. As part of his release, he was banned from directing or writing screenplays and from traveling abroad.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015 and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
Iran Says It's Ready To Cooperate With IAEA, But Warns UN Agency 'Not To Yield To Israel's Pressure'
Iran says it is ready to continue to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog but called on the agency “not to yield to Israel’s pressure” over Tehran’s nuclear activities.
The comments by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on September 12 come ahead of a key meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency and reports that Iran has developed a new drone that it says could target cities in Israel.
The IAEA’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on September 12, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency's investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran and amid ongoing efforts to save a 2015 pact to limit Iran’s nuclear activities.
European countries have mediated indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the pact, which then-President Donald Trump exited in 2018 before imposing strict economic sanctions on Tehran.
France, Germany, and Britain on September 10 urged Iran to agree to a proposed relaunch of the pact, saying final texts of a deal have been readied but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.”
The three European governments said in a joint statement that Iran has instead raised “separate issues” and “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”
The IAEA said on September 7 that it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
In June, the IAEA censured Iran for traces of uranium that had been found at three undeclared sites in 2019. Iran dismissed the IAEA motion as "politicized" and responded by removing surveillance cameras at key sites in response -- depriving negotiators of up-to-date information on the country's uranium enrichment program.
Meanwhile, Iran announced on September 12 it has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone "designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa," the semiofficial Mehr News quoted Iran’s ground forces chief as saying.
Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Makes Gains Up To Border With Russia
Ukrainian forces continue to retake territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region, with one official admitting Russian forces are vastly outnumbered as the Ukrainian military pushes closer to the border with Russia.
Speaking to Russia's state-run Rossia-24 on September 12, Vitaliy Hanchev said Ukrainian troops had retaken previously Russian-held areas in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5,000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.
According to Hanchev, the Ukrainian military outnumbered Russian forces by eight -to-one during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region that began last week.
Hanchev said that "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour," adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.
His unconfirmed comments came as the Ukrainian military reports further successes, liberating areas in eastern Ukraine from Russian occupying forces.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izyum and Kupyansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-installed administration had been based.
On September 11, Russia's Defense Ministry published a map showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's General Staff said on September 12 that its forces had liberated more than 20 villages and towns in the past day in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk of eastern Ukraine.
As Ukrainian troops pushed forward on its counteroffensive, Russia launched missiles, hitting key civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.
Problems with electricity and water were reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly impacting millions of people.
Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country's second-biggest heating and power plant, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted video of the Kharkiv power plant on fire.
By early on September 12, Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies had been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.
Later on September 11, Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure "to deprive people of light and heat."
"Russian terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only the goal of leaving people without light and heat," he tweeted, adding a note of defiance.
Addressing Moscow, Zelenskiy wrote: "Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions?.... Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food…and WITHOUT you!"
Separately, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south was completely shut down on September 11 in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
On the battlefield, Britain's Defense Ministry said on September 12 that Russia had probably ordered its forces to withdraw from all of the Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River, abandoning the main supply route that had sustained its operations in the east.
In its daily update, the ministry said Moscow's forces were also struggling to bring reserves to the front line in the south, where Ukraine has launched a big advance in the Kherson region aiming to isolate thousands of Russian soldiers on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
"The majority of the (Russian) force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions," the British update said. "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design."
Russia's Defense Ministry has said the withdrawal from Izyum and other areas was intended to strengthen Moscow's forces in the neighboring Donetsk region to the south. The explanation was similar to how Russia justified pulling back from Kyiv earlier this year.
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, on September 11 said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory since the counteroffensive began in early September. He said Ukrainian troops were only 50 kilometers from the Russian border.
One battalion shared a video of Ukrainian forces in front of a municipal building in Hoptivka, a village about 2 kilometers from the border and about 19 kilometers north of Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Ukrainian troops had reclaimed control of more than 40 settlements in the region.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said on September 12 that Russia likely lacked the reserve forces it needs to bolster its defenses in Ukraine.
While the war likely will stretch into next year, the institute believes that "Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor" by effectively using Western-supplied weapons like the long-range HIMARS missile system and strong battlefield tactics.
"Kyiv will likely increasingly dictate the location and nature of the major fighting," it said.
With setbacks appearing to mount on the battlefield, the Kremlin said it was open to talks with Kyiv.
"Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the harder it will be to reach an agreement," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television on September 11.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Blackouts Hit Eastern Ukraine As Kyiv Accuses Moscow Of Attacking Energy Infrastructure
Large swaths of eastern Ukraine were experiencing blackouts on September 11 as Kyiv accused Moscow of attacking its energy infrastructure.
Problems with electricity and water were reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly impacting millions of people.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure "to deprive people of light and heat."
The blackouts come amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in the east, where it has recaptured dozens of towns and villages.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov claimed Russia struck the city’s thermal power plant, the second-largest in the country.
Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said there is no electricity or water supply in several settlements.
"Emergency services are working to control fires at the sites that were hit," he said in a statement on social media.
Dmytro Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, also blamed Russia for blackouts that blanketed his region.
The head of the eastern region of Sumy said the cuts to electricity and water supplies had impacted at least 135 towns and villages.
Overall, the blackouts are impacting areas with more than 1 million people.
Based on reporting by AFP, Kyiv Independent
Russian Pianist Osetinskaya Latest Artist Facing Canceled Concerts For Anti-War Views
Russian classical pianist Polina Osetinskaya had another concert canceled in her home country after she spoke out against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Osetinskaya did not perform as scheduled at a musical festival in Irkutsk in Eastern Siberia on September 9, her second concert canceled within a week.
Tatyana Mezentseva, who oversaw the Irkutsk musical festival, told media that the pianist did not perform for health reasons, a common excuse given by organizers to explain the cancelation of concerts by anti-war artists.
Osetinskaya immediately took to social media to publicly criticize Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, saying in an Instagram post that it was a "dark day" in the nation’s history.
She said she felt "horror, shame, and disgust."
Russia has been pressuring concert organizers to cancel the performances of artists who have spoken out against the war, a move that harks back to the prohibitions of musicians during Soviet times.
Osetinskaya's September 2 concert in St. Petersburg was canceled after the organizer was given a stark choice between removing the pianist from the lineup or canceling the entire evening’s musical event, Kommersant reported.
Russian media in July reported the existence of an unofficial list of 37 “banned Russian artists” who had either spoken out against the war or refused to publicly support it.
According to MTS Entertainment, up to 30 percent of Russian artists have either stopped performing at home or emigrated since the invasion began.
Osetinskaya, 46, began to play the piano at the age of 5, while at the age of 6 she gave her first recital at the Vilnius Philharmonic and at the age of 8 she made her debut with the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra under Saulius Sondeckis.
Her 2008 autobiography Farewell, Sadness! became a best seller in Russia.
Russia Delays 'Referendums' In Occupied Ukrainian Regions Amid Setback
Russia has decided to delay holding "referendums" in the occupied regions of Ukraine on their annexation by Moscow following military setbacks, Meduza reported, citing unnamed sources close to the Kremlin.
While Moscow had not announced a clear date for the so-called referendums, Andrei Turchak, a member of the ruling United Russia party, recommended holding them on November 4 to coincide with the Russian National Unity holiday.
Moscow had been moving ahead with plans to hold purported referendums on joining Russia in the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the northeast and southeast, driving Russian forces from most of Kharkiv while also regaining territory in Donetsk and Kherson.
The Kremlin has recalled its political strategists from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, Meduza reported, citing its sources.
Russia expected to capture Kyiv within days of launching its massive, unprovoked invasion on February 24 and initially expected to hold referendums in April, Meduza reported.
However, tough Ukrainian resistance pushed that target date back first to September and then to November. Now it has been pushed back again indefinitely.
Ukraine and its Western allies have said they will not recognize any referendums in the Russian-occupied regions.
Based on reporting by Meduza
Macron Tells Putin To Remove Weapons From Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant, Ensure Grain Exports
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to remove weapons and troops stationed next to a Ukrainian nuclear plant amid growing international concerns about a potential catastrophe.
During the September 11 call, Macron also urged the Russian leader to fulfill a UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports to ensure they reached nations most in need.
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, following Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
They have used the plant to shell Ukrainian positions, leading some in the West to accuse Moscow of nuclear blackmail.
During the call, Putin tried to put the blame on Ukraine, claiming it was firing on the plant, according to a Kremlin readout of their interaction.
Macron, however, told Putin that the main risk of a nuclear catastrophe emanates from the presence of Russian troops and weapons at the plant.
He called on the Russian leader to remove the troops along with heavy and light weapons stationed nearby, the French statement said.
The two leaders expressed readiness for a "nonpoliticized interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Kremlin statement said.
Operations at the plant were fully stopped on September 11 as a safety measure.
Macron also called on Putin to fulfill the agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on Ukrainian grain exports brokered by the UN and Turkey in July.
Russian warships had been blocking exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s top suppliers of grain to foreign markets, causing a sharp spike in food prices that threatened millions of people in poor nations with starvation.
Putin hinted last week at backtracking on the deal, claiming the grain is failing to reach poorer countries as intended despite ample evidence to the contrary.
Grain prices have tumbled since the deal was reached, easing economic pressures on poor countries.
During the call with Macron, Putin also complained Western sanctions were hindering supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin readout.
However, Europe and the United States did not target either Russian grain or fertilizers for sanctions.
James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said last week that Washington sees "no disruption" in Russia's ability to send food to world markets.
"The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has," he told reporters on September 9.
British Defense Ministry Refutes Putin's Claim That Ukraine Grain Exports Not Reaching Global Poor
Assertions by Russian President Vladimir Putin that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine was going to poor countries are untrue, the British Defense Ministry says.
Without providing proof, Putin said on September 7 that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 metric tons of products, had gone to poor countries.
The deal to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, took effect last month.
Quoting UN figures, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on September 11 that around 30 percent of grains exported under the deal has been supplied to low and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
The ministry accused Russia of pursuing a deliberate misinformation strategy to deflect blame for food-insecurity issues, discredit Ukraine, and minimize opposition to its invasion.
In related news, France's transport minister said on September 11 he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean.
"Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out...toward Europe and developing countries, notably in the Mediterranean (countries) which need it for food," Clement Beaune told LCI television, adding that the deal covered exports by land, sea, and river.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijani Editor, Lawyer Ordered Held In Pretrial Detention
The editor in chief of a leading independent Azerbaijani news organization and a lawyer have been ordered to serve four months of pretrial detention in a case involving allegations of bribery that both deny.
A court in Baku on September 11 issued the decision in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the chief editor of Xural TV (Parliament) and Elchin Sadigov, a well-known human rights lawyer.
The court action comes after Zeynalli was accused in pro-government media of accepting bribes from a top Azerbaijani businessman who is himself facing criminal charges, including embezzlement, to stop printing critical reports on that case. Sadigov, the businessman’s lawyer, was alleged to have acted as the intermediary.
Both Sadigov and Zeynalli deny the charges and their lawyer said he will file an appeal.
The businessman, Rasim Mammadov, is the head of the Baku Steel Company. In February 2021, Mammadov was detained on charges, including embezzlement of some 55 million manat (more than $32 million).
Mammadov, who is represented by Sadigov, denies the charges.
It's not the first time Zeynalli has been accused of bribery-related charges.
In 2011, he was detained on allegations of extorting and accepting a bribe from former parliament deputy Gulyar Ahmadova.
Zeynalli pleaded not guilty at his trial in 2013, saying the case against him was connected with his work as a journalist.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison but was released a year later in 2014.
Ukraine Halts Operations At Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant As 'Safety Measure'
Operations at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant have been "completely stopped" as a safety measure, Enerhoatom, the Ukrainian state agency in charge of the plant, announced on September 11.
It said the only operational reactor had been disconnected from the grid earlier in the morning, adding work was under way "for its cooling and transfer to a cold state."
On September 7, Ukrainian authorities urged residents in areas around the plant controlled by invading Russian forces to evacuate for their own safety.
Fighting around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
Enerhoatom said on September 11 that it restored to operational capacity a communications line to the power system, which it said had been damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the plant to be powered by Ukraine's energy system.
"Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state: cold shutdown," it said.
Enerhoatom said the risk of further damage to the line "remains high," which would force the plant to be "powered by diesel generators, the duration of which is limited by the technological resource and the amount of available diesel fuel."
A day earlier on September 10, the UN nuclear safety agency, which has monitors at the plant, said the situation at the nuclear power plant was growing "increasingly unstable."
The facility no longer has an external power supply to cool reactor cores and nuclear waste after shelling destroyed an electricity substation in the nearby town of Enerhodar, said observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Vienna, reiterating his demand for an immediate end to hostilities and for the imposition of a demilitarized zone around the power station to prevent a nuclear disaster.
Meanwhile, Petro Kotin, the head of Enerhoatom, told the AFP news agency on September 10 that Russian forces had tortured staff at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station and that at least two people had been killed.
"Two people were beaten to death. We do not know where about 10 people are now, they were taken (by the Russians) and after that we have no information about their whereabouts," he said.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, AP, and Reuters
- By Mike Eckel
Russians Voting In First Regional, Local Elections Since Invasion Of Ukraine
Russians are voting in regional and local elections in a scattering of locations across the country, choosing governors or legislators in the first vote to be held since the Ukraine invasion nearly seven months ago.
The balloting on September 11 is not expected to yield major political shifts on either the national or local level, and the war in Ukraine featured only in isolated cases in pre-election campaigns. Rather, local issues such as public transit investments or environmental concerns, or decrepit housing stock, topped the list of campaign issues in many places holding votes.
In all, 15 regions -- scattered from the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad to Buryatia, in southern Siberia -- will choose new governors or top executives for their regions. Voters in six regions were also choosing new members of local legislatures.
In Moscow, voters were allowed to cast ballots as early as September 9 to choose members of 125 district councils: local legislative councils that mostly decide on extremely local issues such as new playground equipment, trash removal, or other quality-of-life concerns.
With voting under way, Russia's Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said she had sent a letter to regional election commissions recommending they submit vote tallies no sooner than September 14.
Usually, election results in Russia are announced either immediately after polls close or the next day.
Pamfilova said this extra time would allow her commission to "carefully" consider any filed voter complaints, although she also noted so far only 10 of the 82 regions holding elections had registered any such reports.
People interviewed on the streets of Moscow this week by RFE/RL’s Russian Service had mixed feelings about whether to vote and whether it served any purpose.
"If you personally feel like voting, why not go ahead and participate?" one man, who did not provide his name, said standing out the Universitet subway station. "Personally, I’m not going to bother."
"There are rules and we live in this system, we work here, so we need to live by the rules of the system," said another man, who also did not provide his name. "Therefore, if they tell me I should go, I'll go and vote."
Since before the Ukraine invasion, the Kremlin has slowly squeezed independent opposition parties and good-governance civil society groups. The result has been a tightly controlled electoral process dominated by United Russia, the Kremlin-linked political party, and roughly three other so-called systemic political parties -- the Communists, the Liberal Democratic Party, and A Just Russia. All routinely vote in favor of Kremlin initiatives.
United Russia candidates were expected to win handily in most of the races in the September 11 voting.
The main independent opposition force remains the network set up by Aleksei Navalny, the anti-corruption crusader who nearly died after being poisoned with a toxic nerve agent and who is now serving a prison sentence in central Russia on charges widely considered to be politically motivated.
Prior to last September's national parliamentary vote, Navalny's group set up a system called Smart Vote, which aimed to undermine United Russia's chokehold on politics by directing voters to alternatives with the biggest chance of causing an upset.
The group rolled out a Smart Vote program for the September 11 election; however, Leonid Volkov, a leading Navalny deputy who now lives outside of Russia, said it was only targeting Moscow, where voters tend to be more liberal and often more politically engaged.
The reason, he said in an interview with the online newspaper Novaya gazeta, is that many of the would-be candidates endorsed by Smart Vote support the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"Any action aimed at weakening the Putin system is correct and is the duty of a citizen," Navalny's supporters said in a statement on his YouTube channel. "Participation in elections is although not the most effective today, but the easiest way to fight."
Ukraine Pushes On With Counteroffensive As Russian Invasion Enters 200th Day
Ukraine's military counteroffensive continued in the east of the country as Russia's invasion entered its 200th day on September 11, a day after Russia admitted its invading forces had abandoned key northeastern areas.
The Ukrainian military said its forces had entered Kupyansk and that operations to liberate villages and towns in that district and nearby Izyum were ongoing.
"The de-occupation of Ukraine continues. In general, in recent days, about 2,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been freed from Russian occupation," it said in a battlefield update.
Later, Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said Ukrainian forces had advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50 kilometers of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region.
His troops have retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory this month, he said in a post on Telegram, adding: "Ukraine continue to liberate territories occupied by Russia."
On September 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Russia's retreat from Izyum as a breakthrough in the conflict.
"I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in comments to a political forum published on his website late on September 10. "We see how they (occupiers) are fleeing in some directions. If we were a little stronger with weapons, we would de-occupy faster."
In his late-night address, Zelenskiy said the Russian Army was "demonstrating the best it can do -- showing its back" and that "they made a good choice to run."
WATCH: 'Many Russian Soldiers Flee': How Ukrainian Forces Liberated 20 Towns
Earlier on September 10, the Ukrainian military announced that the Ukrainian flag had been raised in Balaklia and its troops had entered Kupyansk, while Ukrainian forces were located on the outskirts of Lysychansk and fighting continued outside Lyman.
That came after the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time since the start of the counteroffensive announced the withdrawal of its forces from two areas.
Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balaklia and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier confirmed that its forces had entered the strategically important town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
The SBU posted images on Telegram of a group of Ukrainian soldiers with the caption: "Specialists of the SBU's special operations center 'A' in Kupyansk, which was and always will be Ukrainian!"
An adviser to the head of the regional council in the Kharkiv region, Natalia Popova, posted a different picture on Facebook purportedly showing Ukrainian troops holding a Ukrainian flag in the town center with what appears to be a crumpled and burnt Russian flag at their feet. Ukrainian media have also published the report.
Kupyansk, located about 120 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, is a transportation hub in eastern Ukraine and strategically important for supplying Russian troops in the Donbas region.
The region -- anchored by Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv -- was occupied shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February and has been one of the focal points of a major, two-pronged Ukrainian counteroffensive.
German Foreign Minister Promises To Help Ukraine Clear Mines, Dodges Question On Sending Battle Tanks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has pledged Germany's help to remove anti-personnel mines left in Ukraine by retreating Russian troops but declined to say whether Germany would fulfill Ukraine's request for battle tanks.
During a visit on September 10 to a minefield in Velyka Dymerka near Kyiv, Baerbock accused the Russian army of "contaminating" the suburbs of Kyiv with mines, which she said had been found in children's toys in private houses.
Baerbock also held talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials during the visit, her second to the country since the Russian invasion began in February.
At a press conference, Kuleba raised the issue of battle tanks, saying Kyiv saw "no obstacles" to its request. Until Berlin decides to send them, Germany should continue to supply artillery ammunition, he said.
WATCH: Exclusive: German Foreign Minister On Arms, Gas, Russia, And Ukraine
"That noticeably increases our offensive capabilities and that helps us liberate new areas," Kuleba said, referring to ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensives in the east and south.
Baerbock reacted cautiously, saying Germany has been supplying heavy weapons for some time.
Specifically, Baerbock mentioned multiple-rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, also known as the Cheetah system. She added that Germany would supply 10 more of the latter as quickly as possible.
Baerbock did not directly address the battle tanks mentioned by Kuleba but said as the situation on the ground changes Germany would assess its support and discuss further steps with its partners.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin last week and pressed the need for additional weapons, including Leopard 2 battle tanks.
Shmyhal told reporters he was optimistic about the eventual delivery of the tanks, but Scholz has expressed skepticism about sending them.
Baerbock said earlier that her presence in the country was intended to show "that we will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as it takes -- with the delivery of weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial support."
Baerbock said it was clear to her that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is counting on us getting tired of sympathizing with Ukraine's suffering."
Putin "believes he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy supplies, and that he can take away our energy to defend ourselves against this brutal attack on all our values," Baerbock said. The tactic won't work "because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peaceful order."
She also addressed energy prices that have soared in Europe due to Russia's restrictions of oil and natural gas supplies, an action the West has said Moscow is taking in retaliation for punitive sanctions the European Union imposed due to the war.
Based on reporting by dpa
Moscow Municipal Lawmakers Demand Putin's Resignation
Municipal deputies in the Moscow district of Lomonosovsky have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign, saying "everything went wrong" since the start of his second term and they believe a change of power is necessary for the sake of the country.
The deputies posted their protocol decision on the Lomonosovsky district's website, including a 30-minute video of their meeting on September 8.
In their appeal, the deputies emphasize that the aggressive rhetoric of Putin and his subordinates has thrown Russia back into the Cold War era. They disputed economic data showing a doubling of the country's GDP and said the minimum wage did not increase to the level declared by the government.
They also said smart and hard-working people have left Russia en masse, and there is no trace of the promised stability.
Addressing Putin directly, they said: "Your views, your management model are hopelessly outdated and impede the development of Russia and its human potential."
The deputies also appealed to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, saying that the system of local self-government does not actually work in Moscow, and dual power has developed at the district level, which hinders any initiatives of local residents and their representatives.
A similar protest earlier this week by local lawmakers in St. Petersburg resulted in authorities summoning them to the police department.
Seven lawmakers demanded parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, charge Putin with high treason over his decision to launch his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seven lawmakers from St. Petersburg's Smolny municipal district received subpoenas on September 8, ordering them to come to the police the next day to fill out protocols on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Arrests Made In Pakistan After Protesters Throw Tomatoes From Iran Onto Road
Authorities in the Kalat district of Pakistan's Balochistan Province arrested two protesters after vehicles carrying imported tomatoes from Iran were stopped and looted.
The Kalat district Commissioner Daud Khaliji told Mashaal Radio on September 10 that authorities investigating the incident had arrested two people so far.
Protesters intercepted a vehicle loaded with tomatoes from Iran and started looting the trucks, throwing boxes of tomatoes on the road. The arrests occurred after a video of the protest went viral on social media.
The protesters, chanting slogans against the government, said they would not allow tomato imports from Iran. They said their own crop was ready for shipment to the market.
Several farmers and growers also gathered in the town of Mangochar and blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway with boulders and barricades, suspending traffic.
The Balochistan Farmers Association head Haji Abdul Rehman told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that local growers would face significant financial losses amid imports of tomatoes and other vegetables from Iran and Afghanistan as their crop would not fetch the right price.
He demanded that government open the roads for farmers so they can bring their products to the market. The farmers say they can meet the demand for vegetables in the country if roads and facilities are provided to them.
Businessmen who trade with Iran and Afghanistan on the other hand expressed their sadness over the incident and said it should have been prevented.
Several trucks loaded with tomatoes and onions reached Pakistan through the Taftan and Chaman border crossing from Iran and Afghanistan, helping to lower the prices of both vegetables in the local market.
The government had arranged for the import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to meet a shortage. Onion and tomato prices went through the roof after flash floods washed away large swaths of crops, prompting the government to allow imports from neighboring countries to lower costs.
Albania Accuses Iran Of Second Cyberattack Days After Severing Ties With Tehran Over First One
Albania has suffered a new cyberattack, the Interior Ministry said on September 10, blaming Iran just days after Tirana broke diplomatic relations with Tehran over the first cyberattack.
The Interior Ministry said the computers of the Albanian national police were the target of the latest attack, which was discovered on September 9.
"The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the same actors who in July attacked the country's public and government service systems," the ministry said in a statement.
Authorities shut down computer control systems at seaports, airports, and border posts "in order to neutralize the criminal act and secure the systems," the statement said.
Local media reported long lines at more than two border crossings in the south.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Twitter on September 10 that another cyberattack committed by "the same aggressors already condemned by Albania's friendly and allied countries" had been detected the night before.
Work continues "around the clock with our allies to make our digital systems impenetrable," he said.
Albania ordered Iranian officials out of the country on September 7 and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into the earlier cyberattack, which targeted the NATO member's digital infrastructure.
Tirana described "irrefutable" evidence that Tehran was behind the cyberattack.
The United States subsequently announced new sanctions against Iranian Intelligence and Security Minister Esmail Khatib and the ministry as a whole.
Iran on September 10 strongly condemned the U.S. sanctions.
"America's immediate support for the false accusation of the Albanian government...shows that the designer of this scenario is not the latter, but the American government," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement on September 10.
In addition to condemning the new sanctions, Kanani accused Washington of "giving full support to a terrorist sect," a reference to the banned opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).
At the request of the United States and the United Nations, Albania agreed in 2013 to take in members of the MKO from Iraq, and thousands have since settled in the Balkan country.
"This criminal organization continues to play a role as one of America's tools in perpetrating terrorist acts, cyberattacks" against Iran, Kanani said, without providing evidence.
The MKO is an exiled political-militant organization that has advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and which Tehran regards as a terrorist organization.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Calls On Russia To Release Imprisoned Opposition Leader Navalny Immediately
The United States has called on Russia to immediately release imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who was recently sent to solitary confinement.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian government's escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksei Navalny's rights," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on September 9.
Navalny said in a string of tweets on September 8 that prison authorities had said he had "communicated with accomplices" and accused him of engaging in criminal activity from prison, revoking his attorney-client privilege as a result.
Navalny, who is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison 260 kilometers east of Moscow, said prison authorities had taken him out of his cell to inform him of the decision.
Navalny added that when he asked what crimes he had committed from prison, he was told that "you are not allowed to know."
Navalny wrote on Instagram on September 7 that he had been ordered to spend 15 days in solitary confinement, the fourth time he has been placed in isolation at the prison in the town of Melekhovo.
Two days prior, the Kovrov City Court in the Vladimir region said it registered a lawsuit filed by Navalny against the prison's warden, Yury Korobov.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
Navalny's other incarcerations in a punitive cell were for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
In his statement, Price criticized Russia for revoking Navalny's attorney-client privilege, saying that "this interference, along with his repeated diversion to solitary confinement for minor alleged infractions, is further evidence of politically motivated harassment."
According to Navalny, he was informed by prison authorities on September 8 that employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service would investigate all documents exchanged between him and his lawyer, a process that was expected to take three days.
Navalny was arrested in January of 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny, Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, has blamed the Russian president for the poison attack, a charge that the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2.5-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Meets CEO Of Turkish Drone Maker, Discusses Construction Of Factory In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 9 met with the head of Turkish defense firm Baykar and praised the company’s contributions to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Zelenskiy met with Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, whose Bayraktar TB2 drones have been used to destroy Russian artillery systems and armored vehicles since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February.
The focus of the meeting was Ukraine's further cooperation with the company to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Army, the president's press service said.
Zelenskiy and Bayraktar also discussed the details of the construction of a Baykar factory in Ukraine, Zelenskiy said in an online post after the meeting.
Zelenskiy's press service said the president presented Bayraktar with the Order of Merit, first degree.
In return, Zelenskiy received a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt featuring a drone.
"Everyone in Ukraine knows what Bayraktar is, knows your company," Zelenskiy said, according to his press service. "Thank you, to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan for your support and the support of the citizens of Turkey in this war against Russian aggression," he added.
Bayraktar drones have been in service with the Ukrainian Army since 2021. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military used them to destroy Russian equipment, and the deliveries of Turkish drones have caused displeasure in Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Working To Address Russia's Specific Complaints Over Grain Shipping Deal, Official Says
The United States is working to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, a senior U.S. official said on September 9.
James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters at the United Nations that the United States is working with the UN to address the complaints even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities.
"We're seeing no disruption in Russia's ability to send food to market," O’Brien said. "The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has."
The United States has stressed that Russian food and fertilizer is not subject to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
But Russia says logistical sanctions and restrictions on Russian ships entering Western ports or securing insurance have restricted Russia's access to world markets.
O'Brien called the complaints "just an example of misinformation" but said the United States would still do everything it can to address specific complaints.
"Russia and the UN are just now engaged on some specific requests that it has under the UN agreement, and I think we'll see progress in that over the next few weeks," he said.
The agreement reached on July 22 by the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia restarted Ukraine's grain and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports and facilitated Russian commodity shipments.
O'Brien said the United Nations had brokered a way for the United States to speak with some of the Russian companies about concerns over sanctions implications.
"We will do what's needed to make clear to every commercial player that they are allowed to buy Russian food and fertilizer," he told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the grain shipping agreement on September 7, saying Ukraine was exporting food and fertilizer to the European Union and Turkey rather than to poor countries.
Putin suggested Moscow will "have to think about changing routes" for Ukrainian grain shipments, raising doubt about the fate of a six-week-old deal.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Bosnian Soccer Federation Criticized For Scheduling Friendly Match Against Russia
The national soccer team of Bosnia-Herzegovina has been criticized for announcing plans to play a friendly match against Russia in November.
The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on September 9 that the game had been scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar.
Russia's national soccer team was barred from the World Cup because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Bosnia failed to qualify.
The decision to schedule the friendly is not the best option for Bosnia, said Irfan Duric, vice president of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Duric told RFE/RL that the association received an inquiry from Russia and another country, and it asked UEFA, European soccer's governing body, about the inquiries.
"We were told that they do not prohibit the playing of friendly matches," Duric said.
He said he opposed the decision to schedule the match, which was made by the association's Emergency Committee. He had requested the entire executive committee be consulted.
"In addition to all the benefits, I think we should respect where we live and how we live. In my opinion…it is not the best option for [Bosnia],” he said.
Zvjezdan Misimovic, an adviser to the president of Bosnia, said the offer to play the friendly came from Russia and neither UEFA nor FIFA, soccer's world-governing body, found reason not to hold the match. Athletes should not be involved in politics, he added.
"We measure our strengths on the field, while others deal with politics and other things," said the former national team player.
One of the team’s current players, midfielder Miralem Pjanic, however, along with the mayor of Sarajevo criticized the decision.
"The decision is not good. I am speechless,” Bosnian media quoted Pjanic as saying. "In the national soccer association, they know what I think."
The 32-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona player has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. He now plays for Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.
Sarajevo Major Benjamina Karic, also reacted negatively to the decision, recalling the violence of the 1992-95 Bosnian War and its effect on her city.
"Sarajevo, as the city that was under siege by the aggressors for the longest time, and I, as the mayor, strongly condemn the decision of the soccer association to play a friendly match with Russia," she said on Twitter.
If the decision is not changed, the city will stop cooperating with the association, she said.
The Russian team said on Instagram the opponent in its November match was still a surprise. It posted a partial schedule for September and November indicating it would hold friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan, Iran, and another team yet to be revealed.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Andy Heil
Hungary's Media Regulator Says Kissing Girls In Animated Netflix Series Broke The Law
Hungary's media watchdog has concluded that an animated Netflix series broke a Hungarian anti-LGBT law at the heart of a bitter rights dispute with the European Union when it showed "two girls profess their love and kiss each other."
The National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) said its Media Council had concluded that the kiss in an episode of the series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, "as well as the depiction of the scary creatures chasing the characters, could be harmful to the moral development of minors."
It announced its investigation last month based on "several complaints."
The NMHH said in a statement e-mailed to RFE/RL on September 9 that "under Hungarian law, the cartoon should have been made available with a rating of 'not recommended for children under 12.'"
Netflix, whose European headquarters is in the Netherlands, had streamed the episode on a channel for children aged 7 and up.
The NMHH said its Media Council "is going to notify the Dutch audiovisual regulator (CVDM), asking it to investigate the case."
The Dutch authority has not responded publicly to any referral.
The Hungarian amendments to child-protection, media, education, and other laws were overwhelmingly approved in mid-2021 with backing from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party amid street protests against their passage.
They enshrine a "sex-at-birth" approach and ban certain language regarding gender and sexual preference, among other things.
They effectively bar images of homosexuality to anyone under 18 in a way that critics compare to Russia's notorious gay "propaganda" ban passed in 2013.
The EU objections to the Hungarian laws are among a handful of bitter disputes between Brussels and Orban's national populist leadership.
The European Commission has referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over the 2021 laws for "discriminat[ing] against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity."
In announcing its decision in the Jurassic World/Netflix case, the Hungarian regulator said the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) had "previously made a similar finding...when the entire fifth season was rated as 'not recommended for children under 12.'"
The British regulator assigned "parental guidance" ratings to the Jurassic World series' first four seasons but attached a 12-and-up rating to season five, which includes the episode at issue in the Hungarian case.
The BBFC's website on the series cites "dangerous behavior."
According to Politico.eu in August, none of the 12 previous complaints the NMHH received in 2022 was found to have broken the law.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
