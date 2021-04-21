Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Satellite Images Show Military Buildup In Russia, Ukraine

Photo: Maxar Technologies (Courtesy Image)

Photos released on April 20 capture the massing of Russian military hardware on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Russian Sukhoi Su-34 military aircraft are lined up at Russia's Morozovsk Air Base.
Russian Sukhoi Su-34 military aircraft are lined up at Russia's Morozovsk Air Base.

The photos in this gallery were made between March 27 and April 16 by Maxar Technologies, a satellite-imaging company that provides "90 percent of the foundational geospatial intelligence used by the U.S. government."

Tanks, trucks, and other military equipment at the Pogorovo training area near Voronezh, Russia
Tanks, trucks, and other military equipment at the Pogorovo training area near Voronezh, Russia

The head of Maxar Technologies, Dan Jablonsky, told The Wall Street Journal his company was making the photos public because of "a commitment to transparency."

Tents and other equipment are collected at the Angarsky training area in Crimea during recent Russian military deployments to the area.
Tents and other equipment are collected at the Angarsky training area in Crimea during recent Russian military deployments to the area.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have soared in recent weeks and U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Moscow last week over election interference and the SolarWinds cyberattack.

Airborne units are seen on maneuvers as the Russian military deploys at the Angarsky training area in the Crimea.
Airborne units are seen on maneuvers as the Russian military deploys at the Angarsky training area in the Crimea.

U.S. officials say the number of Russian troops in Crimea and near the Ukraine border has doubled in the past month.

The Kirovskoye Air Base in Crimea
The Kirovskoye Air Base in Crimea
Russian military planes at Saki Air Base in Crimea
Russian military planes at Saki Air Base in Crimea
Tanks and other military equipment on the Pogorovo training area near Voronezh, Russia
Tanks and other military equipment on the Pogorovo training area near Voronezh, Russia
Russian military deployments at the Opuk training area on the Black Sea coast of Crimea
Russian military deployments at the Opuk training area on the Black Sea coast of Crimea

The Pogorovo military training area near Voronezh, Russia
The Pogorovo military training area near Voronezh, Russia

On April 20, the Ukrainian military released its own images of tanks drilling at undisclosed locations in "eastern Ukraine."

Ukrainian tanks participate in drills at an undisclosed location in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian tanks participate in drills at an undisclosed location in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian servicemen atop a Tunguska antiaircraft vehicle
Ukrainian servicemen atop a Tunguska antiaircraft vehicle
A camouflaged Ukrainian tank takes part in drills.
A camouflaged Ukrainian tank takes part in drills.

On April 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to "discourage Moscow from further escalation" by imposing further sanctions on Russia.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG