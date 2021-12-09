Russia Ratchets Up Pressure On Ukraine Ahead Of Biden's Talks With Zelenskiy, NATO Allies

Russia continued to ramp up rhetoric toward Kyiv ahead of a call between Ukraine's leader and U.S. President Joe Biden who is also due to offer security reassurances to nine eastern European NATO allies amid a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border.



General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, warned Ukraine on December 9 against trying to launch an offensive against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, saying any such action will be “suppressed.”



Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of moving heavy weaponry near the front line in eastern Ukraine with the support of NATO members.



The statements come two days after Biden and Vladimir Putin held a video call amid Western concerns about the presence of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border that has triggered fears of a new Russian invasion of the country.



During the call, Biden told Putin that Moscow will face "severe economic sanctions" should Russian troops launch an attack against Ukraine.



Russia denies it is planning to attack Ukraine and says Kyiv and NATO are provoking tension. Moscow is demanding security guarantees against NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance but seeks to join one day.

Speaking to foreign military attaches, Gerasimov complained about what he called NATO's growing presence near Russian borders and the increasing number of drills by alliance troops.



He also dismissed Western concerns about the Russian military buildup, arguing that Moscow is free to deploy its troops wherever it likes on its territory and calling the claim of a possible Russian invasion “a lie.”



Biden is closely coordinating Ukraine policy with major European powers.



He was expected to hold a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 9, and then with the leaders of NATO members Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.



U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia has around 70,000 troops near Ukraine and could be planning a multifront offensive as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.



In London, Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reiterated that Russia would face “severe consequences” if it launched an attack on Ukraine.



Wallace said that Russian concerns about NATO encirclement made little sense.



"Only 6 percent of the Russian land border is bordered by NATO countries -- that's hardly being surrounded by NATO," Wallace said.



In Paris on her first trip as Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock said the European Union needed a common position when dealing with Russia.



“Russia would pay a high political and economic price for a renewed breach of Ukraine’s statehood,” Baerbock told reporters. “We can only find solutions down the diplomatic route, and we are both ready to become personally deeply engaged.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on December 9 that he plans to hold a virtual meeting with Putin next week to try to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine. Macron also said he would be meeting with Zelenskiy next week.



Retired Czech General Petr Pavel, the former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, told RFE/RL that the Ukrainian Army is much better equipped and trained that it was in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine and backed separatist forces.



“It would be wrong to underestimate Russia, which has repeatedly shown that it is ready to use all instruments, including the military, to achieve its political goals and is not ashamed to break the agreements it has agreed upon,” he said.



But “the Ukrainian Army is much stronger today, so an attack on Ukraine would be a very risky step for Russia,” he added.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service