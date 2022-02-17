Shelling Strikes Two Schools In Eastern Ukraine, Including Kindergarten

A school was damaged by shelling on the morning of February 17 in Vrubivka in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region. There were 53 children and 16 adults in the building when the attack occurred but none was injured.



Journalists from RFE/RL's Donbas.Realities team on the scene reported that shells landed 30-40 meters from the school. Shrapnel shattered windows and tore into walls. One private house was also damaged but was empty. Locals blame Russia-backed separatists for the attack.



Also on February 17, a kindergarten in the frontline town of Stanytsia Luhanska​ was heavily damaged by shelling and three people were injured.



The press center for Ukraine's military forces reported that, as of the morning of February 17, it had recorded 29 violations of a cease-fire agreement by Russia-backed militants in the Donbas region, including 27 using weapons prohibited under the Minsk accords. At the same time, Russia-backed separatists published accusations that Ukraine's military forces had fired on territories they control. The claims could not be independently verified.