Navalny Slams Putin's Mobilization Order As Opposition Group Calls For Protests
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has slammed Vladimir Putin and an opposition group has called for nationwide protests after the Russian leader ordered a military mobilization amid the country's recent military losses in Ukraine during a Ukrainian military counteroffensive.
Putin, in a televised address to the nation aired earlier on September 21, also warned the West that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia's territory.
Navalny said Putin was sending more Russians to their death for a failing war in a video message recorded from prison and released on social media by his lawyers.
"It is clear that the criminal war is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible in this," Navalny said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian state media that up to 300,000 could be called up with only those with relevant combat and service experience to be mobilized.
Another clause in the decree prevents most professional soldiers from terminating their contracts and leaving service until the partial mobilization is no longer in place.
Putin’s move comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming parts of Russia -- an action that could escalate the war following recent successes by the Ukrainian military in its ongoing counteroffensive in the northeast of the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who along with other Russian officials had long dismissed any talk of a mobilization, argued on September 21 that Russia is not only fighting Ukraine, but NATO as well because the alliance’s members have been supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, the Vesna opposition movement called for nationwide protests on September 21, saying “Thousands of Russian men -- our fathers, brothers and husbands -- will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?"
Putin’s government has increased its crackdown on any dissent in Russia since ordering troops into Ukraine on February 24.
In March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Shortly after Putin’s address, Russian media reported a sharp spike in demand for plane tickets abroad amid an apparent scramble to leave despite exorbitant prices for flights.
All flights from Moscow to Istanbul, Yerevan, Tashkent, and Baku scheduled for September 21 and 22 were sold out, the Russian business paper RBC reported.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin's mobilization of thousands of extra troops will escalate the conflict and his threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric."
Stoltenberg said Putin's moves demonstrated "that the war is not going according to his plans" and it was clear that the Russian president had made "a big miscalculation."
European Union member Latvia, which borders Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow's mobilization of troops, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, citing security concerns.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking to the UN General Assembly on September 20, said Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognized he cannot win the war.
Ukraine's neighbor Poland said Russia would attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders.
"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, tweeted that the mobilization is a sign "of weakness, of Russian failure.”
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace echoed that assessment, describing Putin's move as “an admission that his invasion is failing.”
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Putin's mobilization order was a sign of panic at the Kremlin, that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West.
"The mobilization, calling for referenda in the Donetsk, it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Prosecutor Seeks Five Years In Prison For Kyrgyz Journalist Bolot Temirov
BISHKEK -- The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Bishkek has asked the court to convict and sentence noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov to five years in prison on several charges that he and his supporters say are politically motivated.
The prosecutor asked the Sverdlov district court in the Kyrgyz capital on September 21 to find Temirov guilty and sentence him.
Temirov, whose trial started in June, reiterated his innocence.
Temirov and traditional bardic singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
It said Temirov, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov has rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Kyrgyz TV Station Director Given Suspended Sentence Over Report On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
BISHKEK -- The director of the NEXT television channel in Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Duishembiev, was handed a suspended three-year prison sentence over the airing of a controversial report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek issued the ruling on September 21, after finding the defendant guilty of inciting interethnic hatred.
Duishembiev told RFE/RL that he continues to insist that he is innocent.
He was arrested in early March after a report on his television channel quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched in late February.
NEXT officials have insisted the report was balanced as it quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Domestic and international human rights organizations had demanded Duishembiev's release, saying that his arrest violated freedom of expression.
German Police Raids Houses Reportedly Linked To Putin's Close Ally, Tycoon Usmanov
Police in Germany have raided 24 houses and apartments across the country reportedly linked to Uzbek-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, who is known as a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Police representatives told reporters in Munich and Frankfurt on September 21, that raids were conducted in connection with alleged breaches by a Russian oligarch of sanctions and money-laundering rules. They did not mention the name of the targeted person.
Local media reports said a villa on Lake Tegern belonging to Usmanov had been among the raided buildings.
News agencies quoted sources close to the investigation as saying that the raids were linked to Usmanov and four other people who are suspected of siphoning off several million euros acquired as part of illegal activities, including tax evasion
In March, German media reported that authorities had seized the Dilbar, a 156-meter superyacht worth of $600 million belonging to Usmanov.
Usmanov was ranked at number six in the Sunday Times list of the world's richest people in 2021.
He is one of dozens of Russian billionaires hit by Western sanctions following the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa, AFP and AP
Kazakh President Sets November 20 As Date For Early Presidential Election
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has set November 20 as the date for an early presidential election.
The decree about the election's date was signed on September 21, the presidential press service said.
The move comes less than a week after Toqaev signed legislation to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year term.
The action on September 17 came a day after Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of parliament, the Mazhilis, approved Toqaev’s proposal to make the changes as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
On September 1, Toqaev called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term while also proposing the increase in the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents would be barred from seeking more than one term.
Toqaev's predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or they have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Russia-Imposed Court In Crimea Sentences Crimean Tatar Leader To 17 Years In Prison
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- The de facto Supreme Court of Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal to 17 years in prison on a sabotage charge that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The court on September 21 also sentenced two other defendants in the case, brothers Asan and Aziz Akhtemov, to 15 and 13 years in prison, respectively.
The court also ordered the three men to pay hefty fines.
Dzhelyal and his co-defendants were arrested in early September 2021 on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline.
Ukraine has called the charges against the activists fabricated, while the United States has urged Russia to release them.
Dzhelyal is deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar's self-governing assembly -- the Mejlis -- which was banned by pro-Moscow representatives in Crimea after the annexation in 2014.
The arrest of Dzhelyal and his colleagues immediately sparked a protest outside the Crimean office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that ended with the detention of more than 50 people.
Russian news agency Interfax reported at the time that the criminal investigation against Dzhelyal and his associates relates to a gas pipeline that was damaged on August 23 in a village near Crimea’s capital, Simferopol.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said after the three men's arrests that their detention was Moscow's "revenge" for Dzhelyal's participation in a Kyiv conference that month dedicated to the "de-occupation" of Crimea.
The event had been decried by Moscow as “anti-Russian.”
Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified.
Tajikistan Says Kyrgyzstan Hides Military Hardware Close To Border, Despite Cease-Fire Deal
Tajikistan has accused Kyrgyzstan of continuing to keep military hardware at the two Central Asian nations' common border following last week's deadly clashes, a charge denied by the Kyrgyz authorities, who say the situation along the border is calm.
In its September 21 statement, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said "the Kyrgyz side creates a false appearance of withdrawal of troops and heavy military equipment from the line of contact and hides them in border settlements in the Leilek and Chon-Alai districts of the Batken Province of Kyrgyzstan," also accusing Kyrgyzstan of "numerous violations" of Tajikistan's airspace by drones.
For its part, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on September 21 that the situation along the border is quiet, in accordance with the cease-fire agreements.
A day earlier, Bishkek and Dushanbe issued differing assessments of the situation, which Bishkek said had "normalized" while Dushanbe said it remained "complicated."
On September 19, the sides signed a protocol that reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyz officials say 59 of its citizens died in the recent clashes and 183 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents of RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 63 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives and compiled a list of those killed.
The sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Hostage-Taking Crisis In Georgian Bank Ends With Suspect's Arrest
TBILISI -- An almost nine-hour hostage-taking crisis at a Georgian bank has ended with the suspect being detained, the South Caucasus nation's Interior Ministry said late on September 20, adding that nobody was hurt.
According to the ministry, special police units managed to detain a suspect, born in 1985 and identified only by the initials G.N., who threatened to blow up the building of the Bank of Georgia in the city of Kutais, kill himself, and 14 hostages unless his demands were met.
The man entered the bank at around 11 a.m. on September 20 and demanded $2 million in cash, a Sprinter vehicle, a helicopter, a Russian flag, and a fishing rod.
Media reports identified the man as Grigol Narsia, but that was not officially confirmed.
The ministry said earlier that a probe was launched into hostage taking, illegal weapons possession, and terrorism.
This is not the first time that a branch of the Bank of Georgia, the largest bank in the country, has been targeted.
In October 2020, a masked gunman wearing military fatigues took 43 people hostage at a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi and managed to escape with an unspecified amount of cash in U.S. dollars. The perpetrator has not been apprehended.
Pope Calls Ukrainians 'Noble' People Subjected to 'Savageness, Monstrosities, And Torture'
Pope Francis has called Ukrainians a "noble" people being martyred as they are subjected to savageness, monstrosities, and torture amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of their country.
Francis did not name Russia in his remarks on September 21 at the end of his general audience on St. Peter's Square. He told the crowd of a conversation he had the previous day with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.
According to Vatican media, Krajewski, who is Polish, had to run and take cover after coming under light gunfire last week while delivering aid with a Catholic bishop, a Protestant bishop, and a Ukrainian soldier. Krajewski also visited mass graves outside Izyum in northeast Ukraine.
"He (Krajewski) told me of the pain of these people, the savage acts, the monstrosity, the tortured bodies they find. Let us unite with these people, so noble and martyred," Francis said.
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies buried in a forest near Izyum, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians, some with their hands tied behind their backs. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it proof of war crimes.
The Kremlin, which has denied all charges of rights violations and crimes by its invading forces in Ukraine, rejected allegations of such abuses in Kharkiv region, where Izyum is located, as a "lie.”
Of the 111 civilian bodies exhumed by September 21, four showed signs of torture, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of investigative police in the Kharkiv region, told Reuters at the burial ground.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan's Largest Bank Suspends Russia's Mir Payment System
Kazakhstan's largest bank, Halyk Bank (People's Bank), has suspended the use of Russia's Mir payment cards amid warnings by the U.S. Treasury Department about possible sanctions to be imposed on institutions supporting Russia's payment system outside of Russia.
Vietnam's BIDV bank also suspended usage of Mir cards.
The Halyk Bank's call center told the Izvestia newspaper on September 21 that Russia's Mir cards cannot be used via terminals and ATMs. BIDV bank gave Izvestia similar information.
Earlier this week, two Turkish banks -- Isbank and Denizbank -- suspended the withdrawal of cash from the Mir payment system.
Russia has vowed to expand its Mir payment system in friendly countries as Western sanctions attempt to shut it out of international finance over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was ready to impose sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation.
On September 20, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that steps by Turkey's Isbank and Denizbank to suspend the use of the Mir payment system "make a lot of sense."
"Cutting off Mir is one of the best ways to protect a bank from the sanctions risk that comes from doing business with Russia. We expect more banks to cut off Mir because they don’t want to risk being on the wrong side of the coalition's sanctions," the official said.
With reporting by Izvestia and Reuters
Tajik Journalist Ghurbati Goes On Trial On Charges He Calls 'Unfounded'
DUSHANBE -- Well-known Tajik journalist Abdullo Ghurbati has gone on trial in Dushanbe on charges he and his supporters say are unfounded.
The Shohmansur district court started the trial behind closed doors on September 21.
Ghurbati is charged with publicly insulting an authority, minor assault of an authority, and participation in an extremist group's activities. On the first two charges, the journalist may face fines, while if convicted on the third charge he may face up to eight years in prison.
Ghurbati and blogger Daleri Imomali, known for his articles critical of the government, were detained on June 15 and sent to pretrial detention for two months three days later.
Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation. Dushanbe-based Independent Center for Human Rights, which provided Imomali with a lawyer, said on September 20 that the blogger's trial will start soon.
In June, Human Rights Watch demanded Tajik officials immediately release Ghurbati and Imomali, saying the two men "are being targeted for their professional activities, despite being protected by Tajikistan's laws and international obligations on freedom of expression and media freedom."
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Iranian Official Confirms Death Of Three Protesters In Kurdistan Province
The governor of western Iranian province of Kurdistan has confirmed that three people were killed in the province during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the country's morality police.
Ismail Zareikosha said the security forces are not responsible for the deaths, instead blaming them on what he said were enemies of Iran, without providing any evidence.
The state news agency IRNA quoted Zareikosha as saying he considered the demonstrations protesting the death of Mehsa Amini "illegal" and threatened that government agents would "stand up and suppress it.”
Human rights groups said Amini was detained for breaking Iran's strict religious laws requiring Muslim women to wear a head scarf.
On September 20, protests triggered by Amini's death continued across the country for a sixth straight day.
Meanwhile, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, on September 20 announced the death of Hajar Abbasi, a woman who was severely wounded by direct fire from security forces in Mahabad on September 18.
For many Iranians the death of Amini is further proof of the Islamic Republic's heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police's increasingly violent treatment of young women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protesters, Police Killed In Iranian Unrest Sparked By Young Woman's Death
Four police were injured and a police assistant died from injuries in growing protests in Iran after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
A regional governor confirmed three protesters had died in protests there, and a human rights group said elsewhere THAT another injured demonstrator had died.
The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up by Iran's morality police for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered protests and rallies across Iran.
For many Iranians, especially youth, the death of Amini is further proof of the Islamic Republic's heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police's increasingly violent treatment of young women.
In the demonstrations, many Iranian women have taken off their headscarves in protest.
WATCH: Protests continued across the country on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."
Four Iranian police officers were injured and one police assistant died from injuries on September 20 in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on September 21.
"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," IRNA said.
Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on September 20, according to an official quoted by IRNA.
Besides Shiraz, rallies were held overnight in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Rasht, and Isfahan, IRNA reported.
Meanwhile, the governor of Kurdistan confirmed that three people had died under unclear circumstances in protests in the western Iranian province.
Ismail Zareikosha said that security forces were not not responsible for the deaths. He blamed them on what he described as “enemies of Iran.”
Elsewhere, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, on September 20 announced the death of Hajar Abbasi, a woman who was severely wounded by direct fire from security forces in Mahabad on 18 September.
Iran's morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country's western Kurdish region. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.
Police detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public.
The police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. President Ebrahim Raisi, who will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 21, has promised an investigation.
Amini's father said she had no health problems and holds the police responsible for her death. He said she that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody.
A top medical official has since publicly challenged officials' account of Amini's death based on images of her body.
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani late on September 20 condemned what he called "foreign interventionist positions."
"It is regrettable that some countries try to take advantage of an incident under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the government and people of Iran," he said.
Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif "expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini...and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests," in a statement issued on September 20.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Orders Partial Military Mobilization Amid Setbacks In Ukraine, Warns West 'It's Not A Bluff'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial military mobilization in Russia as his invasion of Ukraine nears seven months and Kyiv regains territory in its counteroffensive.
Putin also warned the West that "it's not a bluff" that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.
Putin's address, broadcast to the nation on September 21, comes a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, triggering outrage and condemnations not only in Kyiv but from much of the international community.
Analysts say the Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.
The referendums, which have been expected to take place since the first months of the war, will start on September 23 in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Donetsk regions.
In his address, Putin accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and claimed, without providing proof, that "high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states" had allegedly made statements "about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia."
"To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries. When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said, adding, "It's not a bluff."
Putin said the partial mobilization was due to start immediately on September 21.
"We are talking about partial mobilization, that is only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin said.
Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, claiming without providing any proof that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview on September 21 that only those with relevant combat and service experience would be mobilized and not conscripts or students.
He said 5,937 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far, a fraction of Western and Ukrainian estimates of Russian military losses.
WATCH: Ukrainian security services say "people were tortured" by Russian troops at a local police station in the recently liberated city of Kupyansk.
Shoigu's casualty update on Russian losses is the third such public release. The last update came in late March, when the Defense Ministry claimed 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace described Putin's mobilization announcement as "an admission that his invasion is failing."
"He and his defense minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led," Wallace said in a statement. "No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united, and Russia is becoming a global pariah."
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Putin's mobilization order was a sign of panic at the Kremlin that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West.
"The mobilization, calling for referenda in the Donetsk -- it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
Putin's address was broadcast a day after plans were announced in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian forces to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, a move that was widely condemned by the international community.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums "unequivocally," while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both used the word "sham" to describe the planned action.
"This has no legal standing," Macron said on September 20 before addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. "The very idea of organizing referendums in territories that have experienced war...is the sign of cynicism."
"It is very, very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted and are not covered by international law," Scholz told reporters as he attended the UN General Assembly.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced Russia's planned referendums, saying Canada would never recognize them.
"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.
The European Union strongly condemned the planned referendums and threatened additional sanctions.
"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
He said the votes cannot be considered "as the free expression of the will of the people" in these regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the Western condemnation of the referendums.
"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organize yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his nightly video address.
"The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine," he said. "Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that the referendums will "not change anything," adding on Twitter that "Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has "every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the referendums on Ukraine's occupied territories are "important" to "reinstate the historic justice."
"After [the referendums] are conducted and the new territories become part of Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will take on an irreversible character," Medvedev wrote, adding that attempts to encroach Russia's territory is a crime and Russia could use "all means of self-defense" after the Ukrainian territories become part of Russia.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters, and AP
Ukraine Says Russian Shelling Causes Power Disruption At Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine came under Russian fire overnight, causing a disruption of power at the facility, according to the Ukrainian state agency in charge of the plant.
In a statement released on social media on September 21, Enerhoatom said the shelling had damaged equipment of the only working reactor -- Unit Six -- at the plant, Europe’s largest such facility.
"Due to the loss of power, there was an emergency startup of two diesel generators of the safety systems to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps," Enerhoatom said in a post on Telegram.
Russian occupying forces seized control of the plant shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine on February 24.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been the focus of concern for months because of fears that shelling could lead to a radiation leak. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing Ukraine would likely not fire on it. Moscow denies the allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
On September 20 in the nearby Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, shelling damaged a cooling system, a dining hall for staff, and an unspecified “special building," the city administration said in a statement. There were no further details about the damage.
Dodik Travels To Moscow For Meeting With Putin Ahead Of Elections
The Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, met in Moscow on September 20 with Russian President Vladimir Putin and received the Russian leader's backing in his upcoming bid for reelection.
Dodik, who is running for reelection to the Bosnian Serb presidency on October 2, has met with Putin seven times since 2014, according to Putin’s office. Many of the meetings have taken place ahead of elections when Dodik wants to show the pro-Russian Bosnian Serb electorate that he has the Russian leader’s support.
"The elections are coming up and I wish you success," Putin said according to a transcript of the conversation between Putin and Dodik published by Bosnian media. "I hope that it will be so, after the results of the vote, that the position of the patriotic forces will be strengthened, which will enable us to further develop fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation."
They also commented on the recently announced soccer match between the national teams of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia.
Dodik said he was "especially proud that this will happen, even though part of the country was not in favor of it,” while Putin said that sport "should unite people, not divide," according to Radio Television of Republika Srpska.
The game has been scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar.
Russia's national team was barred from the World Cup because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Bosnia failed to qualify.
Dodik, who has openly sought secession for Republika Srpska from Bosnia-Herzegovina, told TASS in an interview ahead of the meeting that he planned to discuss with Putin the construction of a gas pipeline and two gas-fired power plants in Republika Srpska, as well as strengthening cultural cooperation by building a Russian-Serbian Orthodox center.
He also repeated his separatist views in the interview and added his endorsement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia “was forced to retaliate" after Western countries backed Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Dodik said in the interview on September 19.
Bosnia remains divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serb entity of Republika Srpska under the terms of the 1995 Dayton Agreements that ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
Dodik has caused controversy and drawn sanctions from the European Union and the United States by pushing for Republika Srpska to withdraw from the Western Balkan nation’s joint military, top judiciary body, and tax administration.
He said in June that the war in Ukraine had forced a six-month delay in plans to move ahead with the secession.
Bosnia's mission to Brussels has voted for several packages of sanctions introduced by the European Union against Russia in response to the war to align itself with the EU as it seeks membership.
But the sanctions have not been confirmed by Bosnia's Council of Ministers due to the opposition of Republika Srpska.
With reporting by AP and TASS
Biden Formally Nominates Veteran Diplomat To Serve As U.S. Ambassador To Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.
The White House on September 20 announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to the post.
Tracy's selection had been reported earlier this month by U.S. media but had not been announced pending Russia's approval under the rules of diplomatic protocol.
Such approval is generally routine, but with U.S.-Russian relations at their lowest level in years it could not be taken for granted.
The nomination will be submitted to the Senate for approval.
Tracy, who speaks Russian, served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017. She also previously held the post of senior adviser for Russian affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and served in U.S. Embassies in Central Asia.
The former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, left on September 4. His departure had been expected but was accelerated by the failing health of his wife, who died shortly after his return to the United States.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN 'Alarmed' At Iranian Detainee's Death, Pressure On Tehran Mounts Amid Protests
Pressure mounted on Iran on September 20 over the death in custody of a young Iranian woman as the UN's top rights official and an Iranian lawmaker issued separate public appeals over the tragedy and the deadly unrest it has sparked.
Iranian officials have labeled the death in Tehran of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police an "unfortunate incident" but dismissed accusations of mistreatment as street protests spread to the capital and other cities.
Local and international rights groups as well as critics of Iran's hard-line religious leadership have demanded accountability over the incident.
"Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif today expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini...and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests," Al-Nashif's office said in a statement on September 20.
Doctors on September 16 declared Kurdistan Province resident Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital, sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
That was three days after she was taken into custody by the so-called Guidance Patrol -- or morality police -- in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.
Eyewitnesses told journalists Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the police vehicle.
Iranian lawmaker Jalal Rashidi Koochi was quoted by the semiofficial ISNA news agency on September 20 as questioning the effectiveness of the Guidance Patrol, known as Gasht-e Ershad in Farsi, given their actions.
"Gasht-e Ershad is wrong because it has had a result no other than loss and damage for the country," Koochi said, adding that "the main problem is that some people resist accepting the truth."
"Do the people who are taken to these explanatory classes by the Guidance Patrol become conscious and repent when they come out [of custody]?" Koochi asked.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
Amini's father said she had no health problems and holds the police responsible for her death. He said she that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody.
A top medical official in a different province has since come out to publicly challenge officials' account of Amini's death based on images of her body.
Iranian state media reported that a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid condolences while visiting Amini's family.
WATCH: Protests continued across Iran on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."
"All institutions will take action to defend the rights that were violated," said Abdolreza Pourzahabi, Khamenei's representative in Kurdistan Province, adding that Khamenei was affected and pained by Amini's death.
The protests in Iran's Kurdistan Province over Amini's death have left three people dead, the region's governor said, confirming information provided earlier by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, where protests have been most intense.
"The three were killed suspiciously" as part of "a plot by the enemy," Ismail Zarei Koosha was quoted as saying by Fars news agency without specifying when the fatalities occurred.
Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansuri tweeted overnight on September 19-20 that "the main elements of tonight's gatherings in Tehran were fully organized, trained and planned to create disturbances in Tehran."
"Burning the flag, pouring diesel on the roads, throwing stones, attacking the police, setting fire to motorcycles and garbage cans, destroying public property, etc. are not the work of ordinary people," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Belarus Allowed To Take Part In Draw For 2024 European Soccer Championship
European soccer's ruling body has decided to let Belarus participate in the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw next month despite a request from tournament host Germany to remove the team because of its support for Russia.
UEFA confirmed on September 20 that Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw scheduled to take place on October 9 in Frankfurt.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser last week sent a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin saying that "as a major supporter of the Russian leadership" Belarus should be excluded "from all international football matches and tournaments."
UEFA said it replied to Faeser in a confidential letter.
UEFA in May prohibited Belarus from hosting games and said no fans will be permitted at its home games, which must be played on neutral territory.
When it imposed those sanctions, UEFA said the Russian invasion of Ukraine "had been facilitated by access given from the neighboring territory of Belarus."
Russian teams were banned in February from international competitions by both UEFA and world soccer's governing body, FIFA. A Russian appeal against those decisions was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Russia's soccer federation announced on September 20 it would not take part in the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, citing the decision by UEFA.
After its executive committee meeting on September 20, UEFA confirmed the rules for the draw.
"As Russia is currently suspended until further notice following the UEFA Executive Committee decision of 28 February 2022, which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022, it will not take part in the draw for the qualifying competition," the federation said in the document.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP
Navalny Associate Lilia Chanysheva May Face Up To 18 Years In Prison
The former chief of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's office in the city of Ufa in Bashkortostan has been handed final indictment papers and may face up to 18 years in prison if convicted on charges of extremism and taking part in an extremist organization's activities.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the probe against Lilia Chanysheva has finished and her lawyers have started studying the case's materials.
Chanysheva, 40, was arrested in Ufa in November and later transferred to a detention center in Moscow.
She headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The court accepted the prosecutor's request, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive since the organization she worked for disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
In January, Amnesty International urged Russian authorities to release Chanysheva "immediately," insisting the extremism charges are absurd and should be dropped.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February last year, while several of his associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of his associates have fled the country.
Several former activists who worked for Navalny's groups have fled the country shortly before and after Chanysheva's arrest.
NATO 'Ready To Act' In Kosovo If Tensions With Serbia Escalate
A deputy commander of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo says the alliance is "ready to act" and even prepared to increase troop numbers if trouble erupts amid a vehicle-licensing standoff between Kosovo and Serbia.
Brigadier General Luca Piperni told journalists at the Kosovo Force (KFOR) headquarters in the Kosovar capital, Pristina: "We are vigilant and ready to act...if we have an increase of tensions, but we can also draw on reserve forces...that we can call in at short notice."
Serbia doesn't recognize its former province Kosovo as an independent state, and 10 years of EU-mediated talks aimed at normalizing diplomatic and other mutual relations have so far failed.
Kosovo's government has set a date of October 31 for imposing "reciprocal" local-registration requirements on vehicles crossing the Kosovar-Serbian border similar to those already required by Serbian authorities.
Piperni called the current situation calm but tense and said he could not exclude the risk of fresh unrest or violence in heavily Serb northern Kosovo as the deadline looms.
The vehicle-registration issue and refusal to respect mutual ID documents have long posed practical problems in northern Kosovo in particular, where ethnic Serbs are in the majority.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a compromise deal on August 27 over the distribution of exit and entrance documents in which Serbia agreed to abolish entry and exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian ID holders.
He welcomed it as a "European solution" to a stubborn problem in the Balkans, where ethnically fueled wars killed more than 130,000 during and after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
Last weekend, a text circulated online that some suggested was a "new framework" for the EU-mediated talks on normalization between Serbia and Kosovo.
On September 19, Vucic said he'd rejected an EU envoy's effort to give him a document and suggested that his country faced problems whether or not it "accepted" Kosovo's membership in the United Nations.
"If the situation deteriorates, we are ready to intervene, we are ready to be in the middle between the protesters and the security organizations," Piperni said. "We have sufficient forces to deal with the situation.... With that amount of troops we can end any kind of increase of tensions."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Toughening Punishment For Crimes During Mobilization
Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved a bill that toughens punishments for desertion, damage to military property, looting, defection, and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilization or combat situations as the country continues its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill was approved on September 20 amid debates among Russian authorities and regional governors about a possible military mobilization, a move that could significantly escalate the war in Ukraine, which is now in its seventh month.
In the article about the crimes, the approved bill replaced the phrase "during armed conflicts or military actions" with "in the period of mobilization or the state of martial law, as well as during war time or while armed conflict and combat activities are under way."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a week ago that Moscow does not plan to announce a full or partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine as Russian troops suffered losses and lost territory in Ukraine's Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured several thousands of square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive launched since early September.
Erdogan Says Finding 'Dignified Way Out' For Both Sides Could End War In Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a diplomatic solution that gives Russia and Ukraine a "dignified way out" of the crisis sparked by Russia's invasion.
"Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis," Erdogan said, speaking on September 20 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He said a lasting peace must be based on protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and added that Turkey will continue to increase its efforts to end the war.
"I invite international organizations and all countries to give sincere support to Turkey's efforts," he said.
Erdogan said earlier that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war.
He did not give full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side.
"Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Erdogan told PBS TV late on September 19.
Erdogan said he held "very extensive discussions" during talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
"He is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible," Erdogan said. "That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic."
The Turkish leader said Moscow's return of captured territories would play an important role in any lasting truce.
"If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course, returning the land that was invaded will become important," he said.
Earlier on September 20 the leaders of Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said they plan to hold referendums for the territories to become part of Russia. Several countries have said such referendums would be a sham.
Erdogan also commented on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying Turkey believes a comprehensive peace is possible.
"We believe that it is possible to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible," Erdogan said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire last week, ending two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 200 people dead. The clashes were the deadliest since a six-week war in 2020 that left thousands dead and saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and PBS
Kazakh Court Detains Three Karakalpak Activists On Unspecified Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Three activists from Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan are reported to have been placed in pretrial detention on unspecified charges in Kazakhstan.
Almaty-based Karakalpak activist Akylbek Muratov told RFE/RL on September 20 that last week two Karakalpak men, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Jangeldi Jaksymbetov, were placed in pretrial custody for at least 40 days in the Si-18 detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Muratov added that a third Karakalpak activist, Raisa Kudaibergenova, was also sent to pretrial detention on unknown charges for at least 40 days last week and is currently in a detention center in the town of Qonaev in the Almaty region.
Muratov cited relatives and friends of Toremuratov and Jaksymbetov earlier as saying that the two were detained last week. Toremuratov's wife told Muratov last week that her husband telephoned her after he was detained saying he was told he faces charges of "violating the constitutional order" and "preparing materials that harm social order."
The reported arrests may be linked to mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 persons dead.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Western Leaders Dismiss Referendums Planned In Russian-Controlled Areas Of Ukraine As Illegitimate
Western leaders have rejected plans by authorities in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine to hold referendums in the coming days on joining the territories to Russia.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums "unequivocally," while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both used the word "sham" to describe the referendums that pro-Moscow separatists said would be held starting on September 23 in four territories occupied by Russia.
"This has no legal standing," Macron said on September 20 before addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. "The very idea of organizing referendums in territories that have experienced war...is the sign of cynicism."
Russian news agencies reported earlier on September 20 that the so-called public council in Ukraine's Kherson region -- large parts of which have been under Moscow's military control since March -- urged the Russian-imposed authorities to "immediately" hold a vote on the region joining the Russian Federation.
Moscow had been moving ahead with plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in other occupied regions, including Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya.
"It is very, very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted and are not covered by international law," Scholz told reporters as he attended the UN General Assembly.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced Russia's planned referendums, saying Canada would never recognize them.
"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.
The European Union strongly condemned the planned referendums and threatened additional sanctions.
"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
He said the votes cannot be considered "as the free expression of the will of the people" in these regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the Western condemnation of the referendums.
"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organize yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his nightly video address.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that the referendums will "not change anything," adding on Twitter that "Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has "every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."
Russia officially recognized the separatist-controlled territories -- called the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic by Moscow and the separatists -- as independent states just days before starting its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the referendums on Ukraine's occupied territories are "important" to "reinstate the historic justice."
"After [the referendums] are conducted and the new territories become part of Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will take on an irreversible character," Medvedev wrote, adding that attempts to encroach Russia's territory is a crime and Russia could use "all means of self-defense" after the Ukrainian territories become part of Russia.
Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, said the vote will "restore historic justice" to the territory's "long-suffering people" who have "earned the right to be part of the great country that they always considered their motherland."
With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, AFP, Reuters, and AP
