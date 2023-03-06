News
Ukrainian Saboteurs Accused Of Attempting To Assassinate Pro-Kremlin Businessman Malofeyev
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 6 that it prevented the assassination of businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, an active supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the FSB, the media tycoon's assassination was a main goal of a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, the Russian Volunteers Corps, under the command of Denis Nikitin (aka Kapustin). No details were given. Russia said last week that the Russian Volunteers Corps crossed into the western region of Bryansk and fired on civilians. Kyiv has denied any involvement and suggested that Moscow might be seeking a "false-flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Iran Says Ready For Prisoner Swap With Belgium
Iran on March 6 expressed its readiness for a long-awaited prisoner swap with Belgium, days after the Belgian Constitutional Court green-lighted such a move. After the decision "we can now say that the way to implement the agreement has been opened, and the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly welcomes this change," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. The move would see Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying -- swapped for Iranian official Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted in Belgium for masterminding a plot to blow up a 2018 opposition event outside Paris.
Russia Adds Transparency International To 'Undesirables' List
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office announced on March 6 its designation of one of the world's leading anti-corruption nonprofits, German-based Transparency International, as an "undesirable organization." In a statement, it accused the group of activities that "clearly extend beyond [its] declared goals and objectives." It said the group "interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security." Russian officials have used the nearly decade-old designation, whose underlying legislation was expanded in 2021, to marginalize dozens of foreign organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Appeal Opens Into Landmark Balkan Murder Case Against Serbian Intelligence Bosses
The appeals trial of four former Serbian state security officers sentenced last year to decades in prison over the 1999 murder of a journalist and outspoken critic of the late strongman Slobodan Milosevic's government began in a Belgrade courtroom on March 6. Defendants in the killing of Slavko Curuvija include the former head of Serbian State Security, Radomir Markovic, and the ex-head of Belgrade's intelligence branch, Milan Radonjic. The case has been cited as an important event in Balkan efforts to end impunity for crimes stretching back to former regimes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Amnesty International Demands UN Council's Attention On 'Relentless' Taliban Abuses In Afghanistan
Amnesty International has urged the UN Human Rights Council to address "relentless abuses" by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.
In a statement announcing its new report, the rights watchdog demanded that the UN council "establish an independent investigative mechanism in Afghanistan at the earliest opportunity, with a focus on evidence preservation to pursue international justice."
It cited a "wave of arrests" and "unlawful detentions" of women's rights defenders, academics, and activists.
Amnesty International also cited fresh evidence of attacks on civilians in the Panjshir region where military resistance to the Taliban has been historically strong, "including abductions and enforced disappearances" that "are still being committed as the Taliban’s conflict with the National Resistance Front (NRF) continues."
It cited its own investigation into mass killings of ethnic Hazaras by Taliban fighters in the Ghazni, Ghor, and Daykundi provinces where perpetrators have evaded justice.
It said the preservation of evidence "is key to pursue international justice."
Persistent abuses and denial of the most basic rights for women and minorities have continued and even accelerated in the 18 months since the Taliban swept to power as the U.S.-led international troops withdrew and the UN-backed Afghan government collapsed and fled, leaving millions of Afghans already battered by decades of conflict to fend for themselves.
Just this week, international officials have been frustrated by the Taliban's refusal to allow women and girls to attend school as universities reopened in Afghanistan.
“It is time for the international community to follow up their repeated public statements with concrete action,” Amnesty quoted its secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, as saying.
“The international community should act soon to establish a UN-mandated international fact-finding and evidence preservation mechanism to ensure independent investigations and prosecutions are possible," she said. "The current accountability gap is allowing grave violations and abuses in Afghanistan to continue unabated, and it must be urgently closed.”
The UN Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva, is the only global intergovernmental rights organization but has no legally binding powers over UN member states.
With reporting by AP
- By Current Time
Governor Of Russia's Belgorod Region Says Three Missiles Downed By Antiaircraft Forces
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, says anti-aircraft forces there downed three missiles on March 6. Vyacheslav Gladkov added that one person was injured by debris as it fell to the ground. Electricity lines and the facades of several buildings in Novy Oskol were damaged, he added. The claims could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not commented on the report but Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks 10-Year Prison Terms For Belarusian Activists Considered Political Prisoners
MINSK -- The prosecutor at the trial of two activists in Belarus -- Valeryya Kastsyuhova and Tatsyana Kuzina -- has asked a court in Minsk to convict the two women and sentence them to 10 years in prison each as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The prosecutor's request to the Minsk City Court was announced on March 6, exactly one month since the trial of the two started in the Belarusian capital.
Kastsyuhova and Kuzina, who are considered political prisoners by rights groups, were arrested in June 2021 on charges of assisting actions aimed to seize power, calls for actions to damage the country’s national security, and inciting social hatred.
Their supporters call the charges politically motivated.
Kastsyuhova is a noted political observer, the founder and chief editor of the Our Opinion website, an editor of the Belarus Annually website, and the leader of an experts' group known as Belarus Under Focus.
Kuzina is the founder of the School for Young Public Administration Managers and an expert of the Bipart investigative group.
Separately on March 6, the Minsk City Court started the trial of 15 men and women accused of organizing an attempted arson attack at the house of a pro-government lawmaker, the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, Aleh Haydukevich, in June 2021.
Three defendants in the case will be tried in absentia separately.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
- By AP
Pakistan Bans Media Broadcasts Of Ex-PM Imran Khan's Speeches
Pakistan's media regulator banned media broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said on March 6. The development is the latest in a political tug-of-war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on March 5 and went into effect the next day. It covers the airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Hands Lengthy Prison Terms To Tsikhanouskaya And Four Other Opposition Figures
A court in Minsk has sentenced exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and four other leading opposition figures in absentia to lengthy prison terms on charges that are widely considered to be politically motivated.
The Minsk City Court on March 6 sentenced Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison, and another leading opposition politician, Paval Latushka, to 18 years, in prison. Three other opposition figures -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- were sentenced to 12 years in prison each.
Judge Pyatro Arlou found all five opposition politicians guilty of conspiring to overthrow the government, creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred, and harming national security.
All five left Belarus in the wake of a deadly crackdown on mass protests against the official results of a August 2020 presidential poll that Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won. Belarusian opposition and Western governments say the election was rigged and the real winner in the poll was Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouskaya called the trial a "farce" and "revenge" from Lukashenka, saying she had not been given access to court documents.
"This is how the regime “rewarded” my work for democratic changes in Belarus," she said on Twitter after the verdict was announced.
"But today I don't think about my own sentence. I think about the thousands of innocent, detained & sentenced to real prison terms."
The sentences were pronounced days after a Belarusian court extended the prison term of Tsikhanouskaya’s husband Syarhey Tsikhanouski by 18 months on a charge of "blatantly violating a penitentiary’s inner regulations."
Tsikhanouski is already serving 18 years on a range of charges related to the 2020 election. The popular video blogger announced his presidential candidacy, challenging Lukashenka, and was disqualified and arrested before the vote. His wife then mounted her own campaign.
Thousands were detained in protests against the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Leaders From Germany's Ruling Social Democrats Visit Kyiv
Two high-ranking politicians from Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are in Kyiv for a visit that could see them confronted with their party's shortcomings in dealing with Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Party chief Lars Klingbeil and his colleague Rolf Muetzenich, who leads the SPD in Germany's parliament, arrived in the Ukrainian capital by a special train early on March 6. They are scheduled to hold a series of talks with government officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and parliamentary representatives. To see the original story by dpa, click here.
Ukrainian Cabinet Appoints New Anti-Corruption Chief After Rough Patch
The Ukrainian government has named a new director of the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) from among three candidates in a live-streamed meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to address domestic and international corruption concerns as foreign assistance plays a crucial role in Ukraine's war effort.
The extraordinary session on March 6 appointed Semen Kryvonos to the post. He had previously led an architectural and urban-planning inspectorate
"This demonstrates our determination to move to the start of [EU] accession negotiations already this year," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the vote.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Brussels has been firm in its position that while it backs Ukraine's EU bid, the country will need to implement a wide array of democratic and economic reforms and root out endemic corruption and graft before it can be admitted to the bloc, and that the admission process could take many years.
NABU's former director, Artem Sytnyk, was dismissed in April after a seven-year term in office.
Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials' homes were raided by anti-corruption agents on February 1 in a second sweep in a week, with senior officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy down pledging to fix the problem.
The two other shortlisted applicants for the NABU leadership post were Serhiy Hulyak, head of a department within the state investigative bureau, and Roman Osypchuk, head of NABU's internal control department.
During a visit to western Ukraine last week, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called for Kyiv to start EU membership negotiations as early as this year.
"The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said.
The European Union earlier this month acknowledged Ukraine's "considerable efforts" in recent months to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc and urged Kyiv to continue on that path after EU leaders met with Zelenskiy in the Ukrainian capital in a show of support.
Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conference after the meeting on February 3 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, pressed again for negotiations to start relatively soon. He called it "not just a purpose but a major overwhelming goal."
Von der Leyen said there were no rigid timelines for Ukraine to join the European Union, and reiterated that Kyiv must meet certain benchmarks as part of its membership push.
Kostyuk Dedicates Maiden Tennis Title To All 'Fighting And Dying' In Ukraine
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk dedicated her first WTA Tour title to “all the people who are fighting and dying” after beating Russia’s Varvara Gracheva at the ATX Open. Competing in her maiden final, 20-year-old Kostyuk, ranked 40 in the world, clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory in Austin, Texas, and refused to shake her opponent's hand after the match. Kostyuk has been the most outspoken player about the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to continue playing on tour following the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Georgian Lawmakers Brawl While Discussing Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Law
Georgian lawmakers brawled on March 6 while discussing a controversial "foreign agent" law that critics say will impact freedoms in the South Caucasus nation.
Security at the parliament building was beefed up as protesters rallied in front of it, demanding consideration of the law be dropped.
The bill, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents."
Critics say the bill is a replica of a Russian law that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions there.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
China Says It Believes Full, Effective Compliance Right Way Forward For Iran Nuclear Issue
China believes that full and effective compliance is the right way forward for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a regular news briefing on March 6. "The U.S. should make a political decision as soon as possible to work for outcomes from the talks," said spokesperson Mao Ning when answering a question on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran issuing a joint statement on nuclear cooperation.
IMF Says Pakistan Has To Give Assurance On Financing Balance Of Payments Gap
Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, the lender's resident representative said on March 6. The external financing is one of the last in a string of prior actions the lender wants Islamabad to complete before it clears funding stalled since late last year, Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters. The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, whose central bank foreign-exchange reserves are dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports. (Reuters)
Bishkek Extradites Ukrainian Citizen With Asylum In Kyrgyzstan To Belarus
Kyrgyzstan extradited Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Kadaria over the weekend to Belarus, where he is wanted on unspecified charges, his lawyer told RFE/RL on March 6. Kadaria, 37, was born in Belarus as Andrey Kanavalau. He says he had to move to Ukraine in 2017, fearing for his safety as he administered an opposition website. He legally changed his name in Ukraine after he obtained Ukrainian citizenship. Kadaria came to Kyrgyzstan in August and obtained asylum in that nation in December, days before a Kyrgyz court ruled to extradite him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Siberian Court Sentences Former RFE/RL Reporter To Eight Months Of Correctional Work
A court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo has sentenced a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project to eight months of correctional work over social media posts he published saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The court sentenced Andrei Novashov on March 6 after it found him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. It also barred him from posting any materials online for one year. Novashov pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said she will appeal the ruling. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iran Condemns To Death Six Men Over Attacks In Southwest
Iran has sentenced to death six men over attacks carried out by an ethnic Arab "terrorist group" active in a province bordering Iraq, the judiciary said on March 6. The judiciary's Mizan Online website court said authorities had "sentenced six members of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group to death" in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan Province. They were found guilty of "armed operations" between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, the report said.
Ukraine Vows To Continue To Defend Bakhmut As Wagner Boss Complains About Ammunition
Ukraine has vowed to continue to fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut, a brutal monthslong battle that has left heavy casualties on both sides, as Russia's defense minister kept up a morale-building effort in the war zone and the head of the Wagner mercenary group stoked further tensions with Russia's military commanders.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 6 discussed the situation in the besieged Donetsk region city with Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of the ground forces, where "they spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," according to the president's website.
Zelenskiy has acknowledged in recent days that the battle for the eastern Donbas region is "painful and challenging" and the Ukrainian General Staff said in its regular battlefield update on March 6 that Russia was concentrating its main efforts on offensives in the areas around Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk, as well as farther north in Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region.
It claimed to have fought off more than 95 enemy attacks in a handful of areas of the most intense fighting.
The enemy "is continuing its attempted assault on the town of Bakhmut and surrounding settlements," the General Staff said, citing shelling in more than a dozen Donetsk municipalities.
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces were moving columns between the southeastern Kherson region and occupied Crimea "in order to mislead" the Ukrainian side.
It alleged that the feint was "causing discontent" among Russian personnel due to what it said was "a lack of a sufficient amount of fuel and even any hint of the effectiveness of such maneuvers."
New signs of discord in Moscow emerged on March 6, with the boss of the Wagner private military group, which has spearheaded much of Russia's attacks in the region, demanding more ammunition supplies while complaining one of his aides had been refused entry to the military's operational headquarters.
"On March 5, I wrote a letter to the commander of the SMO grouping about the urgent need to allocate ammunition. On March 6, at 8 a.m., my representative at the headquarters had his pass cancelled and was denied access," Prigozhin, who has been demanding more ammunition for weeks, said via his press service on Telegram.
Reports of missteps and low morale have dogged Russia's military from the early days of the unprovoked invasion.
But RFE/RL cannot independently confirm casualty or battlefield developments claimed by either side in Russia's yearlong full-scale war in Ukraine.
During a Middle East visit on March 6, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed Bakhmut's significance, saying it was more "symbolic" than anything else while declining to suggest its eventual fall to Russian forces.
In Photos: Ukrainian troops are putting up fierce opposition as Moscow's forces close in on the eastern city of Bakhmut.
"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value," Austin said in Amman, Jordan, adding, "The fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight."
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared determined to project confidence in a purported visit to eastern Ukraine to meet with senior commanders and survey the situation that was shared in multiple Defense Ministry releases during the weekend and again on March 6.
The ministry said Shoigu had visited the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured last year after a long siege.
But statements by the founding head of the Wagner mercenary group whose soldiers are fighting concurrently with Russian regular troops suggested more tension over the course of the war and differing levels of support from Moscow and its war planners.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, long considered close to President Vladimir Putin, warned in a Telegram statement released by Wagner's press department on March 5 that the offensive around Bakhmut could implode if his mercenary ranks didn't get ammunition soon that was promised after public appeals in February.
Prigozhin said a week ago that Russian fighters were closing their "pincers" around Bakhmut.
"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin said, according to Reuters.
Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized Russian military commanders and routinely claims victories distinct from the efforts of regular army troops.
On March 4, Prigozhin cautioned that "if Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse" and "the situation won't be sweet for any military formations protecting Russian interests," according to Reuters.
Zelenskiy acknowledged in his regular video address late on March 5 that the battle for the eastern Donbas region was "painful and challenging," as the Kremlin's forces continue efforts to encircle the city of Bakhmut, which has been largely destroyed after months of Russian shelling.
With reporting by Reuters
At Least 9 Killed, 10 Injured In Southwest Pakistan Suicide Attack
Police and local officials say a suicide attacker on a motorcycle struck a truck carrying police personnel in the southwestern city of Sibi on March 6, killing nine policemen. Sibi district police chief Yusuf Karim Bhangar said the attack occurred on the Kambri Bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway. Ali Shah Abbasi, the district's administrative head, told reporters at a local hospital that nine police officers were killed. Some media have reported that around a dozen more were injured. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest amid a surge in violence. To see the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Khamenei Says Wave Of Illness Hitting Iranian Students 'Unforgivable'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called a wave of illness that has hit hundreds of schoolgirls all across the country over the past four months "an unforgivable crime" and vowed that it should be "severely punished."
The unexplained illnesses have required the hospitalization of many young women and girls and ignited parents' and broader public anger over the failure of authorities to identify the cause amid underlying tension brought on by protests over women's rights and rule of law and a resulting crackdown.
"Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning," state media quoted Khamenei as saying on March 6 in his most-forceful public response so far to the situation, according to Reuters.
"This is an unforgivable crime...the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished," Khamenei, who had previously not publicly used the word poisoning to describe what was happening, added.
As public anger persisted over the weekend, reports said authorities responded by inexplicably detaining a journalist who has actively covered the trend from one of its epicenters in the central city of Qom.
A fellow reporter said the Qom News website's Ali Purtabatabaei phoned a family member late on March 5 to say he'd been detained but the line was disconnected before he could provide details.
Sharq reporter Milad Alavi said Purtabatabaei "announced the news of his arrest by calling his sister at around 8 p.m."
Iranian authorities frequently arrest and hold citizens without immediately providing information to their families or acquaintances for days or even weeks.
Purtabatabaei's Twitter account went silent after the apparent detention.
Multiple local news agencies said it was unclear which institution seized Purtabatabaei, why they targeted him, or where he was taken.
Public frustrations have led to protests recently as the number of girls' schools affected by the mass illnesses grew and government critics questioned official actions.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi this month ordered an investigation amid allegations by some that the wave of illness, coupled with the government's lack of a response, was retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Female students reportedly fell ill in dozens of cities across at least 17 Iranian provinces this weekend, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death while in police custody of a young woman in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of the reported illnesses.
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association, which has ties to reformists, warned recently that the situation "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
After the report of Purtabatabaei's detention, Iranian media activist Ehsan Bodaghi tweeted that "Finally, one person was arrested for poisoning the students..., one of the administrators of the Qomnews site, who has been the most-followed for news related to poisonings and the investigation of their causes in the last 3 months."
Abbas Abdi, an influential journalist and reformist, tweeted that "not only does [Purtabatabaei's detention] not help to clear up the ambiguity of rumors and news about the poisonings, but it also makes it worse."
Some parents have protested outside of schools where students have fallen sick, but Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, warned on March 6 that those who criticized the government face "severe punishment" saying those who "spread lies, rumors and incitement" should be summoned.
Iranian authorities have overseen a brutal crackdown on protesters over Amini's death, with thousands of people arrested and many claiming they were tortured while in custody. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died as a result of the crackdown.
Mohseni-Ejei, a former intelligence minister who is considered a hard-liner, said the judiciary would continue to punish women who violate the Islamic republic's strict dress code.
With reporting by Reuters
Afghan Universities Reopen, But Women Still Barred
Male students trickled back to their classes on March 6 after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break, but women remain barred by Taliban authorities. The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, and has sparked global outrage -- including across the Muslim world. The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
No Evidence 'So Far' That China Is Mulling Arms Deliveries To Russia, EU Chief Says
The European Union has seen "no evidence so far" that would suggest China was considering supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 5. On the subject of sanctions against China in the event of such deliveries, von der Leyen added that this was "a hypothetical question that can only be answered if it becomes reality and fact." Von der Leyen spoke alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in eastern Germany. "We all agree that there must be no arms deliveries," Scholz said.
Muscovites Mark 70th Anniversary Of Stalin's Death
More than 1,000 people gathered on Moscow's Red Square on March 5 for the 70th anniversary of the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, whose divisive legacy looms over the Ukraine conflict. Kyiv says the offensive is driven by Stalin-era imperialistic tendencies, while the heightened repression of critics inside Russia is reminiscent of Soviet methods. People waving communist flags or holding portraits of the late ruler waited in a long line to lay flowers on his grave near the Kremlin wall, with one pensioner saying, "People would be happy if we had a leader like him again."
Five Killed In Shootout Between Karabakh-Armenian Police, Azerbaijani Military
Five security personnel were killed in an apparent shootout between ethnic Armenian police in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani soldiers in the breakaway region, authorities on both sides said.
A state minister in Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto government on March 5 said three police officers were shot dead in an ambush by an Azerbaijani "sabotage group," while authorities in Baku said two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed while attempting to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons into the breakaway region.
Both sides rejected the other side's allegations. It was not immediately possible to verify claims.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
Tensions have flared recently as the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12.
The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Azerbaijan denies it keeps Karabakh in a blockade, referring to the fact that vehicles of Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region following the deadly 2020 war, as well as vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, have been able to drive in and out of the region, providing it with vital supplies.
On March 5, Gurgen Nersisian, a state minister in Karabakh’s de facto government, said ethnic Armenian “police officers were driving in a vehicle from the Karabakh side to our police station. There were no weapons or ammunition in the vehicle at all.”
Nersisian said that along with the three killed personnel, one other police officer was injured in the incident, which he blamed on "a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces."
Authorities in Azerbaijan, meanwhile, rejected the claims of the ethnic Armenians, saying that two soldiers were killed when Azerbaijan’s military tried to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons and ammunition into Karabakh from Armenia.
“Today’s incident once again shows that Azerbaijan needs to set up a checkpoint” on the key road linking Armenian and Karabakh, known as the Lachin Corridor, the Azerbaijani authorities said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Donbas Fighting 'Painful, Challenging' As Bakhmut Defenders Struggle To Hold On2
Situation 'Critical' For Ukrainian Defenders In Bakhmut As Civilians Reportedly Flee On Foot3
Russian Mercenary Group Claims Bakhmut Nearly Surrounded As Ukrainian Fighters Maintain Battle4
Whitewashed: Church Mural Of Soviet Military Defeat Painted Over By Belarusian Authorities5
Satellite Images Reveal How Russia's Invasion Has Devastated The Environment In Ukraine6
Uzbek Pop Singer Banned From Performing After Wearing 'Immoral' Pants7
Germany Asks Switzerland To Sell Mothballed Leopard 2 Tanks8
'An Interesting Partner To Do Business With': How Germany Got Vladimir Putin So Wrong9
Interview: Why Did Xi Invite Lukashenka To China?10
Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade
Subscribe