Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield

A great deal has been written about high-tech, high-precision weapons in Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion. But Grad rocket systems, a technology many decades old, are also playing a role in the fight. Both the Russian and the Ukrainian militaries have this truck-mounted multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in their arsenals. On April 3, RFE/RL correspondent Roman Pahulych spoke with a Ukrainian Army unit operating a Grad launcher in the country's east.