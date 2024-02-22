Russian Bikers Face Torture, Terrorism Charges After Opposing War in Ukraine
A Russian motorcycle club has been labeled a terrorist cell after criticizing the war in Ukraine in a closed chat and on social media. A member of the group, a father of four, says he was tortured and forced to confess after security forces claimed to find bomb parts and other illegal weapons on his property. His family fled to neighboring Georgia while another club member escaped arrest and now lives in the United States.