Russia Set To Try Crimean Tatar Leader On Separatism Charge

SIMFEROPOL -- A Crimean Tatar leader who has criticized Russia's seizure of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine is set to go on trial on June 7.

Russian authorities who control Crimea have charged Ilmi Umerov -- deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatars' self-governing body, the Mejlis, which was banned by Moscow -- with separatism.

Umerov, 59, was charged in May 2016, after he made public statements opposing Russia's armed takeover of Crimea in March 2014. He denies the charges, saying he has the right to express his opinions freely.

Umerov's lawyer, Mark Feigin, told RFE/RL on June 7 that it was likely to be a lengthy trial. He said that despite health problems, his client wanted an open trial so that he can speak publicly about the problems faced by Crimean Tatars under Moscow's rule.

Russia took control of Crimea after sending in troops and staging a referendum considered by most countries worldwide as illegitimate.

After the takeover, Russia adopted a law making it a criminal offense to question Russia's territorial integrity within what the government considers its borders.

The majority of Crimean Tatars opposed the annexation, and human rights organizations say members of the Muslim minority group have faced a campaign of abuse and oppression under Russian rule.