Emotional Goodbyes Across Russia As Ukraine Mobilization Begins

Emotional scenes were repeated in various parts of Russia as mothers and wives sent off their sons and husbands to fight in Ukraine on September 22, a day after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization.” As many Russian men rushed to leave the country by air and land, others were reporting to draft centers in response to obligatory mobilization letters distributed soon after Putin's televised speech. Rights defenders say everyone is being targeted -- contrary to Putin’s assurances that only skilled reservists will be called to serve.