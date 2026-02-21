Russian Strikes Hit More Ukrainian Power Facilities, Several People Wounded

Russian pounded Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, hitting a power facility, while launching scores of drones and missile at targets across the country. At least two people were injured in the barrage.

Ukraine, meanwhile, attacked targets deep inside of Russia on February 21, including reportedly a factory in Votkinsk, about 1,900 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian border. Regional health officials said at least 11 people were wounded.

News reports said the factory that was targeted may have been a facility for building some of Russia's newest missiles, including the hypersonic, nuclear-capable Oreshnik.

There was no immediate confirmation from Russian officials about damage to the factory.

In Odesa, a Russian drone hit a school building, while another drone slammed into a power generating substation, according to private energy company DTEK.

Officials said at least two people were wounded.

In the northeast city of Sumy, Russian strikes hit a residential district, injuring an elderly woman and two children, police officials said.

The overnight attacks came two days after the latest round of US-brokered peace talks wrapped up in Geneva with no breakthrough to end the Russian invasion, which hits its four-year mark on February 24.

Russia has shown no willingness to bend from its hard-line demands, which include Ukraine withdrawing from eastern territories it currently holds and blocking Kyiv's request for binding security guarantees.

Amid unusually cold winter temperatures, Russia has repeatedly hit power and heating facilities in Kyiv and throughout the country, leaving millions of Ukrainians struggling to stay warm and go about their lives.

Kyiv's mayor has said hundreds of thousands have fled the city, as emergency workers struggle to repair damaged facilities.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service