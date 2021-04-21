Satellite Images Show Military Buildup In Russia, Ukraine

Photos released on April 20 capture the massing of Russian military hardware on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The photos in this gallery were made between March 27 and April 16 by Maxar Technologies, a satellite-imaging company that provides "90 percent of the foundational geospatial intelligence used by the U.S. government."

The head of Maxar Technologies, Dan Jablonsky, told The Wall Street Journal his company was making the photos public because of "a commitment to transparency."

Tensions between the United States and Russia have soared in recent weeks and U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Moscow last week over election interference and the SolarWinds cyberattack.

U.S. officials say the number of Russian troops in Crimea and near the Ukraine border has doubled in the past month.

On April 20, the Ukrainian military released its own images of tanks drilling at undisclosed locations in "eastern Ukraine."