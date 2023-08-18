News
Ukrainian Drone Strike Temporarily Shuts Down Civilian Airports In Moscow
Flights from civilian airports in Moscow were temporarily restricted in the early morning on August 18 after authorities announced that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building in the Russian capital.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"At about 4 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The drone crashed into the Expo Center complex in a nonresidential district a few kilometers west of the city center. The drone, which the Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down, reportedly caused a powerful explosion and sent emergency workers scrambling to the scene.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the situation.
Air traffic at four major civilian airports in and around Moscow was suspended briefly following the incident, but flights were reportedly operating normally within an hour.
Moscow has been targeted regularly by drone strikes in recent months as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain Ukrainian territory lost to Russian forces in the course of the 18-month-long war.
A drone was destroyed over the Kremlin and civilian areas of Moscow were hit in separate incidents in May. Earlier this month, a Moscow business district was targeted twice.
On the battlefront, Russia military officials on August 17 claimed success in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region and said two Russian warships had repelled a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, announced they had liberated the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening summary on August 17 that Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to retake the village. If Ukraine holds Urozhayne, it would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that an attack by a Ukrainian sea drone had occurred just before 11 p.m. local time on the Black Sea about 240 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, but was thwarted. The attack reportedly attempted to hit two Black Sea fleet warships tasked with overseeing navigation in the southwestern section of the Black Sea. The unmanned surface drone was destroyed by fire from the two ships, the ministry was reported as saying.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
More News
Lukashenka Says Putin Not Pushing Belarus To Join War In Ukraine
Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not trying to push Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine and vowed that Minsk's forces would never take part in the war unless Ukrainian troops crossed the border into Belarus.
"To involve Belarus...what will that give? Nothing," Lukashenka said in an online interview with a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist published by state news agency BelTA on August 17. "If you Ukrainians do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war."
While Belarus has not sent forces to fight in Ukraine, it has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in February 2022, and Lukashenka has backed Russia's war and met with Putin frequently.
He vowed in the interview to “always help Russia,” adding that they “are our allies."
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner mercenary group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
The authoritarian leader also said that there had been direct contacts between Ukraine and Belarus, including as recently as a few months ago, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put a stop to them.
The topics discussed included Belarus's potential involvement in the war, the potential use of nuclear weapons, and Wagner Group mercenaries.
"These questions accumulated. But we had these contacts, we talked. We don't mind. And there are still proposals to continue this dialogue."
There has been no confirmation from Ukraine that these talks took place.
Lukashenka said he believes Russia has achieved its goals in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table and be ready to discuss all issues, including the future of Crimea, which he said Russia would never relinquish, and other Ukrainian territories that Moscow claims.
"Negotiations should begin without preconditions. This is a classic of any diplomacy.... We need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss everything. And Crimea, and Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk,and Luhansk," he said.
Kyiv says peace talks are only possible if Russia stops attacking and withdraws.
Zelenskiy has touted a peace initiative, which includes 10 principles that Kyiv wants to serve as the basis for peace. Among them, according to observers, is a demand for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
The president's chief of staff said last week that it was the only peace proposal discussed at a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia on August 6. Officials from around 40 countries, including China the United States, and European countries, took part in the talks.
Before launching the invasion, Russia claimed its security was under threat from Ukraine’s stated desire to join NATO. It also claimed that it had to protect native Russian-speakers, especially those in eastern Ukraine, from what Putin said were "neo-Nazis" and ultranationalists in power in Kyiv.
The democratically elected government of Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv is led by neo-Nazis as nonsense and said that the war is nothing more than an attempt by Putin to grab Ukrainian territory.
Lukashenka also reiterated that Belarus would use tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression by Ukrainian forces.
"There can be only one threat -- aggression against our country. If aggression against our country starts from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, we will respond instantly with everything we have," he said.
Putin said in June that Russia would begin deploying tactical nuclear warheads in Belarus as soon as the storage facilities were prepared and would maintain control over the use of the weapons.
With reporting by Reuters
Gazprom Unit Blocks Move To Approve Extension Of Russian Broadcaster's Trademark
The board of directors of the shuttered independent Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy have voted down a proposal to extend the radio station's trademark. Former chief editor Aleksei Venediktov said a representative of the station voted to extend the trademark, but two representatives from state controlled Gazprom-Media voted against, while the station's general director abstained. Venediktov said the outcome showed that the state is looking to take over the brand. Ekho Moskvy's broadcasts and its website were blocked in March last year on a charge of "deliberately publishing false information" on the war in Ukraine. Gazprom holds 66 percent of Ekho Moskvy. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iran Detains Prominent Women's Rights Activists As Anniversary Of Amini's Death Nears
Iranian security forces have detained nine prominent women's rights activists in various cities in the northern province of Gilan as authorities continue a crackdown ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
Among those arrested on August 16 were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelve Javaheri, Zahra Dadras, Negin Rezaei, Shiva ShahSiah, and Vahehdeh KhoshSirat, activists reported on social media.
The exact reasons for the arrests and the whereabouts of the detainees have not been disclosed and officials have not commented publicly on the matter.
Speaking to RFERL’s Radio Farda, women's rights advocate Mansureh Shojaee said the detentions appear to be part of a broader strategy by the Islamic leadership to manage the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16. She emphasized that many of those detained, including Javaheri, Sami'nia, and Yazdani, have been champions of the women's rights movement for more than two decades.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin, Raisi Hold Call, Discuss Possible Iranian Membership Of BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi discussed Iran's possible future membership in the BRICS grouping of emerging economies during a phone call on August 17, TASS reported citing the Kremlin. The BRICS grouping -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit next month in South Africa. Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for the further development of bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported. (Reuters)
To read the original story by Reuters, click here. https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-irans-raisi-hold-call-discuss-possible-iranian-membership-brics-tass-2023-08-17/
Kazakhstan Blocks Russian TV Channel's Website Over Extremist Content
Kazakh authorities have blocked the website of the Russian TV channel Tsargrad due to extremist propaganda and "inciting discord." Materials aimed at "inciting ethnic hatred" were found on the website, the Ministry of Information and Social Development said on August 17. YouTube blocked Tsargrad TV in 2020, with Google, the video-hosting company's owner, citing violations of export laws. The Tsargrad website was founded by Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian businessman known for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Malofeev has faced U.S. and EU sanctions since 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Miners Killed, Three Still Missing After Fire Breaks Out In Kazakh Coal Mine
Local officials say that two miners died, eight were injured, and three are still missing after a fire in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in the southeast of Kazakhstan. At least 227 miners were underground when the fire broke out early on August 17, 222 of whom were rescued. The coal mine is one of eight owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau and is one of the oldest mines in the country, having been in operation since 1969. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Citing Kremlin's 'Contempt For Human Rights,' U.S. Sanctions Four Russians Linked To FSB In Navalny Poisoning
The United States has imposed sanctions on four Russians who it says were involved in the 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on August 17 that the four men are linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
“Today we remind Vladimir Putin and his regime that there are consequences not only for waging a brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, but also for violating the human rights of the Russian people,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department.
“The assassination attempt against Aleksei Navalny in 2020 represents the Kremlin’s contempt for human rights, and we will continue to use the authorities at our disposal to hold the Kremlin’s willing would-be executioners to account.”
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the four men designated for sanctions are Aleksei Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan Osipov, and Vladimir Panyayev, saying all were involved in the poisoning of Navalny.
They were designated under the Magnitsky Law, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
The U.S. State Department also imposed visa restrictions on the four men "for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"Today’s actions are a reminder that there are consequences for violating internationally recognized human rights," Miller said. "We condemn the latest injustice against Navalny and renew our call for his immediate release."
The sanctions come three days ahead of the three-year anniversary of the day that Navalny fell violently ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. After receiving emergency care in Omsk on August 20, 2020, he was medically evacuated to Germany, where he was treated for what Western doctors said was poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent.
The operation against Navalny reportedly involved multiple individuals who were on the ground in both Tomsk and Omsk, as well as operatives coordinating the situation from afar, the Treasury Department's statement said.
Those involved collaborated to surveil Navalny ahead of the attack and then broke into his hotel room and applied "the chemical weapon to his personal belongings." They then attempted to erase any evidence of their operation, the Treasury said.
Navalny was detained in January 2021 after returning to Moscow from Germany. The Kremlin denied any involvement in what happened to him.
Navalny, who investigated corruption in the highest echelons of the Russian government, was convicted earlier this month on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years. Navalny was already serving a combined 11 1/2-year prison sentence on previous convictions. The judge ruled that the sentences will be served concurrently, meaning his prison term would end in 2040.
Navalny and his supporters have called all charges levied against him politically motivated.
The sanctions imposed against the four Russians on August 17 freeze all property and interests in property that they have in U.S. jurisdiction. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Bans Political Parties In Afghanistan After Declaring Them Un-Islamic
Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have banned all political parties, saying there is "no justification" for them under Shari'a law.
“Political parties are banned completely, we will not permit any political party to operate in the country,” Abdul Hakim Sharaee, the Taliban's de facto justice minister, said during a news conference on August 16, one day after the Taliban marked two years of rule since international troops withdrew from the country.
“Political parties have no justification in Islamic Shari’a law and they are not in the best interest of our nation,” he added, claiming political parties have been the main factor causing turmoil in Afghanistan for decades.
The ban is the latest Taliban restriction on political activities after dozens of political parties were registered after the militants were ousted in 2001 from their previous stint as rulers.
Since returning to power in 20221, the ultraconservative militants have monopolized power by giving all major government leadership posts to Taliban leaders while muzzling the press and abolishing democratic institutions.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban administration and its strict rule, which has also severely cut basic freedoms in most facets of daily life, from banning women and girls from schools to outlawing music.
The fear of Taliban persecution, assassination, and arrests has driven Afghanistan's once-vibrant civil society and political class out of the country. Political leaders living inside the country live under strict Taliban supervision and are mostly not allowed to travel abroad.
The political party ban is expected to complicate reconciliation efforts among Afghans seeking to initiate a dialogue between various political factions. The international community has supported such a dialogue with the aim of eventually forming a broad-based government in the war-torn nation.
The Taliban government operates without a constitution even after some Taliban members, such as Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, a former Taliban diplomat, called on the group to adopt a document.
“Forming a constitution is important to preserve Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” he said in a recent interview. “It will determine the destiny of our people, outline the power of the people [in the government] and how to interact with the world.”
Political parties made a limited comeback in Afghanistan after the demise of the first Taliban government in 2001.
Anemic political organization continued to be dominated by former anti-Soviet guerrilla commanders from the 1980s and the communists who fought them.
Most Taliban leaders were educated in religious madrasahs in neighboring Pakistan. Most of the religious schools are run by clerics associated with Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI), a major Islamist political party. JUI participates in elections and often joins alliances with secular political parties.
In the mid-1990s, the Taliban emerged as a ragtag student militia opposed to Islamist and former communist factions engaged in a civil war. These groups evolved from within the leftist and right-wing Islamist political factions that emerged in the 1960s when Afghanistan first attempted to develop its democracy.
Belarus Sentences Woman To Six Years In Prison For Online Comments
The Minsk City Court has sentenced Natallya Petrovich, a 68-year-old Belarusian citizen, to six years in prison and fined her 3,000 Belarusian rubles ($1,183) for comments she made online about officials. The human rights center Vyasna said Petrovich was found guilty of insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a government representative, inciting harm to national security, and participating in an "extremist organization." Belarus has seen a wave of arrests for those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Officials Designate Two Poems By 19th-Century Author As Extremist
Belarusian authorities have designated two 19th-century poems by a writer who is considered a father of Belarusian literature as extremist. The August 17 decision by the Prosecutor-General’s office targeted poems by Vintsent Dunin-Martsinkevich, written during the uprising of Kastus Kalinouski, a partisan who led a revolt against Russian imperial forces in 1863. Many of Dunin-Martsinkevich’s writings are required reading in Belarusian schools. His plays are frequently staged in Belarusian theaters, and several streets and theaters also bear his name. Dunin-Martsinkevich died in 1884. A 20th-century preface to a collection of his works, written by a scholar of Belarusian literature and culture, was also designated extremist. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Of Ukrainian Men Illegally Crossing Into Romania, Says Report
Hundreds of Ukrainian men have crossed into neighboring Romania illegally since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Agerpres news agency reported on August 17, citing data from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF). The agency said that from February 24, 2022 to August 15, 2023, border police detected 451 people entering the country illegally, in Botosani county in northern Romania. All are seeking residence in Romania, Agerpres reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Scorsese Urges Signing Of Petition Calling For Justice For Sentenced Iranian Filmmakers
Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is urging people to sign an online petition calling for justice for Iranian filmmakers Saeed Roustayi and Javad Noruzbeygi, both of whom have been sentenced to jail terms for screening their film, Leila's Brothers at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The petition, initiated by Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, had over 8,000 signatures as of August 17, more than half of which came after Martin Scorsese posted his appeal on Instagram.
"Please sign this petition to bring justice to Saeed Roustayi & Javad Noruzbeygi," the Oscar-winning director said in the post.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court said on August 15 that it had sentenced Roustayi, the director of Leila's Brothers, and Noruzbeygi, one of its producers, to six months of jail time with the pair to serve about nine days of that, after which the remainder will be suspended for five years.
The ruling also stipulates that during the suspended sentence term, the two are prohibited from engaging with film activists and are required to undertake a filmmaking course at the Sound and Vision Academy in the religious Iranian city of Qom.
"We now have less than 20 days to help garner enough attention to appeal their sentence. Please sign and share this petition seeking justice for Roustayi and Noruzbeygi, so they can continue to be a force of good in the world," the petition, launched on August 16, said.
"Their voices needs to be heard," it added.
The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have already called the court ruling "a serious violation of free speech."
The actions against Roustayi and Norozbeygi are part of a broader pattern of governmental pressure on artists in Iran. Notably, filmmaker Jafar Panahi previously faced a filmmaking ban and a six-year prison term.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged dress-code offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
No Change Seen In Russia's Nuclear Posture, NATO Chief Says
NATO has not detected any changes to Russia's nuclear forces and the Western alliance has seen no reason to reconsider its own corresponding setup, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a conference in Norway on August 17. "We haven't seen any changes in their nuclear forces that trigger us to change our forces and the way those are arranged. So far we haven't seen anything that demands that from our side," Stoltenberg said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Authorities Question Mother Of Self-Exiled Opposition Activist
Tajik authorities have questioned the mother of prominent opposition politician Sharofiddin Gadoev who now lives in the Netherlands, and Gadoev has asserted it was done on Russia’s behalf.
Oyisha Abdulloeva, 72, said security officers interviewed her at her home in the southwestern city of Farkhor on August 16, asking about Gadoev’s personal habits, including whether he used drugs, consumed tobacco, or drank alcohol.
Tajik authorities have not officially commented on the case, and it remained unclear what specific security department was responsible.
Sharofiddin Gadoev, a 37-year-old founder of the opposition movement Group 24, said he believed the interview was prompted by Russia’s intelligence agencies, due to his critical views on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Tajik authorities are willing to initiate a new case against me in Russia to create obstacles during my travels abroad," Gadoev told RFE/RL. “Besides Russia is interested in suppressing democracy in Tajikistan.”
Gadoev, who fled Tajikistan in the early 2010s, has accused Tajik authorities of seizing his business assets. While in exile, he established the Movement for Reforms and Development of Tajikistan and co-founded the National Alliance, a coalition of opposition groups abroad.
In February 2019, Gadoev unexpectedly appeared in Dushanbe. After two weeks, he returned to Europe with the help of Western countries, and later claimed he had been kidnapped in Moscow and forcibly taken to Tajikistan.
One of the other co-founders of Group 24, Umarali Kuvvatov, was later killed in Turkey.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living in European countries are wanted by Dushanbe on charges of "terrorism" and "extremism."
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Astana Says Company Sanctioned By U.S. Over North Korea, Russia Deals Defunct Since 2021
Kazakhstan says the company sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) this week over its ties with arms deals between North Korea and Russia has been defunct for more than two years.
OFAC said on August 16 that it had imposed sanctions on Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, registered in Kazakhstan, Limited Liability Company Verus registered in Russia, and Versor, a company registered in Slovakia for their involvement in circumventing international sanctions on Russia imposed over Moscow’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
OFAC also said that in March it had designated Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea. Mkrtychev is the president of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus, and the sole director of Defense Engineering.
The Kazakh National Economy Ministry said in a statement on August 17 that the operations of Defense Engineering had been suspended in Kazakhstan since February 14, 2021, adding that the addition of the company to the U.S. sanctions list is just "a technicality."
"According to data from the Industry and Infrastructure Ministry of Kazakhstan, the named company had not been provided with license to transport specific goods. We link the addition of the company to the sanctions list with its owner Ashot Mkrtychev's being under the U.S. sanctions," the statement said, stressing that Mkrtychev is not a resident of Kazakhstan.
OFAC said that through his negotiations with North Korea and Russian officials, Mkrtychev had organized potential plans to transfer more than two dozen types of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities, to North Korea.
Mkrtychev has coordinated with North Korean procurement officials and used Versor to conduct negotiations with companies abroad, OFAC said.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property that the designated entities have in U.S. jurisdiction. OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Police Arrest Scores After Mobs Burn Churches, Attack Homes In Eastern Pakistan
Pakistani police arrested scores of people after mobs attacked and burned several Christian churches and homes in the eastern city of Faisalabad. The violence erupted on August 16 after two Christian men were accused of desecrating the Koran by tearing out pages of the Islamic holy book and writing insulting remarks on other pages. Authorities sent paramilitary forces to stem the violence, and as many as 128 people have been arrested so far. Schools and shops remain closed and public transport was running sporadically in Faisalabad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio, click here.
Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting 'Fake Information' About War In Ukraine
Russia on August 17 fined Alphabet's Google 3 million rubles ($31,845) for not deleting what it said was fake information about what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. A host of sites are under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal. Social media site Reddit was fined for the first time on August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Reports: Russia Opts Not To Impose Foreign Currency Controls Amid Sliding Ruble
Russian officials have reportedly opted not to impose new controls on buying and selling foreign currency, as officials try and stabilize the plummeting ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the decision on August 16 after meeting with central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and other government ministers, according to the Vedomosti newspaper and Forbes. The ruble slid below 100 to the U.S. dollar earlier this week, prompting the central bank to sharply hike interest rates. Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions imposed in response to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia Takes Over Online Tatar Language School After International Group Leaves
The popular online Tatar language school Ana Tele (The Mother Tongue), which halted operations in June after the international Education First (EF) group left Russia, will resume its courses. The education minister of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilsur Khadiullin, said on August 16 that the online school will now operate locally on servers inside Russia. The school was launched in 2013 by order of Tatarstan's leader, Rustam Minnikhanov. Hosted by the EF's own website outside the country, the school had more than 100,000 users across Russia and in various countries where people registered to study the Tatar language. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Man Arrested For Trying To Help Man Emigrate To United States
Uzbek authorities detained a man on fraud charges for allegedly promising to arrange the emigration of another man to the United States. A spokeperson for Uzbek prosecutors said the unnamed man, who had a history of fraud convictions, asked for $15,000 to help arrange the trip to the United States via Mexico. No further information was released. The case comes amid an uptick in the number of emigrants from Central Asia seeking to travel to the United States via Mexico and Latin America, some of which are visa-free for Uzbek, Tajik, Kyrgyz, and Kazakh citizens. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Former Top Kremlin Bodyguard Who Was Sentenced For Bribery Dies In Prison Of Sudden Illness
A top former Kremlin bodyguard who was serving a 10-year sentence on bribery charges has died in prison after an unspecified illness, a prison monitoring official said. Viktor Boborykin, of the Public Monitoring Commission, said "there was no crime" in the death of Gennady Lopyrev, who was a lieutenant general in the Federal Guards Service prior to his 2017 sentencing. Some media reports said the 69-year-old Lopyrev had no prior medical condition and had planned to apply for early release. The RBK news outlet said Lopyrev oversaw for state facilities in southern Russia, including the construction of a presidential residence near Sochi. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Authorities Open Criminal Case Against Head Of Election Monitoring Watchdog
Russian authorities raided the homes of activists from Golos as they opened a criminal investigation against the co-chairman of the election-monitoring group. TASS and RIA-Novosti said the Investigative Committee targeted Grigory Melkonyants for "running an undesirable organization," a crime under Russia law. A video released by authorities showed Melkonyants at his Moscow home while a search was ongoing. Investigators searched homes of Golos members in several regions. Another Golos official, Stanislav Andreichuk, said the raids were linked to the group’s past work with a European election consortium. A well-regarded NGO that had monitored Russian elections since 2000, Golos was designated a "foreign agent" in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Claims Recapture Of Southeastern Village; Russia Says Sea Drone Attack Foiled
Russia military officials claimed a new success in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region and said two Russian war ships repelled a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea late on August 17 as Ukrainian forces liberated a village amid a slow-moving counteroffensive that has worried some of Kyiv’s Western backers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The reports came on August 17 as NATO’s secretary-general said it was up to Ukraine to decide when to join any peace negotiations following the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg’s comments appeared aimed at tamping down a furor that erupted earlier in the week when a senior colleague at the alliance suggested that Kyiv ceding territory to Russia in exchange for membership in the military alliance could be a way to end the war.
Two months into their long-awaited counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s Western backers have trained and supplied as many as nine new brigades, with the hope that Ukrainian forces could replicate earlier successes against Russian troops, such as the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion, or two successful advances in Kharkiv and Kherson in late 2022.
That hasn’t happened, and without substantial battlefield success in the coming months, Ukraine could face mounting pressure from the United States or other Western allies to open negotiations with Russia.
Ukrainian forces this week claimed capture of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Donetsk region. The claim could not be independently confirmed, though a Russian military commander and military bloggers appeared to corroborate the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening summary on August 17 that Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to regain Urozhayne. If Ukraine holds Urozhayne, it would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge that Ukrainian troops faces in trying to break through Russian defensive lines.
Other unsuccessful offensive actions took place near Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka, according to the summary.
It also said Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry on August 17 said Ukraine had lost four Stryker armored vehicles near Donetsk, as part of a Russian offensive push.
It’s first time Russia has claimed to hit the U.S.-supplied vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the thwarted attack by the sea drone occurred just before 11 p.m. local time on the Black Sea about 240 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol. The attack attempted to hit two Black Sea fleet warships tasked with overseeing navigation in the southwestern section of the Black Sea, the ministry said, according to TASS.
The unmanned boat was destroyed by fire from weapons mounted on the two ships -- one frigate and one patrol ship.
Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, most of the Luhansk region and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
Earlier in the week, Stoltenberg's chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, said Ukraine may have to give up territory to Russia as part of a deal to end the war. He subsequently walked back his comments.
"It is the Ukrainians, and only the Ukrainians, who can decide when there are conditions in place for negotiations, and who can decide at the negotiating table what is an acceptable solution," Stoltenberg said, speaking at a conference in Norway on August 17.
Stoltenberg also said Russia's nuclear forces remain unchanged in their posture, despite months of nuclear saber-rattling by the Kremlin.
As the war has ground on, Russia has regularly issued threats to use nuclear weaponry in Ukraine, something that has alarmed both Ukrainians and their Western allies.
"We haven't seen any changes in their nuclear forces that trigger us to change our forces and the way those are arranged," he said. "So far we haven't seen anything that demands that from our side."
At its summit last month, NATO said it would extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when "members agree and conditions are met”-- a decision that was met with some disappointment in Kyiv.
In a meeting with military commanders on August 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ramping up production of aerial drones, which have played a major role in the conflict, for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
He also suggested Kyiv’s Western backers needed to increase supplies of the devices.
"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," he said in televised remarks.
"In each combat brigade, warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare, and military air defense," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Moscow Court Arrests Dual U.S.-Russian Citizen; Blinken Reassures Whelan
A Moscow court has arrested a dual U.S.-Russian citizen on suspicion of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on August 17.
The agencies identified the dual citizen as Eugene Spector but provided no details on the charges against him. Interfax reported that he was taken into custody after a hearing in Lefortovo district court in Moscow.
Spector, who is of Russian origin, was previously convicted in the case of Anastasia Alekseeva, an assistant to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
The Ostankinsky Court of Moscow found Spector guilty on the bribery charge in June 2021 and sentenced him to 4 1/2 years in prison. The sentence was overturned on appeal and at a retrial late last year lowered to 3 1/2 years.
Spector was the chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolimerprom Group of Companies, which specializes in drugs for cancer.
Alekseeva, who was sentenced to 12 years for taking bribes, allegedly received trips to foreign resorts in exchange for not including a number of weight-loss drugs on the list of banned substances in Russia. It is unclear whether the fresh accusations against Spector are in connected with this case.
The hearing on August 17 was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.
Moscow already holds other U.S. citizens, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, on charges of espionage, which he and his newspaper deny. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
The United States considers Gershkovich and another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, wrongfully detained -- a term that effectively says the case is politically motivated -- and has called for their immediate release.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Whelan, according to CNN on August 16, reportedly telling him to "keep the faith" and assuring him that the United States is doing everything it can to bring him home as soon as possible.
Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, and then jailed for 16 years on spying charges, which he and the U.S. government deny.
With reporting by Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukraine Continues Evacuation Of Kupyansk As Russian Troops Mass2
Anne Applebaum: Putin 'Is Really Destroying Modern Russia'3
'I Sent Tajik Men's Bodies From Bakhmut,' Central Asian Migrant Worker Claims4
Jonathan Littell: 'Nothing Will Change In Russia Until It's Defeated In Ukraine'5
'Crisis Of Confidence': Ruble's Plunge Prompts Policy Clash In Russia As Costly War Drags On6
U.S. Rock Group Apologizes After Inviting Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia7
Ukraine Claims Strategic Town Recaptured As Counteroffensive Makes Progress In The South8
The Black Sea Port That Could Define Georgia's Geopolitical Future9
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits WSJ Journalist Gershkovich In Jail10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe