Man Accused Of Plotting To Kill Putin Saved By Wife In Shootout

Adam Osmayev, a Chechen accused by Russian authorities of plotting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, was shot and wounded in Kyiv on June 1. Osmayev's wife, Amina Okuyeva, returned fire, wounding the alleged attacker, who she says was posing as a journalist. The couple fought in eastern Ukraine alongside government troops against Russia-backed separatist forces, with Okuyeva serving as a sniper. In a video posted by Ukraine's Espresso TV, Okuyeva explained what happened. (Espresso TV, Kyiv Police)