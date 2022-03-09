A Former Soviet Pilot's One-Man Campaign Against Putin's War

Volodymyr Bilevich served in the Soviet and Russian air forces. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, the retired pilot launched a one-man campaign against the war. RFE/RL's Russian Service accompanied Bilevich, who is a Russian citizen but an ethnic Ukrainian, as he took to the streets of the western Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. This story was recorded before RFE/RL was forced to halt its operations in Russia on March 6 amid intense government pressure to stop independent reporting in the country.